carlosgaw/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Lindt & Sprungli would need to deliver in excess of 20% earnings growth per year to justify further rises in the stock price. I do not see this as being sustainable, and anticipate that the stock has hit a ceiling in terms of growth for the time being.

Back in May, I made the argument that Lindt & Sprungli (OTCPK:LDSVF) likely has upside ahead, owing to increased marketing opportunities as a result of store reopenings, as well as prudent financial management on the company's part during the pandemic.

Since May, we see that the stock is up by just over 10%, as compared to growth of 6% for the Swiss stock market index:

Source: investing.com

The upcoming half-year 2021 results on July 27 will provide a good indication as to whether the company is seeing a significant recovery since 2020.

That said, given we have seen the stock reach new highs since last year - it is worth investigating as to whether Lindt & Sprungli still has significant upside given the current price.

Valuation

Therefore, I choose to calculate a five-year target price for the stock using the following assumptions:

Two annual growth scenarios are considered - one whereby EPS grows at 10% per year and another whereby EPS grows at 20% per year.

The terminal P/E ratio is assumed to be 39.92, which is the P/E ratio last seen in 2019 - the current P/E ratio of 66x reflects that price is currently trading at a much higher premium to earnings which was not the case before the pandemic.

Source: Lindt & Sprungli Annual Report 2020

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Source: Author's Calculations

Under the higher 20% growth scenario, we see that the upside from the current price of 100,000 CHF is just over 5% over five years, which is quite minimal. When earnings growth is assumed to be 10% per year, the estimated target price is just under 75,000 CHF - which represents a 25% downside from the current price.

On this basis, even if one assumes that Lindt & Sprungli continues to recover strongly after the pandemic - price seems to be hitting a ceiling for now.

Looking Forward

As the world emerges from the pandemic, consumer spending is likely to pick up once again as tourism starts to pick up and luxury brands including Lindt see a revival in interest. Even so, it is difficult to see how Lindt & Sprungli could sustain the strong growth in earnings needed to yield significant upside for the stock.

Even before the pandemic, diluted earnings were growing at approximately 5 to 7 percent per year, and it is hard to identify any particular reason why earnings growth would be significantly higher than this level going forward.

A consequence of societies reopening means that the rebound in consumer demand has contributed to rising inflation levels. For instance, we see that within the past year, inflation across the Euro Area has rebounded sharply to just under 2 percent, and it is unclear as to whether this will start to rise higher.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Should prices start to rise further - or if the market begins to expect the same in the future - then this could lead to lower spending on luxury items as consumers attempt to maintain purchasing power in the face of higher prices. Given that Lindt & Sprungli's largest market by geography is Europe - this could place some downward pressure on sales in the short to medium-term.

In addition, food prices more generally are on the rise. The International Monetary Fund reports that supply chain disruptions and higher costs of transport have pushed up producer food prices, who in turn have to pass on the costs to customers.

This could have implications for Lindt in that the cost of production could rise further, and while customers in the luxury market are less price-sensitive - the size of this market may not be as large as it was pre-pandemic.

From this standpoint, while I expect that earnings growth will continue to rise, I expect that it will be more modest than the projections outlined above.

Conclusion

The upcoming half-year earnings report will provide a good indication as to the strength of the recovery in earnings for Lindt & Sprungli. While I do not particularly see much downside risk for the stock (as I anticipate demand will remain vibrant) - earnings growth would need to be particularly high to justify further price rises at this point. As such, I expect the stock to trade in a stationary manner for the time being.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.