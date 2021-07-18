Igor Borisenko/iStock via Getty Images

PDS Has Its Work Cut Out

Precision Drilling Corporation's (NYSE:PDS) operating margin remains its key focus even though the industry drivers look a lot more promising than a couple of quarters ago. In Q2, the operating margin in Canada is expected to improve following the cost reduction initiatives and higher fixed cost absorption from increased activity. The company’s strategy also involves the commercialization of the AlphaAutomation system, which can become a significant driver in the medium term.

The company faces some bumps before it accelerates. In the US, the lack of revenues from turnkey projects and higher startup costs can result in a lower operating margin in Q2. Also, it is not clear how much will the price hike mitigate the adverse impact of input cost inflation. In Q1, PDS's free cash flow depleted alarmingly, which can hinder its debt reduction target. Thankfully, it has sufficient liquidity to absorb any strain on the balance sheet. I am still bullish on the stock, although I expect the upward ride to be bumpy.

Strategies And Outlook In Canada And US

Currently, in Canada, PDS has ~26 service rigs running, which is a remarkable growth compared to the beginning of the year. This indicates the management's confidence in seeing a rebound in activity and energy prices. The WCS (Western Canada Select)–WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread is a crucial indicator of the Canadian energy companies' performance. The WTI price averaged $65.2 a barrel in May 2021, 128% higher than a year ago. WCS averaged $54.8 a barrel in May 2021 or 369% higher a year ago. Since the spread improved (i.e., the spread contracted) in the past year, I expect the impact to be positive in Q2.

Since the slump in Canadian activity in 2020, I expect pricing for PDS's services to recover later in 2021. We can expect full utilization of the super triple rigs and higher adoption of the Alpha digital products in Canada. The management also expects Canada to add to cash flows and accelerate the debt repayments.

In the US, revenues from turnkey projects are still not remunerative, which, along with higher startup costs, can result in a lower operating margin in Q2. Since the company has started reactivating many of the idled rigs (it had 57 rigs working in March 2020), it has to incur some operating costs. According to the company's estimates, the average cost to activate each rig has been ~$150,000 to $200,000. It expects similar startup costs to continue as it adds 25-30 more rigs in the US. Such activity will continue in Q3 and Q4.

Pricing, too, can race upwards in the recently reactivated rigs. Although costs and pricing can offset each other, once the rigs return to full operation, the costs will normalize to a historical average, and the margin will start improving. To know more about PDS's strategies, read my previous article here.

Technological Edges

I discussed how the company's AlphaAutomation system added multiple revenue-generating capabilities in my previous article. In 2021 so far, eight of PDS's customers have used these technologies, resulting in a 27% quarter-over-quarter growth in days in the automation platform.

Investors may note that the company's Alpha digital technology allows for better quality wells, reduces drilling costs and fuel consumption, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, the company commercialized ten additional AlphaApps during Q1. As a result, revenue growth from apps doubled in the past year until Q1 2021.

Identifying The Headwinds

The two critical concerns for PDS are the uncertainty over the recovery in global economic health, especially with the growing chances of another COVID surge and commodity inflation. Rig expendables, spares, and miscellaneous repair parts constitute nearly half of the company's operating cost. Now, steel and other related commodity prices have increased significantly. In the past year until May 2021, the US iron and steel price index has risen by 63%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. While PDS's management expects to pass on the impact of the inflation to the customers through a rate increase, I think the higher cost can impact adversely, either through a margin contraction or by reducing the market share.

Utilization And Other Key Metrics

Between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, the company added two contracted drilling rigs in Canada, although they remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter. The average revenue per utilization day remained steady in Canada in Q1 2021 compared to a year ago. Operating cost per utilization day during the same period fell by 8.5%, leading to a 13% operating profit expansion. During Q1, PDS benefited from lower operating costs and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (or CEWS) program. In Q2 2021, the normalized margin (i.e., without the effect of CEWS) in Canada is expected to improve following the cost reduction initiatives and higher fixed cost absorption from increased activity.

On the other hand, year-over-year, the average revenue per utilization day decreased by 7% in the United States in Q1, while the operating cost per utilization day increased (4%). This resulted in a 25% lower operating margin per day. Revenues were lower in Q1 due to lower idle but contracted revenue earned during the quarter. Also, higher startup costs relating to the rigs activated during the quarter (PDS activated 12 rigs in Q1) reduced margin.

Debt And Cash Flows

In Q1 2021, PDS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 79% compared to a year ago, led by the fall in revenues during this period. Although its capex reduced, a steeper fall in CFO led to an 89% reduction in free cash flow (or FCF) in Q1 2021 compared to a year ago. In Q2 2021, the company expects to benefit from a working capital release due to lower activity during the Canadian spring break-up. So, its cash flows can improve in Q2.

As of March 31, 2021, the company's leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of 0.88x was marginally higher than its peers' (HP, NBR, PTEN) average of 0.84x. Since 2018, it has reduced debt by $601 million, which leaves a debt reduction target of ~$200 million by 2022. Its next significant debt repayment is in 2023 ($361 million). The available liquidity ($700 million) covers the medium-term debt reduction target. It might want to improve its FCF to maintain its liquidity balance and stick to the debt repayment schedule.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the US rig count, the Canadian rig count, and PDS's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase marginally in the next 12 months (or NTM 2021) and accelerate in NTM 2022.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve steadily in the next two years.

PDS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers because its EBITDA is expected to increase more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect a higher EV/EBITDA multiple than its peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HP, NBR, and PTEN) average of 29.6x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight of the sell-side analysts rated PDS a "Bullish" (or "buy"), while seven of them rated it a "Neutral" or "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $42.04, which yields a 13.5% return at the current price. While I do not expect returns to improve sharply, I think the stock has an upward bias in the short term.

What's The Take On PDS?

As higher crude oil price induced drilling activity in Canada and the US, PDS's active rig count increased in Q1 in these regions. Despite its favorable impact on the top line, the operating margin remains the company's key focus. Cost reduction initiatives, higher fixed cost absorption, and commercialization of the AlphaAutomation system are expected to become significant drivers in the medium term. As a result, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, I do not think the price hike will mitigate the input cost price hike entirely, at least in the short run. In Q1, PDS's free cash flows dipped. With sufficient liquidity and no near-term debt repayment, its balance sheet can withstand the current cash flow concerns. Considering everything, I expect returns from the stock to grow in the medium to long term.