Introduction

In the growing fintech and payments industry, Square (NYSE:SQ) is poised to be one of the outperformers in the long term. With positive macro tailwinds expanding the slice of the pie alongside its complementary network of merchants and buyers on its seller and Cash App ecosystem, there is tremendous opportunity for it to deliver outsized returns both on the top and bottom line especially as it expands its offerings internationally.

Large Industry-Wide Opportunities

For players like SQ in the fintech and payments industry, the short to long-term outlook appears to be very optimistic, and this has translated into stellar earnings in the first quarter of 2021. In particular, many of its revenue segments saw year-on-year growth rates more than double. Gross payment volume (GPV) growth, Subscription and Services growth and Hardware sales increased by 105%, 149% and 190% year on year, and 143%, 48% and 317% on a quarterly basis. Bitcoin transaction revenues more than doubled as well, and SQ managed to increase monetization from just $0.055 of Bitcoin revenues per dollar transacted on its platform to over $0.106.

(SQ's revenue metrics have skyrocketed in the past few quarters. Source: various SQ SEC Filings)

SQ is also proving that it is slowly charting a path towards sustained profitability, with transaction and hardware cost of revenues as a percentage of respective segment revenues decreasing by 11% and 15% respectively. Subscription and Bitcoin cost of revenues remained mostly constant at 15% and 98% of its respective segment revenues.

Crucially, revenue trends from recent quarters mark a timely reversal in fortunes for SQ, in contrary to falling growth rates from FY18 to FY20. Is this a temporary trend or is this something that can be attributed to new secular trends forming in society? The answer appears to be both: short-term and long-term outlooks for the fintech and payments realm look very positive from where we are now in July of 2021.

Short to Medium Term Industrial Outlook

As the world recovers from the pandemic, short-term outlooks for US consumer spending have become more optimistic. According to the recently released June 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations, median household spending increased by 0.2 percentage points to a new series high of 5.2% in June 2021. Consumers also expect an increase in wage earnings growth, as well as a lower probability of the US unemployment rate being higher one year from now than today. These improved expectations will likely contribute to greater spending in future survey periods, as consumers do not expect as much of a need to save up for a rainy day.

Most saliently, these improved spending expectations will likely translate into greater payment volumes. With the growth in payments revenue worldwide already outpacing GDP growth, there is likely to be a multiplied effect on the top-line numbers reported by SQ and other players.

(Growth in Digital Payments Revenue already outpace GDP growth. Source: McKinsey)

For SQ, the return in demand for many businesses will create a corresponding spike in demand for its point-of-sale (POS) and business management services, especially for retail-oriented POS services like Square Appointments, Square for Retail and Square for Restaurants that will see crowds return. Currently, a disproportionate number of SQ’s transactions are from the F&B and retail industry, so COVID-related recovery tailwinds are expected to benefit SQ significantly.

(SQ's Gross Payment Volume by Industry. Source: SQ Q1'21 10-Q)

Long-Term Secular Trends

Brick-and-mortar shopping is expected to resume after the pandemic, but consumers are not expected to completely give up e-commerce especially after shelter-at-home conditions have introduced them to the convenience of online shopping. Here, omnichannel modes of retail will benefit SQ significantly as it creates a demand for both its physical point-of-sale offerings in its seller ecosystem, as well as a demand for digital wallets to transact online.

Serving the underserved is a common theme for fintech players and addressing these populations of individuals is a large opportunity to be capitalized on in the long run, as traditional finance institutions continue to marginalize these individuals.

In the same June 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations, many consumers pointed out a deteriorating expectation for the availability of future credit in spite of improving labor market conditions. This opens up the opportunity for an untapped population of individuals to offer consumer financing programs to. For small-time businesses that do not have a large capital base, a similar opportunity is also present.

The monetization structure of traditional banks also tends to exclude individuals that may be able to contribute large balances to their checking accounts, leading to a significant underserved population. As of 2019, 22% of all individuals in the US were still underbanked or unbanked, which is a population that fintech players can address with their low or no-cost transaction services as a safe alternative to cash.

