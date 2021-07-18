Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis and Background

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) represents a textbook example for a dividend growth stock. The stock provides a good combination of iconic brand names, scale, secular support, and successfully marketing. Over the past decade, PG investors have been handsomely rewarded through a combination of earning growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. PG has been outperformed its peers and trailing the overall market quite closely.

This article reviews the return drivers in the past decade and provides an outlook for the next one. The results unfortunately suggest that at its current valuation, it is unlikely that the past decade performance can be repeated for the next one.

Before going into any further details, it would help to briefly summarize my investment philosophy to provide a context. I am a long-term, conservative, and value- oriented investor. I hold a rather concentrated portfolio with about a dozen stocks, supplemented by ETFs, bonds, and gold (as detailed here).

My goal for my stock holdings is to generate Double Digit return during a Decade, and that is why I nickname my portfolio the DDD portfolio.

Source: author.

Source: author.

Overview of the Businesses and its Moat

With the above thesis and backdrop, let’s look at the topic of the day more closely. The Procter & Gamble Company is a global leader in the home and personal care space. It makes and markets consumer goods in more than 180 countries around the world. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. PG makes and markets some of the most iconic brand names in the country or even in the world, as shown in the following chart, such as Tide, NyQuil, Crest, et al. Thanks to its scale and the long term secular support, the company is a quintessential example of a dividend growth stock. It has paid dividends for 130+ years and increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years. Hence, it is a dividend king – a small elite group that can accomplished consecutive dividend increase for at least 50 years.

PG has been able to maintain such long term success because it has always been creating superior and innovative products, delivering and marketing with superior expertise, and maintaining excellent consumer communication and retail execution. It has been successful in all price tiers where it competes and enjoys enviable profitability – especially if you consider its scale. As you can see from the 2nd chart, PG’s profitability is simply superb on every metric – both in absolute terms and in relative terms when compared to its peers.

Source: PG Earning Release

Source: Seeking Alpha

Return Drivers in the Past Decade

As seen from the next three charts, PG investors have been handsomely rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earning growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. The stock delivered 194% of total return over the past decade, translated into a double digit CAGR of 11.4%.

The above return was driven by three factors as illustrated in the next two charts. EPS growth is the first driver as seen from the second chart. Over the past decade, PG was able to grow the EPS at 3.8% CAGR. Second, thanks to a long bull market, PE expansion is the second driver as seen in the second chart, contributing 2.67% CAGR into the total return. Lastly, dividend reinvestment contributed the remaining 4.89%, making it the largest contributor. This chart really highlights the power of dividend reinvesting for a dividend growth stock.

Now looking forward, the natural questions are: can these same return drivers be repeated? And if not, what will the return drivers look like in the next decade?

And we will examine these questions immediately below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Would the PE Expansion Continue?

Unfortunately, my view is no. I do not expect the PE expansion experienced in the past decade to continue for the next decade. The following chart shows the annual average PE of the stock in the past decade. As seen, the average is 19.8x and the standard deviation is 2.9. The current PE is about 2 times deviation away from the mean, a two-sigma event. Obviously, there is no reason why the PE has to return to the mean or why it cannot further expand into a 3-sigma event. But for a stable and well-established stock like PG, there is no reason to expect a sudden quantum leap in its valuation either. And a large part of being a conservative investor means to be aware of the rule of reverse selectivity – I am more inclined to expect something old to repeat itself again than to expect something completely new to show up.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Would the EPS Growth Continue?

My take on this question is yes. I actually expect a slightly higher EPS growth in the next decade. In the long term (like 10 years or more), the growth rate is “simply”:

Longer Term Growth Rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the long term growth rate, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like PG, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses as mentioned above.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of PG over the past decade are shown below. As seen, PG was able to maintain a remarkably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 61% for the past decade. To put things in perspective, as detailed in my previous articles for Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), ROCEs for these defense business leaders, who almost enjoy a monopoly moat, are “only” in the range of 20% to 30%. And in PG’s case, the ROCE has improved from below 50% at the beginning of the decade to the current level of above 80%.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Now let’s see the reinvestment part. The following chart shows how PG has been allocating its income in the past decade. As can be seen, dividend and maintenance CAPEx have been the major items, costing on average 83% of operation cash (“OPC”). Neither cost is optional. For a dividend stock like PG, the dividend is not really optional – it probably will be the last cost that management is willing to cut. Maintenance CAPEx is simply what it takes to keep the business running.

For the remaining 17%, the company does have a choice. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, pay an extra special dividend, pay down debt, buyback shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its spectacular ROCE. But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, PG has been allocating the remaining earning mostly to buy back shares as seen. As a matter of fact, the business has been spending more than the remaining earning (5% more than OPC on average) on share repurchases. Part of the rational is the low cost on debt in the past decade due to the decline interest rate. When the cost on debt is lower than the cost of equity, it makes perfect sense to leverage more and use the borrowed money to buy back shares.

Now with both ROCE and reinvestment rate estimated, we can estimate the long term growth rate, as shown in the third chart in this section. This table shows the long-term growth rate at different combinations of ROCE and reinvestment rate. The numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at PG’s scale. Note that in this table, I also added 2.5% of inflation to the growth rate. So as a result, even when PG reinvests 0%, it would still have a growth rate of 2.5% because of inflation. I think this is justified as PG has demonstrated in the past it has the pricing power to adjust for inflation.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author

Putting It All Together

Now we can put all the pieces together and make some observations for the outlook in the next decade.

What I always like to do is a reality check as shown in the chart below. It is essentially a back of envelop calculation to estimate what is the growth rate and valuation required to deliver a target ROI in the next 10 years. And see if such growth rate and valuation can pass a common sense test. To make it really simple, let’s assume dividend and earning grow at the same rate, and dividend are not reinvested.

As an example, if we require a 10% annual ROI, represented by the black line (10% annual return translates to 160% total return in 10 years because 1.1^10=260%), the growth rate will have to be about 8% if the PE ratio does not change from its current level. And if the PE contracts to 19.8x (the historical average) as shown by the green line, the growth rate would have to be about 10 % to deliver the required 10% ROI.

With the above background, the purple box symbolizes what I think would be the expected region for the next 10 years. Based on the discussions we had in the earlier sections, the reasons are:

1. For the valuation - I do not expect the PE to further expand from here. I would consider it a lucky case the PE stayed at the current level.

2. For the growth rate – as aforementioned, I consider somewhere between 2.5% to 6.2% the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at PG’s scale.

Under the above arguments, the expected return would be 3.1% to about 8% in the next decade as highlighted by the purple box. And to achieve the high end of the return, we’d need to have some luck on our side. Valuation has to remain at the current record level and earning growth has to be maintained at 6.2% (vs 3.8% in the past decade). Considering the potential returns and the likelihood, it is not an investment that I would like to take on and include in my portfolio.

Source: author

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

PG represents a textbook example for a dividend growth stock. The stock provides a good combination of iconic brand names, scale, secular support, and successfully marketing. This article reviews the return drivers in the past decade and provides an outlook for the next one. The results unfortunately suggest that at its current valuation, it is unlikely that the past decade performance can be repeated for the next one. The total return is expected to be between 3.1% to 8% CAGR in the next decade, with a large possibility to be on the lower end of this spectrum.

With its financial strength, dividend safety, and consistency, there are definitely good reasons to hold it for certain accounts. But considering the potential returns and the odds, it is not an investment that I would include in my own portfolio to achieve my 10% CAGR target.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.