In this article, we will begin by briefly recapping Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) most recent earnings report highlights; however, afterwards I'd like to focus more intently upon what was not reported in the headline numbers.

I continue to maintain a constructive outlook on Bank of America and its shares. My four-sentence investment thesis remains intact:

Bank of America is a well-run, well-capitalized, and shareholder-friendly banking stock. Earnings growth will more-or-less ride the economy. Shares are a solid, long-term core portfolio holding. I like the fact Warren Buffett is a fellow stockholder, and one of the company's largest equity owner.

Bank of America reported 2Q 2021 earnings this week, and by many accounts it was a strong showing.

Headline Highlights

2Q EPS came in at $1.03, ahead of the $0.76 Street consensus.

Revenue was down 6 percent versus 1Q 2021. Nonetheless, the $21.47 billion top line missed analysts' forecasts by just $300 million, or just 1.3 percent.

Linked quarter net interest income remained flat despite a 7 bps net interest margin squeeze.

Bank capitalization as measured by the CET1 ratio was 11.5%, a full 200 bps above the required minimum.

Total year-over-year deposits were up 14 percent, rising to $1.89 trillion.

Asset quality remained exceptional; the 0.27% Net Charge-Off ratio reached a 25-year low.

Investors were further cheered by a $25 billion share repurchase announcement (representing about 7% of the current diluted shares outstanding), and a 17% dividend increase (payable effective in the third quarter). Adding gloss to the report was year-over-year book value rose smartly, climbing 7 percent to $29.89 per share. Tangible book value rose 8.6 percent to $21.61.

A Peek Behind The Headlines

Good investors look behind the earnings report headlines and seek data sets that may call to question a perma-bull thesis. The flat spots are rarely reported in bold print and published on the splash page.

Within the 2Q report, I found several things that bugged me:

Year-over-year loan volume continued to slip. Total bank loans fell 12% from the previous year.

Net interest spreads contracted...again. In addition to NIY (Net Interest Yield), I look at the spread between average loans yields and interest-bearing liabilities. The 2Q 2021 average loan yield continued to drift lower, falling to 3.16 percent. Meanwhile, interest-bearing liabilities averaged a 0.26 percent. Therefore, the most recent delta is 290 bps. The spread is down from a year ago (294 bps) or the linked quarter (295 bps). Year-over-year Net Interest Yield fell to 1.61% from 1.87%, and 1.68% in the linked quarter.

Non-interest expense remained elevated, with 2Q 2021 coming in at $15.0 billion.

The BoA "operating leverage" graphic is still missing in action.

Pre-tax pre-provision income completed its second one-year step-down.

Let's break these down.

Loan Volumes Squeezed

Year-over-year loan volume is down. For most business segments, quarterly loans have been contracting. However, management maintains the bottom is in. The following chart was used to hammer home their point.

On the July 15 earnings conference call, analyst Glenn Schorr asked CEO Brian Moynihan point-blank whether Bank of America was at a "loan growth inflection" point. The exchange was enlightening. First, here's Moynihan's response to the question:

I think if you look across all the businesses, on an end of period basis, have loan growth, which bodes well. The usage online is still low. And so that is still running in the low 30s, which is about a 1,000 basis points on average lower in the banking segment. But what you see underneath that is that even business banking, which is the segment from 5 million to 50 million, is net growing finally.... ...So we feel good as you look across the things. So what you really see is your net card production back to pre-pandemic, you see gross card production basically about 90% of pre-pandemic. You see autos, which will pick back up as inventories become available. And the real driver on the consumer side is mortgages. We've basically been holding our own right now. And that was different than, frankly, on the refi side, we lost some balances through the last several quarters. And on the commercial side, it's really line usage, honestly can't go any lower. Maybe can, but theoretically you can't because it's been stuck here for a good four or five quarters with the activity. But the auto dealer line usage, which is net side the house, for example, is very low than it traditionally is. So we expect those to pick back up, but the key is we're actually producing more customers and more clients even at a low usage and the loans are starting to grow.

While just a few words, I found Mr. Schorr's response instructive:

Sounds like we got a shot. Thanks.

I find myself in a similar spot. Yes, the bottom may be in. An upturn in loan growth is nascent; however, Bank of America has got a shot. Personally, I'm in a "show me" mode. In his remarks, Brian Moynihan was positive, but tossed in several "ya-buts" and caveats.

Keep an eye on this.

Net Interest Spreads Continue to Shrivel Up

Typically, banks report Net Interest Margin. Effectively, the figure is generated by dividing the difference between investment income and interest expenses by the average earning assets. Bank of America reports Net Interest Yield, which excludes net investment income and average earnings assets from the Global Markets segment.

As a supplemental metric, I like to look at the spread between average loans yields and interest-bearing liabilities. Directionally, this strips out many of the non-core items and the non-interest bearing deposits.

We find BAC spreads continue to ease downward using either measure.

In the linked quarter, Net Interest Yield declined by 7 bps, while the loan yield v. interest-bearing liabilities spread eased 5 bps. (See bullet points earlier) Both measures have been dropping since early 2020.

Since Net Interest Income represents about half of BoA's total revenue, and NII is tethered to net interest spreads, the top line is likely to continue toting a bowling ball in its backpack until spreads stop getting squeezed.