Monetizing on previously underserved population of retail investors that were either unwilling to unable to devote significant portions of their income to investments can also provide a large growth potential to fintech players. During the pandemic, brokerages that offer low to no commissions like Robinhood (HOOD) saw tremendous user growth. For crypto, monthly average transaction volumes are markedly above levels we have seen prior to 2020, and are indicative of elevated interest in crypto investing among retail investors in general.

(30-Day Average Crypto Transaction Volumes. Source: Blockchain.com)

Platforms like Cash App may not be able to monetize as much from each user as traditional banks, but the liberalized access to financial products is expected to contribute to significant traction in user growth, as they become compelling alternative to traditional banking infrastructure. In the long term, addressing the underserved will continue to be a secular trend, and is something that will contribute to outsized returns for fintech players like SQ.

Square’s Moat

With the significant growth potential in the fintech and payments space, there are many players interested in entering the industry to benefit from the enlarging slice of the pie. Many of these players are big-tech consumer electronics firms like Apple (AAPL) or Google (GOOGL) that offer complementary payment, transactions, and consumer financing programs to compete with the offerings of SQ.

However, SQ has a large moat that can differentiate them from new entrants and existing players alike, and thus ensuring that it will be able to protect its share of profits even as the marketplace becomes more crowded in the future.

Large firms with existing userbases can easily enter and mirror the offerings of SQ because of the low barriers to entry in creating digital infrastructure and leveraging on an existing userbase. For instance, Apple Pay and Google Pay both offer a means to pay with a digital wallet that is easily integrated into their respective ecosystems. Both these firms also offer a physical card to act as a more concrete replacement of the plastic cards already in our wallets. Recently, AAPL has also expanded into consumer financing programs with a “Buy Now, Pay Later” service in partnership with Goldman Sachs, which threatens the existence of fintech services like PayPal (PYPL) and SQ that have traditionally monetized from consumer lending programs.

Big-tech firms are not the only threat for SQ: almost any large firm with an existing userbase can easily enter the industry by roping in existing customers from another segment of sales. Firms that already deal with large transaction volumes on a daily basis such as e-commerce firms and gaming firms are credible threats to the consumer ecosystem.

However, SQ’s two-sided network helps to protect it against competition from new entrants and other substitutes, as the interconnectivity of both parties will help it to value-add significantly to its products.

Firstly, having robust merchant and consumer ecosystems allow for the hastened adoption of SQ’s payment methods. This is because retail stores are incentivized to match the payment methods from digital wallets like Cash App that consumers already use, and consumers are incentivized to make use of payment methods that are accepted by their favorite outlets.

The large amount of purchase data on SQ’s two-sided can be used to generate significant insights on purchase behavior. SQ’s seller ecosystem services can then be optimized based on such behavior to improve returns on the part of the merchant. For instance, Square’s Loyalty and Marketing service can help to assist with marketing efforts by linking insights from customer commerce data and feedback from POS data.

More data on the part of buyers and sellers also help SQ to build a more comprehensive risk profile of both of these players, which then helps them to develop more robust consumer and merchant lending or financing programs for alternative revenue streams. Fraud detection is also easier with more data to be analyzed, so losses from fraud or uncollectible loans are minimized. From FY16 to FY20, transaction loan losses have decreased from 3.0% of revenue to 1.9% of revenue as SQ’s network expanded, which evidences the above point.

Moreover, SQ’s focus on being a finance platform means that its product positioning has a first-mover advantage. Compared to peers that only offer one-dimensional transaction capabilities, SQ is already building a whole ecosystem of consumer finance features that includes consumer credit, investing, and tax preparation. For sellers, they are building their ever-expanding suite of services to help merchants build and grow their business. More acquisitions on the part of SQ, similar to that of CreditKarma and Crew, can help to further increase the indispensability of its services and differentiate it more from competitors.

Where SQ operates a two-sided network, other digital payment services almost exclusively focus on a one-sided network geared towards consumers. This is to be expected of course, given that many of these digital payment service providers double up as consumer electronics firms that want to build compelling user ecosystems.

