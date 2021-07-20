Riddy/iStock via Getty Images

A blue-chip is a company that is well-known for having the highest quality assets, balance sheet, and management in its sector. The term was borrowed from poker, because the blue poker chip has the highest value.

In the REIT (VNQ) field, blue-chips generally trade at high valuations and low dividend yields. This is because they are very popular among more conservative investors who buy these REITs as bond replacements in their portfolios. Unfortunately, a too-high purchase price for a REIT can result in poor returns, even despite favorable business development.

However, following the pandemic, we have seen many blue-chip REITs drop to historically low valuations and some of them still haven't fully recovered.

... And to this day, we can still find good opportunities in the blue-chip segment of the REIT market.

In today's article, we will highlight 2 blue-chips that we are buying at current prices. They still offer an attractive 4-6% dividend yield and up to 50% upside potential.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income is one of the oldest and most successful net lease REITs of all time. It came public in 1994 and it has seen then compounded investor's capital at 15.3% per year on average and has not missed a single year of dividend growth:

That's quite exceptional when you consider that this is a REIT that follows a conservative strategy of buying Class A net lease properties that are leased to major companies like Walmart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), and Walgreens (WBA). Moreover, Realty Income maintains an A-rated balance sheet and uses little leverage when buying net lease properties.

Typically, such a strategy would result in lower returns because of the higher safety (low leverage & class A assets), but Realty Income has still managed to earn high returns for its shareholders.

It speaks highly for the quality of the management. They have been doubted in the past, but time and time again, they have proved everyone wrong:

This brings us to today.

The shares of Realty Income are today priced at $69 per share, which is 20% lower than where they traded prior to the pandemic.

This discount leaves you thinking that it must have suffered from the pandemic and that its fair value may have eroded.

But it is actually the opposite. The company's fair value has grown materially since the beginning of the pandemic.

Even in 2020, Realty Income managed to grow its AFFO per share by 2% and hiked its dividend by 3%. At this point, investors need to ask themselves: if a global pandemic cannot stop Realty Income, then what can?

More importantly, Realty Income recently announced the buy-out of VEREIT (VER), one of its peers, and it is expected to immediately increase its AFFO per share by 10%, and another ~5% over time as it refinances its debt at lower rates and unlocks other synergies.

Based on that, we estimate that its fair value is today closer to $100 per share. This takes into account its continued growth during the pandemic, the acquisition of VEREIT, and the lower interest rate world in which we live today.

It implies that Realty Income has 40% upside potential and while you wait, you earn a steadily rising 4.2% dividend yield that's paid monthly.

If you are looking for a blue-chip, it is hard to beat that.

W. P. Carey (WPC)

WPC is similar to Realty Income in many ways. It is also a net lease REIT with a strong, investment-grade rated balance sheet, and a cycle tested management team that has managed to grow its dividend year after year and outperformed the broader market:

The main difference between Realty Income and WPC is that WPC owns mainly industrial net lease properties, which may be even safer than Realty Income's retail-oriented properties. If you are one of those investors who think that everything will end up on Amazon (AMZN), then WPC is probably a better pick because it would benefit its industrial properties.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) distribution center owned by WPC:

Moreover, something unique about WPC is that it has structured its leases in a way to better protect it against the risk of accelerating inflation.

Its leases are very long, tenants are responsible for all property expenses, and most of its rents are tied to an inflation index. As such, its costs won't change materially, but its income will go up if inflation continues to accelerate.

Finally, WPC has a hidden catalyst that few analysts ever care to mention.

Historically, it has traded at a smaller valuation multiple than most of its net lease and industrial peers because it also operates an asset management business, which generates fees that are less durable than earnings from real estate. Because a portion of its cash flow is less durable, it deserved to trade at a smaller valuation multiple.

But this is now coming to an end. WPC has been gradually exiting its asset management businesses and replacing its fee income with rental income.

It diluted its growth over the past few years and will continue to slow it down in the near term, but once it becomes a pure-play landlord, we expect its valuation multiple to expand materially.

WPC traded at $92 per share prior to the pandemic, and it is priced at just $79 today. We actually think that WPC is worth closer to $100 when you take into account that we are now in a lower interest rate world, and its growth prospects are set to accelerate as it exits its remaining asset management businesses.

Bottom Line

With the market rising higher day after day, it may seem as if the entire market is now richly priced and risky.

While this is true for large parts of the market, it is not true for REITs, which still offer compelling opportunities even for more conservative investors.

