FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) reported its first-quarter 2021 on May 5, 2021. The company announced better-than-expected adjusted earnings of $0.45 compared to $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, total revenues were $1,762 million, down 15.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The first-quarter production of 499K Boep/d. The 44.3% increase from 1Q'20 was primarily due to strong contribution from Delaware and Williston Basin assets after the merger with WPX.

Below is the production repartition. 73.5% were liquids with 53.7% oil.

This year's important news was the timely merger of equals between Devon Energy and WPX Energy, completed on Jan. 7, 2021.

However, CEO Richard Muncrief said in the conference call:

It has now been nearly 4 months since the closing of the merger between Devon and WPX, creating a premier U.S. energy company that possesses a powerful suite of assets and a disciplined strategy to maximize value for our shareholders. With this advantaged platform, our merger integration efforts are complete and our go-forward team is highly energized and delivering on exactly what we promised.

The investment thesis continues to be challenging. The stock looks overbought now and should experience some consolidation which makes me reluctant to recommend buying at the moment.

DVN outperformed its peers and is up 142% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

However, long-term investment in this segment through Devon Energy Corp. makes sense, especially after the merger with WPX Energy, creating a stronger Devon Energy. The company is now paying a great dividend yield of 5.28% (including the extra dividend).

Overall, the stock is becoming increasingly attractive. However, I would consider a long-term investment only below $24.

Finally, I recommend allocating about 30% to 40% of your position to short-term trading using technical analysis. It is the perfect strategy that protects you against the sudden change in the oil sector.

Devon Energy. Balance sheet 1Q'21: The Raw Numbers

Note: Total revenues include oil/gas and NGL sales; oil/gas and NGL derivatives, and marketing and midstream revenues. Also, the first quarter reflects the merger DVN/WPX.

DVN 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Oil and Gas Revenue in $ Million 807 424 678 786 1,798 Total Revenues incl. derivatives, midstream + others in $ Million 2,087 394 1,067 1,280 1,762 Net Income in $ Million -1,816 -670 -92 -102 213 EBITDA $ Million -1,641 -316 172 250 540 EPS diluted in $/share -4.82 -1.78 -0.25 -0.27 0.32 Cash from operations in $ Million 398 107 472 377 592 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 429 308 204 220 499 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -31 -201 268 157 93 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 1,527 1,474 1,707 2,237 1,878 Total Debt in $ Million 4,295 4,296 4,297 4,298 7,268 Dividend per share in $ 0.26 0.11 0.11 0.30 0.34 Share outstanding in million 383 377 377 377 651 Liquids and NG Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Oil Equivalent Production in KBoep/d 348 325 326 333 499 Price per Boe (composite) incl. cash settlement 28.63 22.20 22.93 24.77 34.67 Price per Mcf 1.57 1.57 1.54 1.96 2.76

Source: Devon Energy filings and Fun Trading Analysis.

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues. Revenues of $1,762 million in 1Q'21

Devon Energy posted total revenue of $1,762 million in the first quarter of 2021, below the $2,087 million posted in 1Q'20. For more data, please look at the table above.

2 - Free cash flow. Free cash flow was $93 million in 1Q'21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $317 million and $93 million for 1Q'21. I have been disappointed with the recent quarterly free cash flow.

The company is paying a variable dividend now based on free cash flow.

The dividend consists of two parts. A fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share and a variable payment ($0.23) based on a % excess free cash flow multiplied by a payout ratio determined by the board as high as 50%. For the first quarter of 2021, the total dividend payment is $0.34 per share.

Source: Presentation

It is always nice to get a large dividend, but it is also necessary to analyze the long-term affordability of such a nice gesture. I believe the company cannot really afford the dividend paid if we look at the free cash flow.

3- Quarterly Production. Production was 499K Boep/d in 1Q'21.

Devon Energy produced 499K Boep/d in the first quarter. The production for the first quarter reflects the merger with MPX.

Production repartition for the five main locations are as follows:

The Delaware Basin is the number one producing asset for Devon Energy, representing 62.1% of the total production. Below are the historical prices realized for Boe and NG.

4 - 2021 Guidance

The company expects total production for the second quarter in the range of 538K-561K Boep/d. Devon Energy’s oil production guidance for 2021 is projected in the range of 280k-290k Bop/d. For 2021, total production is expected in the range of 529k-559k Boep/d. CapEx for 2021 will be within $1,720-$1,980 million, including upstream expenditure in the range of $1,600-$1,800 million. The company is on course to achieve cost savings of $600 million by 2021-end.

5 - Debt situation, liquidity. New Devon has a great debt profile

As of March 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $1,878 million, up from $1,527 million in 2020. The liquidity was $4.9 billion, and no debt maturities till 2023.

As of March 30, 2021, long-term debt (including current) amounted to $7,268 million. The new Devon Energy debt (after the merger with WPX) should not be compared to the preceding quarters. The net debt is now $5.39 billion with a net debt to EBITDAX of 1.4x, which is excellent.

Note: When the merger was completed, WPX contributed $3.2 billion in senior, unsecured debt that matures between the merger and 2030. Devon Energy held $4.3 billion in debt.

Fitch assigned a 'BBB/positive' rating to the approximately $1.96 billion of Devon senior unsecured notes issued as part of the debt exchange.

Devon's ratings reflect its asset profile, robust liquidity and high margin production in the Delaware Basin.

Source: Presentation (Combined Devon and WPX).

Commentary and Technical Analysis

Devon Energy's new financial profile looks very attractive, and I am really impressed with the progress the company has made to reduce its debt load immediately. CFO Jeffrey Ritenour said in the conference call:

So far this year, we've made significant progress towards this initiative by retiring $743 million of outstanding notes. While our balance sheet is in great shape, we're not done making improvements. Today, we acted on the next step in our plan by notifying bondholders of our intent to redeem $500 million of callable 2026 notes in June.

The issue is that the stock jumped too fast and too high based on "expectations" that oil prices will continue to go up. The preceding week is a reminder that this thinking is not necessarily accurate, and oil prices could quickly retrace to the $65 level. Uncertainty has overtaken the oil market once again.

The baseline amendment agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE foreshadowed a familiar path forward for the oil markets, at the same time the lack of detail on how exactly major OPEC+ producers would bring back production maintains a hefty level of uncertainty. Meanwhile, weak demand numbers from the US have cast doubts upon the health of gasoline demand amidst peak driving season.

Technical Analysis

DVN forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $29.3 and support at $24.7. I am basing my interpretation on the descending RSI now at 38, which suggests more downside.

The trading strategy is to sell partially between $27.7 (50MA) and $29.50. It makes sense to accumulate between $25.25 and $24.5. However, if oil prices continue to drop, DVN could eventually break down and retest lower support at $22.50, at which point it would be a good opportunity to add.

DVN is highly correlated to oil and gas prices, and this relationship should be factored in when deciding the best strategy.

Note: The technical analysis chart above must be updated often. Updating the chart regularly is crucial. This is what I regularly share with my subscribers.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!