Surviving Against Long-Standing Incumbents

So far, we have argued for SQ’s inherent advantage against players that are primarily in the consumer electronics industry, and firms that operate a one-sided network. But the elephant in the room that remains to be addressed is the looming threat of competition from industry titan PYPL.

PYPL remains a key threat to SQ because it has mirrored offerings in many aspects, including most crucially the two-sided network of merchants and consumers that constitute part of SQ’s moat. However, unlike SQ which is concentrated within the United States, PYPL is the more internationally recognized payment platform. According to Datanyze, PYPL has approximately 56% of market share in the payment processing industry by number of businesses using that transaction method, which is many folds above the dismal 2% market share of SQ. In terms of gross transaction volume, PYPL had a payment volume of $277 B in Q4 of 2020, compared to SQ’s $32 B in the same period. Since half of PYPL’s revenues came from international payment flows, PYPL’s international payment flows can be estimated to be around $139 B, which is more than 4 times that of SQ’s total payment volume.

This lack of international expansion could be a pain point that may cause SQ to be outshined by PYPL in the future.

Currently, SQ’s main advantage is in its physical POS products and services that help to streamline operations while providing a method of payments for businesses. SQ’s Cash App is also the most popular finance app by active users and downloads in the US App Store/Google Play Store, which is a testament to the potency of its ecosystem. However, SQ’s lack of international reach precludes them from securing business from power users and large multinational corporations that demand the use of cross-border payment facilities. SQ’s POS offerings and complementary business management systems may appeal to small businesses, but larger businesses typically prefer in-house customized solutions to cater to their complex operations, so it may be difficult to cater to this demographic of merchants without first offering international transfers.

Furthermore, because PYPL is the more utilized payment method worldwide, it is poised to develop internationally compatible consumer and producer lending programs before any other competitor. By having more data on users in different countries with different institutions, merchants, and consumer behavior, it is easier for PYPL to bypass regulatory hurdles in introducing new financing programs such as the popular “Buy now, pay later” program. This makes it even more difficult for SQ to break into other economies worldwide. But this does not necessarily mean SQ will always be in the shadow of PYPL in the global payments and fintech space. If SQ managed to survive for so long even in an arena dominated by PYPL, then there is no reason to lose faith in its ability to fend off the prospect of competitors in the future. The way I see it, the same characteristics that differentiate it from domestic competition will allow it to unfold its international strategy efficiently and effectively.

International Seller Strategy

For one, SQ offers value-added physical point-of-sale hardware, as well as complementary management services for businesses. On the consumer end, Jack Dorsey announced plans to make a physical Bitcoin wallet to facilitate bitcoin custody. While not profitable, these hardware offerings create greater visibility in an omnichannel commerce setting and encourage a more rapid adoption of SQ as a payment system. This suggests the greater ease of penetration as SQ expands internationally, and helps to overcome the inherent bias towards other payment methods worldwide.

Once SQ succeeds in expanding internationally, and cross-border payments are allowed, it can start to sell alternative business management services to businesses worldwide. Being able to facilitate international payments also means that it will be able to target large multinational corporations, which then opens up a whole trove of large but untapped international payment flows to monetize on.

Stellar Marketing Strategy

While they are still small, SQ has proven its mettle with its effective marketing strategy as seen in the growth of Cash App over the years. Domestically, youth-oriented marketing strategies like Cash App Fridays and Tiktok Influencer collaborations have been correlated to increased social media engagement and therefore a greater number of downloads, leading to the eventual skyrocketing popularity of Cash App over substitutes like PYPL’s Venmo. SQ’s recent acquisition of Tidal could also contribute to a heightened level of marketing efforts, by leveraging on popular artists on the platform.

The same story is reflected in its financial statements. Since 2013, SQ has earned a greater revenue return on marketing expense, R&D expense, as well as its asset and working capital base compared to PYPL. (Turnover and Marketing/R&D Efficiency Metrics of SQ compared to PYPL. Source: Various 10-Ks and 10-Qs.)

