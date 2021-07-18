Digital Vision./DigitalVision via Getty Images

Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) has seen its share price decline by more than 70% from its all-time highs. For those unfamiliar, Workhorse is an electric vehicle company focused on last-mile delivery. Given my continued bullishness on electric vehicles in general, the contrarian in me wanted to see if there is a possible investment opportunity in the company. Let’s dive into the analysis.

Loss of USPS contract a major blow

The company came to investor’s general attention when it was one of the finalists for the highly lucrative USPS contract. The company lost the contract to its rival Oshkosh Defense (OSK). I believe that the loss of this contract was a huge blow for the company’s long-term viability. So much so, that management is aware of the situation and has launched a formal complaint with the United States Federal Court of Claims.

There exists a very slim chance that the contract to Oshkosh will be canceled or at least not extended further in the future. After all the environmental lobby in DC, including Joe Biden himself, has not been happy with the decision. This is because the vehicles offered by Oshkosh are majority gas-powered with USPS management giving an estimate that roughly only 10% of the fleet would be EVs under this agreement.

To most observers, Workhorse seemed to have a solid shot of winning. Or at the very least being part of the USPS contract. However, I believe the main reason that the company did not win the contract was that it had serious concerns about reliability. The company has a somewhat sketchy history having been in distress numerous times and licensing out its patents. In other words, there seem to be serious concerns with Workhorse’s management that may keep it landing these types of “large-contracts”.

Workhorse has had production issues

I believe that Workhorse management “lawyering it up” to pursue a formal complaint to USPS is a waste of time. The company needs to focus on actually executing its existing orders and proving itself to be a reliable partner/ supplier. The company boasts in its Q1 2021 press release that it has doubled the number of electric vehicles produced in this quarter compared to the previous three quarters combined. However, this boast is laughable given that it only manufactured a grand total of 38 vehicles. It built a measly seven trucks in Q4 2020.

This is quite surprising as the company actually has a pretty impressive backlog, all from top-quality customers. This backlog is made up of a recent order by Pride Group Enterprises, a privately held logistics company, for 6,320 vans to be delivered between now and 2026 along with a pending order with long-time partner UPS (UPS) for 950 vans and a 500 truck order from commercial vehicle distributor Pritchard Cos.

Investor Presentation

The company needs to be able to execute on this backlog gain a deep foothold on these customers. If Workhorse is able to properly execute its current contracts with UPS and the Pride Group Enterprise, I am confident that it can get more orders from these firms. In fact, Workhorse management actually dropped the ball on UPS as it had an agreement with them for the 950 trucks as early as June 2018. If they had focused on executing this agreement they may have bagged the 10,000 truck order that went to Arrival (ARVL). The fact that we are halfway to 2021 and less than 100 trucks have been shipped is cause for serious concern.

It’s clear that the company has had serious issues with properly executing its strategy. Workhorse recently lowered its 2021 production forecast from 1,800 units to 1,000. Considering it manufactured less than 50 units during its best production quarter, these revised forecasts may still actually be overly optimistic. The company issued a statement blaming the coronavirus pandemic for its production delays. However, at least some of these delays should be attributed to management shortcomings.

Bottlenecks within the global supply chain and offshore shipping delays of commodity raw materials and components as well as our initial stages of production limited our capacity to produce during the first quarter," Workhorse Chief Executive Officer Duane Hughes said.

Workhorse shares skid as electric truck maker cuts production target

Possible turnaround

Workhorse is attempting to turn around its operations by hiring Ryan Gaul as the new “President of Commercial Vehicles”. Mr. Gaul certainly has an impressive pedigree having nearly two decades of automotive experience. He held leadership roles in Gentherm (THRM) with a focus on Global Manufacturing and Supply-Chain. Mr. Gual may prove to be a pivotal hire with regard to scaling and properly structuring Workhorse’s manufacturing capabilities. Only time will tell but so far I like what I am hearing.

I am very familiar with the challenges of scaling a business and I am looking forward to bringing my experience in successfully scaling a business and as well as automotive industry best practices to Workhorse as we rapidly scale our own business. From Day 1, my priority has been our manufacturing facility in Union City, Indiana. I have been able to roll up my sleeves and add my contribution to the vehicles we have produced since I started.

Workhorse Group Inc. CEO Duane Hughes on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Workhorse has a lot of potential and the opportunity to turn things around. The last-mile delivery market is massive and growing rapidly thanks to the acceleration of digital commerce. The industry is expected to grow by $59.8 billion or 16% CAGR by 2025. Furthermore over 50 democrats back a proposal allocating an additional $8 billion in funds to USPS to electrify its fleet. This is on top of the contract that Workhorse lost and is a much larger amount than the previous contract.

However, all this opportunity doesn’t mean anything if management can’t execute its plans. Management needs to ramp up its production as competition in the EV industry is beginning to heat up. Other start-up entrants like Arrival and incumbents like Ford (F) are making serious headway into this market.

Valuation and conclusion

Looking at valuation, it’s hard to get a rough number as the prices for the company’s trucks are not publicly available. I did get some rough estimates looking at the company’s Q1 2021 financials. The company had revenue in the quarter of $521,060 with $495,000 from automotive. We know that the company delivered 6 trucks to customers and revenue is recognized “when control transfers upon shipment”. Therefore Workhorse trucks have an average price of $82,500.

As mentioned, the company has a backlog of 8,000 trucks. The company targets to get 1000 trucks out this year. Let’s assume that the company can double its manufacturing capabilities every year. Thus it makes 4,000 trucks by 2023. At a per truck price of $82,500 and 4000 trucks sold yearly gives us a forecasted revenue of $330 million. This converts to a price-to-sales ratio of 4.2x.

Company 10-Q

At current prices I still consider Workhorse to be fairly valued as a lot of the bad news is already priced in. Investors with substantial risk appetites may consider taking a position betting that the new President can improve production. Concerns with management’s ability to execute is the main risk I see with the company. I will be closely watching on the sidelines to see if there is a turnaround in operations. I have a buy rating on the company.