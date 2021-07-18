RDVY: Financials-Heavy Fund With High-Quality Holdings But Low Yield

Jezperklauzen/iStock via Getty Images

In the ultra-low-yield environment, solid dividend stocks are perhaps the only meaningful way to address the inflation problem that eats into capital and income. In this regard, dividend-growth stocks are looking unprecedentedly attractive, as they can not only offer inflation protection (depending on the size of their yields) but also allow to build a long-term durable income stream.

The investment strategy of 1% yielding First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is built on the premise that a portfolio of large-cap players with nascent but promising dividend growth stories should generate meaningful returns.

Unfortunately, though RDVY outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the peer cohort a few times in the 2010s, its minuscule yield makes me conclude that it is barely apt for a dividend-focused portfolio. It simply does not make sense, even if compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

Now, let us assess this investment vehicle in greater depth.

Investment Strategy

RDVY is a smart-beta fund tracking the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index. Its stock-selection universe comprises 1,000 names with the largest market cap in the NASDAQ US Benchmark after REITs being removed.

Regarding dividend growth, a candidate must satisfy a rather loose DPS growth criterion: the LTM dividends paid must be greater than the amount distributed "in the trailing twelve-month period three and five years prior." So, that is what Nasdaq calls a rising dividend achiever.

On a side note, to earn a dividend achiever status, without 'rising' added, a firm must increase its dividend for ten consecutive years. In that case, it has a chance to compete for a place in the portfolio of the Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (PFM).

To ensure low-quality stocks with value trap characteristics do not qualify for inclusion, the index provider added a few criteria related to profitability and the robustness of financial position. First, as clarified in the methodology, EPS in the most recent fiscal year must be above the EPS "three fiscal years prior." It also said that the EPS must be positive. Second, a company's cash & cash equivalents must comprise at least 50% of the debt, a fairly strict rule, as maintaining a plumpy cash pile on the balance sheet is not an easy task, especially in the capital-intensive sectors. I believe the rule was incorporated in order to ensure that current constituents would be capable of increasing the DPS going forward even if they face short-term headwinds denting their net CFFO. For a broader context, RDVY's top investment Oracle (ORCL) has an over 55% Cash/Debt ratio.

And third, Nasdaq requires a rising dividend achiever to have an acceptable dividend coverage analyzed using the trailing twelve months payout ratio. To become eligible, a company must retain at least 35% of its TTM profits and return no more than 65% of them to shareholders via dividends. Unfortunately, FCF is not considered in the dividend durability assessment, at all. That is the drawback most dividend indices have.

The index uses a smart-beta approach to eligible securities ranking, applying a combined factor influenced by three parameters: the "dollar dividend increase over the previous five-year period, current dividend yield, and payout ratio."

The group of 50 with the "lowest aggregated rank" is selected for the benchmark every March and weighted equally. To ensure the portfolio is not too concentrated in one sector, a 30% sector weight cap is applied.

A Deeper Look at the RDVY Portfolio

As of July 16, RDVY was long 50 stocks. Yes, the fund is concentrated, as the premise that lies at the crux of its investment strategy is that a low depth of holdings should bode well for total returns.

Its smart-beta approach allowed it to avoid being too top-heavy, with key-ten stocks accounting for only 22% of the net assets.

The median dividend yield of the portfolio holdings is ~2%. Despite a rather loose DPS growth criterion, only four S&P 500 dividend aristocrats qualified for RDVY, namely Automatic Data (ADP), Aflac (AFL), Air Products (APD), and Archer Daniels (ADM).

RDVY has a pronounced large-cap tilt, with the median market cap standing at almost $62 billion. We see two mega-caps Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) among the fund's top investments, in the 3rd and 8th places, respectively. Only four stocks with a total weight of ~8% in the mix are from the mid-cap echelon. Small-cap players simply failed to meet the index's criteria.

As I said above, RDVY's main investment right now is 1.5% yielding ORCL, a highly profitable cloud software player without strong growth or value profile. The firm has an uninterrupted 8-year dividend growth streak, so there is no coincidence it qualified for the rising dividend achievers cohort.

For dividend investors seeking large exposure to IT to play the rotation back to high-quality growth names, at first glance, RDVY looks like a relatively apt fund to consider given tech stocks have over 26% weight. The flip side is that financial players have an even greater share of the NAV, north of 30%. There is no doubt the sector has been on the roll since the early days of the capital rotation. The iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) is still ahead of SPY despite the mid-June dip.

Data by YCharts

But I reckon that if the market narrative finally switches, and we have already noticed the cracks in the value rally, the financial stocks that enjoyed tailwinds stemming from the reflation trade are not a great place to be. Industrials, another sector highly sensitive to the pace of the economic expansion, is the last in the top trio, with a 20.4% weight.

Examining the Portfolio With Quant Data

The Quant data analysis has a surprising finding: RDVY has a large exposure to value stocks as over 43% of its net assets are parked in equities with at least B- Value Grade. Among the remarkable examples of underappreciated stocks in the portfolio is HP (HPQ) that is yielding slightly over 2.8% and is trading at a single-digit P/E.

Yes, RDVY is overweight in tech dividend-growers, but that does not imply it has meaningful exposure to actual growth stocks. Only around 32% of its portfolio has fine Growth Grades, above B-; this cohort also includes a few GARP players like Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) and D.R. Horton (DHI) that look undervalued in comparison to their respective sectors and sport growth characteristics at the same time.

Little can be said regarding profitability. The share of companies boasting robust margins and sector-leading capital efficiency is close to 90%, so that certainly bodes well for dividend growth going forward. Meanwhile, only five companies failed the Quant profitability test earning red grades: ADM, Jefferies (JEF), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and JPMorgan (JPM).

Ultimately, right now, the fund has a substantial footprint in momentum stocks as 63% of its net assets are invested in players with high MGs. RDVY also scores nicely regarding analysts' earnings expectations, as almost 66% of its holdings have the EPS Revisions grade above B-.

Performance Discussion

RDVY has delivered exceptional 3- and 5-year performance, outperforming the peer group comprised of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (PFM), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG), and the S&P 500.

It also outperformed all the above funds in 2017, 2019, and 2021 to date.

The author's creation. Data from Morningstar

Have RDVY's Distributions Been Actually Improving?

The answer is yes. Mostly so. Despite setbacks in 2017-2018, when annual distribution went sharply down before fully recovering in 2019, its 2020 payout of $0.61 was the highest since inception, 1.4x greater than in 2015. On the negative side, the LTM total distribution of $0.575 is only 1.06x higher; it was also ~3.3% above the 2019 level.

Investor Takeaway

Investors who are on the lookout for a concentrated, financials- and tech-heavy U.S. dividend fund that picks high-quality stocks with massive cash piles should definitely consider RDVY but not for income. As the yield is minuscule, it only makes sense to deploy cash to the rising dividend achievers cohort if an investor prioritizes long-term capital gains over income.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, I would not say that this First Trust ETF, with its large exposure to IT but also material footprint in cyclicals, is a nice way to play the rotation back to growth. Another argument not to invest in the fund is its elevated expense ratio of 0.5% that eats into the standardized yield.