Expenses Beefing Up

On balance and since the Great Recession, management has done a very good job on the expense side. However, I'm concerned with more recent expense creep.

In the 4Q 2020 earnings conference call, CEO Moynihan called out flat year-over-year expenses:

Year-over-year we expect them to be [expenses] flat for 2021 versus 2020.

When questioned about it during Q&A, he doubled down on the guidance:

So, yes, flat year-over-year all-in number. And then we're working the dynamics underneath it. But importantly remember, we are investing $3.5 billion in technology next year, new financial centers expansion employees to help sell more, and we'll continue to drive it through. So you'll see sort of a change in the COVID cost coming down hopefully as we move through the year, but we've got some work to do, but flat over year-over-year overall.

Well, halfway through 2021, we know that ain't going to happen.

In 1Q21, total non-interest expense was $15.5 billion. 2Q21 expenses were $15.0 billion. That's $30.5 billion.

Management guided 3Q expenses to $14 billion, and expect a comparable figure in the fourth quarter. Therefore, the arithmetic indicates a $58.5 billion tally is reasonable.

For full-year 2020, expenses were $55.2 billion. That's a 6% bump versus expectations just two quarters ago.

One could argue in 2Q21 management elected to spend an additional $500 million on the Bank of America Foundation, and there was a $240 million real estate impairment charge in 1Q21, but even if these are subtracted, the net still misses the flat bogey.

Looking over the longer-term, the incremental expenses and easing revenue growth is having an effect on the Efficiency Ratio. Whereby the E.R. was running comfortably at or below 60% for 10 straight quarters (1Q 2018 through 2Q 2020), over the past year it's ramped up to ~70 percent. COVID-related costs are not the sole culprit. Nor has management cited inflation.

Indeed, a reduced employee head count coupled with improved technology / automation is supposed to limit non-interest expense growth to about one percent a year.

Investors should monitor expense management closely. Management missed its 2021 guidance already; will costs at least stay around $58.5 billion?

For what it's worth, on the conference call, management provided comments to indicate 2022 non interest expense is expected be $57.7 billion. That's a step in the right direction.

Operating Leverage Goes AWOL

Previously, in quarterly presentation materials, Bank of America management used to tout a chart like this:

It highlighted the YoY percentage change in revenue (net of interest expense) and percentage change in non-interest expense. The delta was called "operating leverage."

3Q 2019 (see above) was the last time management published the chart. After 18 consecutive quarters of positive operating leverage, the string was broken. The metric went negative in 3Q 2019 and hasn't gone green since then. Management stopped publishing it.

Of course, this is largely a reflection of economic destruction caused by the global pandemic; however, the post-pandemic recovery hasn't changed the calculus. The chart lost its utility. So it's not presented anymore.

Nonetheless, when it was positive, the operating leverage metric was a decent barometer of overall financial performance. I continue to monitor this metric on my own. I recommend you do, too.

Tell-Tale PTPP

I contend this "behind the headlines" measurement is one of the most highly instructive. It's Bank of America's quarterly Pre-Provision Pre-Tax income.

Looking back at the $1.03 EPS headline number, BoA registered a significant "beat" versus Street estimates. However, the figures were juiced by two key line items:

A $2 billion favorable deferred assets tax adjustment due to a change in U.K. tax law.

A $1.6 billion benefit with respect to provision for credit losses. PCLs are usually negative. This positive provision expense was part of an overall $2.2 billion reserve release. It boosted 2Q 2021 EPS by about 25 cents.

It can be argued these items are not part of the core business. Conveniently and by definition, PTPP income carves this kind of thing out.

So what would a chart highlighting Bank of America's quarterly PTPP income for the past several years tell us?

Source: Bank of America earnings reports; author's chart

The chart shows consistent PTPP income from 2018 through mid-2019; pushing about $10B a quarter. Thereafter, we see a step-down that lasts about a year.

Now, what's worth watching is beginning in 3Q2020, Bank of America experienced another material step-down in PTPP income, and to-date it's not recovered. In the most recent quarter, the $6.4 billion figure rivals the 3Q2020 pandemic low.

This all ties in with the general theme: while Bank of America overall business results remain generally sound, some components of the core businesses are soft. Weakness started showing up pre-COVID, held up alright through the pandemic, but have since taken another leg down.

When will it improve? Management indicates 2021 and into 2022 it will get better. I plan to continue to read tea leaves like this.

Conclusions

Bank of America stock remains a solid, long-term core position. However, there are some soft patches behind the rosy headline figures. Management offers an improving forward outlook. I am not negative, but less sanguine.

My current Fair Value Estimate on BAC shares is ~$40. This is 13x my 2021 "core" EPS estimate: $3.11.

For info, a long-term F.A.S.T. Graph illustrates the price-and-earnings relationship.

I get slightly lower valuations using P/B and an alternate methodology utilizing interest rates, common stock beta, expected long-term market returns, return on tangible common equity, and tangible book value.

Therefore, my $40 FVE suggests a modest downside bias.

Given the strength of the Bank of America franchise, its management, long-term business prospects, strong forward expected return of capital and valuation, I consider BAC a firm HOLD. Seeking a 20% factor-of-safety, I am likely to accumulate additional shares at ~$31. Conversely, I am likely to start distributing shares at ~$44.

Bank of America common shares are one of my longest-held and largest positions.