Petco Health & Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) went public at the very start of this year, as I concluded that animal spirits were unleashed with the public offering. The strong IPO came as investors were both in love with IPO and animal related investment stories, but despite the enthusiasm I believed that the company has been lagging competitors for years.

Leverage, a corporate turbulent past, a debt loaded situation and some operational underperformance made me cautious in a situation when expectations were high.

Former Thesis

Petco was founded in 1965 and has grown to deliver a wide range of products and services related to animal. This includes merchandise, pet care, digital expertise and subscription industries. The humanization of pets has been driving greater care by pet owners for their pets, as Covid-19 inspired many more families to take a pet as well.

70 million US households have a pet which results in a $100 billion industry if food, care, insurance and related services are included. This industry is growing at solid growth rates in the mid-high single digits in the coming years. The majority of sales are generated from consumables and food, but notably vet care and supplies are major other segments as well.

Important to note is that the company has been underperforming with no, or negative growth reported in the years 2016 until 2018. A new management team and investments in digitalization of the business made that the company has returned to growth. The company managed to report 3-4% comparable sales growth, as 2020 saw a big boost from Covid-19 of course.

With the company going public at $18 per share, equity of the company was valued at $4.0 billion, as that is just part of the story as the company still has quite some debt as well. The debt load stemmed from a $4.7 billion private equity inspired buyout by CVC and CPPIB in 2015.

In the year 2019 the company managed to report sales of $4.4 billion, yet adjusted operating profits of $129 million were very modest, certainly in relation to the debt load of the business. Fortunately, Covid-19 provided a major boost to the business with sales up 9% in the first nine months of the year as operating earnings doubled to $128 million, but somehow it felt like an underperformance given the situation in which the company operates. With debt still being very large, and the industry looking attractive, competition is fierce as well with the rise of Chewy (CHWY), among others.

Based on the Q3 numbers of 2020 I believed that adjusted operating earnings could come in at $200 million in 2020, yet with that money still having to cover the debt load, I pegged net earnings potential at just around $0.25 per share in the boom year of 2020. This made me very cautious as shares rose to $28 on their first day of trading, pushing up the enterprise value to $8.3 billion, at 2 time sales and 20 times EBITDA, and a non-meaningful earnings multiples. With the IPO enthusiasm lifting all boats at the time, I was very cautious, certainly after the first day of trading.

Expectations Reset

After shares traded at $28 on their first day of trading, shares have seen some volatility, but by now shares have fallen to the lows at $19 again, virtually being back to the offering price.

In March, the company posted relatively solid fourth quarter results with revenues up 16% year-over-year, resulting in full year sales of $4.9 billion, with those sales up 11% on the year before. Adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $484 million as adjusted profits of $0.28 per share were in line with my estimates.

Promising was the 2021 guidance which called for continuation of growth, with sales seen at a midpoint of $5.3 billion, suggesting high single digit sales growth. EBITDA is set to rise modestly to $525 million with adjusted earnings seen at around $0.65 per share, which is quite comforting. Moreover, net debt of $1.5 billion is quite reasonable, with leverage ratios down to just around 3 times.

The first quarter was off to a good start with revenues up 27% as the commercial traction prompted the company into a convincing hike in the full year guidance. The midpoint of the revenue guidance has been hiked by more than $200 million to just over $5.5 billion, the EBITDA guidance being hiked $30 million as adjusted earnings per share are seen ten cents higher at $0.75 per share.

The 265 million shares are valued at $5.0 billion at $19 per share, for a $6.5 billion enterprise value. With the guidance hiked in a convincing manner, valuations rapidly become more compelling. Based on the $0.75 per share number, shares trade at 25 times adjusted earnings here.

That is a bit too simple as the company is quite aggressive in adjusting the earnings metrics with roughly a quarter of the adjusted earnings being excluded for with stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted for that, realistic earnings run in just above half a dollar, pushing up the multiples quite a bit. Despite the solid results, selling shareholders are ringing the register as well with a sizable stake by shareholders sold at $24 per share in May.

And Now?

I must say that I am positively surprised by the fourth quarter results for 2020, as well as the start of this year. This stronger than anticipated operating momentum is accompanied by a solid outlook for the year, as deleveraging is down a great deal as well. This, in combination with the lackluster share price performance, certainly looks to become much more compelling here.

The phrase "becoming more compelling" is not the same as being compelling and while I am not initiating a position at this moment in time, I am happy to started initiating a position on further potential drop to levels in the mid-teens.