This also implies a lower customer acquisition cost compared to competitors, assuming that the gross transaction volume per consumer and transaction revenue per dollar transacted remains more or less constant. In the future, this also means that it is harder for new entrants to compete with SQ, because they have to match the popularity and success of its marketing campaigns to even stand a chance against it.

SQ’s knack for marketing and user engagement can assist in its international expansion. Since merchants and consumers are incentivized to match payment methods utilized by each other, effective marketing campaigns on the consumer end can help to spearhead adoption of its physical POS offerings on the part of merchants, which then feeds back into the loop of encouraging customers to transact via a mode of Square Payments.

At the bottom line, PYPL looks strong and continues to be with its network of buyers and sellers internationally. However, SQ has significant potential to outcompete in the booming digital transaction space because it can differentiate itself sufficiently through its focus on the seller ecosystem. It may be somewhat speculative to bet on the success of its international strategy for growth, but its track record in the US and product positioning gives me confidence that they will be successful.

Addressing Concerns of Overvaluation

SQ may appear to be overvalued because of exaggerated P/E and EV/EBITDA Ratios, alongside lower-than-average sales ratios, which puts them at a lower percentile of trading averages. The peers selected are representative of some of the players in different parts of fintech.

(Comparable Peers to SQ. Source: Tikr.com)

This is true to some extent, but relative valuation ranges constructed from peer averages at the lower percentile range still fall within today’s price, as will be shown later. While relative ratios mask differences in capital structure, stage of growth and earnings models, the same range of intrinsic value can be replicated using a conservative DCF model, as will be demonstrated below. As the aggregate intrinsic value converges to approximately its current price, there is a high probability that SQ is fairly valued.

Modeling Guidelines and Assumptions

There are many reasons to be bearish on SQ’s fundamentals based on the current outlook as of July 2021, but even after pricing these into a DCF model with variable inputs run over thousands of simulated outcomes, the price converges towards fair value. This value is justified by the relative valuation ranges. If SQ’s value from these pessimistic estimates justifies today’s price, then revised estimates from a more optimistic outcome will certainly suggest an upside.

Most saliently, bears point towards the loss of interest for crypto including Bitcoin in the medium term. As prices of key cryptocurrencies start to stagnate at around support ranges in lieu of regulatory headwinds, so has transaction volume. SQ gained about $0.11 in revenue from BTC per dollar transacted on their platform in Q1’21, so to price this in, I assumed that this value falls by more than half to $0.050 by FY25.

The outlook for small businesses still appears to be poor despite overall consumer optimism because of sustained pandemic conditions, worries of inflationary pressure on businesses without pricing power as well as poor consumption metrics from unemployment. A large proportion of sellers on the SQ ecosystem are relatively small retailers with under $150k of gross payment volume, so SQ may be impacted heavily by poor optimism in the coming quarters.

Gross payment volume growth might have been artificially inflated by stimulus checks being used on the Cash App ecosystem. Coupled with increasing competition in the fintech space and declining interest for crypto, there may be reason to believe that GPV will decline over time. To reflect this, I assume growth falls from 29% in Q1’21 to 3% in Q4’25.

In all, the increase in growth rates can be seen as a short-term trend in response to conditions induced by the pandemic, and there is a likelihood that we will revert back to falling growth rates like we have seen in the period of FY18 to FY20.

Other assumptions used to construct the model are as such:

Transaction, Subscription, and Bitcoin-related cost of revenues have been declining consistently as payment volume, sellers in the ecosystem, and units produced increase over time. As more individuals become more comfortable transacting larger amounts on the ecosystem, both on their crypto wallets and on Cash App, transaction costs are expected to go down.

The same can be said for subscription cost of revenues, but because the decline in costs has not been as consistent as transaction cost of revenues, I will simply flat-rate cost of revenues at the Q1’21 number at 16% of subscription revenues.

SQ uses its hardware to introduce sellers into its ecosystem and earning a positive margin on its hardware is not their primary goal. As such, I will flat-rate hardware cost of revenues at the 13-quarter historical average.

Past FY25, revenue growth rates were assumed to decline from the high 20s to the terminal growth rate, which was varied from 3-5%. Operating margins were assumed to converge towards 15-20%, which is in the range of operating margins for PYPL, FIS, and FISV.

