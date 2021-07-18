Cracks Are Growing In This Bull Market, So Buy These 3 Stocks

SteveCollender/iStock via Getty Images

Stock markets in the United States are seeing some selling pressure after a period of upward activity that has stretched over most of the last month. Of course, the topic of inflation is one that has been trending in the news (even on social media platforms) and investors seem to be focused on uncertain prospects supporting the current expansions in the economy. But these macro trends have had a somewhat surprising impact on bond markets and these are trends that could have ripple effects well into the end of 2021.

Source: Bloomberg

As a primary example of these recent changes in market sentiment, yields in U.S. Treasuries have dropped for three weeks in a row. This earnings season, we have also seen several important instances where certain stocks have been met with substantial selling pressure - in spite of the fact that quarterly results were relatively strong. We discussed a few of these names in a prior article and this activity has turned “stock picking” into a skill that has become increasingly important over the last few weeks.

Source: FactSet

Further weaknesses can be found in the preliminary readings on the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This critical consumer indicator gauges trends in likely spending activities and the most recent figures have fallen from 85.5 to the 80.8 level. Unfortunately, it appears that these results have taken the market by surprise because the median projections amongst analysts on Wall Street suggested that the reading would actually indicate gains (at 86.5 for the reading).

Source: Trading Economics

Of course, these disappointing figures have come within close proximity to prior news releases indicating a surge in consumer inflation levels, so it probably shouldn’t have been this much of a surprise that weaknesses were likely to develop in some of these areas. As a result, it is starting to look as though corporate earnings will be the only chance at a bullish catalyst for another major run higher in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) before the end of the summer trading period.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

With consumer inflation levels moving high and Treasury yields heading lower, it wouldn’t be very surprising if we start to see more of a discussion amongst investors with respect to the need to identify stronger opportunities for income generation in coming months. From a strategic standpoint, this actually makes a lot of sense given the ominous longer-term trends in real yield that have been associated with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note since 1985:

Sources: Federal Reserve Board of Governors / BLS

For all of these reasons, the current market environment seems to lend itself quite well to the added security that is traditionally offered by strong dividend stocks. As partial evidence of this, we can look at what is currently happening to the Russell 2000 as an indicator of where speculative growth names might be headed in coming weeks:

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

If we can expect small-cap growth stocks to experience a significant increase in volatility the months ahead, it makes sense for investors to start looking at fortified dividend payers that are capable of withstanding any broader shocks that might be encountered during the remainder of the current earnings season. In our view, three stocks that fit this category can be found in AT&T (T), Newmont Corp. (NEM), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

AT&T is a company that has been receiving a great deal of investor focus over the last few months, after making surprise announcements relating to the future of its media strategies. Following these announcements, shares of AT&T stock have been trading under pressure. However, the argument can be made that since AT&T has already experienced a great deal of selling as investors have adjusted exposure to the stock.

AT&T is scheduled to release earnings on July 22nd (prior to the open) and the company is expected to report an EPS figure of $0.78 for the quarter. If realized, this would indicate a decline of roughly 6% relative to the same period last year. However, we think that since the stock is currently trading near the lower end of its recent trading range, a significant drop in share prices appears to be unlikely at this stage and this still makes T a great candidate for those in the retirement investor category.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

Another stock we are watching is Newmont Mining, which is a company that is not typically given widespread attention in the dividend income category. Though not always the case for mining companies, long positions in the stock offer an attractive dividend yield of 3.59% and we think that NEM could benefit as a company with significant exposure to safe-haven assets (precious metals) in the event that downside price volatility begins to characterize broader activity in the large-cap benchmarks. From a chart perspective, NEM has recently fallen back from its May 2021 highs and we think that this pullback is starting to look attractive given the various ways macroeconomic factors might start to influence stock valuations over the next few months.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

Finally, we think that Qualcomm might be another company that has the potential to outperform (and provide a measure of security) in the event that volatility starts to dominate trend activities in the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500. As can be seen on the chart above, the stock is currently consolidating after posting an impressive run-up during the pandemic recovery period and we think this might offer a better opportunity to buy QCOM shares at a bit of a discount at current levels.

Looking ahead, the company is scheduled to release earnings on July 28th (after the close) and Qualcomm is expected to report an EPS figure of $1.40 for the quarter. Notably, this indicates very strong earnings growth of more than +115% relative to the same period last year. So despite the fact that we are already starting to see reports that the global chip shortage might be coming to an end, we still think that the uncertain state of the global economy suggests that there might be more runway ahead for companies like Qualcomm (which have already come off of their yearly highs).

Within this context, it stands to reason that further downside in these names might be limited in the event that we do see a broader market pullback (due to the fact that significant selling pressures have already been registered for all three stocks). Overall, we think that it makes sense for traders to be entering lightly into any new positions for the next few weeks because the prospect of an increase in surprise volatility has only risen in recent sessions. Once the general tone for the current earnings season has been set, traders will have another opportunity to reassess the situation and gain a better understanding of where corporate earnings growth is actually heading in this uncertain macroeconomic climate.