Finally, these are the other miscellaneous assumptions used to balance the model. Stage 2 and Terminal Growth refer to the DCF model past FY25 towards the terminal year at FY36.

(Other Assumptions in the DCF model. Industry averages were obtained from this list of datasets by Professor Damodaran at NYU.)

To overcome the limitation of uncertain variables, I varied them according to both discrete and continuous distributions and iterated over 10,000+ times in a Monte Carlo Analysis as shown below. The other revenue variables that were not varied in sensitivity analysis are also included for reference.

(Discrete and Continuous Distributions used for Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis. Source: Author)

In all, the DCF estimate gives an output of $209 to $256 at the 25th and 75th percentile ranges respectively, with the median estimate at $233. This falls in the relative valuation ranges obtained from comparing with peers in the fintech/payments space, which suggests that even with conservative estimates, SQ is at fair value.

(Football Field Valuation for SQ with relative ratios and DCF ranges. Source: Author)

Possibility for Upside

In general, I prefer a more conservative valuation style because it helps to establish a margin of safety even in the face of uncertain variables that cannot be effectively projected. While I stand with a fair value price target of $230 to $240, I like to believe that the story is more optimistic than what has been painted in the valuation above. As I have highlighted at the start, SQ’s Q1 financial metrics really suggest a bright path forward for SQ, which can serve as a basis for more optimistic revisions if the same kind of stellar performance were to be repeated more quarters into the future

Of course, this may all be due to temporary tailwinds such as that of stimulus checks. Only time will tell whether it is worth revising estimates upwards, but as a result of the macro factors and SQ’s excellent competitive position, I am confident that there will be sufficient reason to revise targets upwards in the coming quarters.

Some Caveats

Of course, there are some key risks to consider when investing in SQ, and these are just some of the considerations to evaluate alongside the core thesis.

Firstly, it may be challenging for SQ to execute its international strategy effectively, and any failure to secure regulatory approval might stall its efforts to pursue high growth rates overseas. Since it does not have the same credibility as long-established global peers like PYPL, the prospect of SQ obtaining digital banking license may lower especially with governments around the world favoring their own domestic fintech firms for digital banking licenses. Even if SQ succeeds, there may be significant competition with domestic competitors, such as domestic fintech firms and even traditional banks looking to take a larger share of the digital transaction space.

SQ’s current moat lies in its focus on the seller ecosystem to complement its buyer ecosystem. However, other big-tech firms may end up contesting the market for sellers in the transaction space. These big-tech firms may be more appealing to these merchants if they are able to innovate more compelling ecosystems of seller-oriented products. Alternatively, sellers may switch platforms if these competitors can offer them preferential access to a valuable external network, such as the entire userbase of social networking sites, or a whole network of users that already use their products in everyday life.

Again, while I have tried my best to conservatively value revenues from Bitcoin in the future, the fall in price and transaction volumes may be more devastating to SQ’s top-line than previously believed. While 30-day transaction volumes are still elevated, daily transaction volumes have fallen such that they are only slightly above values we have seen in the past 2 years. Even in this model, Bitcoin-related revenues still grow by around 60% by Q4’25, which may not occur at all if these segments of revenues start to fall back to the same levels we have seen 2-3 years prior with waning crypto interest. This is not to mention the possibility of a poor showing from SQ’s new Bitcoin-related business that rides on its hardware wallet.

Conclusion

Fintech is an excellent sector to invest in as we move into a digitalizing world, and SQ is poised to be one of few that emerge victorious despite the threat of much competition, regulatory barriers, and uncertain variables such as crypto adoption. Currently, SQ remains quite a speculative play on the unfolding of its international strategy, but its excellent competitive strategy has allowed it to succeed domestically even with large players like PYPL, which paves the way for longer-term adoption globally. There might be some salient risks that compromise SQ's future value, but the other side of the coin and SQ's conquering these challenges can provide an equally large catalyst to upside. At fair value, SQ is clearly a long-term winner to accumulate for the long term.