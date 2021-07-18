Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is an American semiconductor company that was founded in 2002 and headquartered in Irvine, California. Rather than competing with the big names in the CPU and GPU industry, Skyworks focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for Radio Frequency products, as well as mobile communications. The company excels at finding a way to provide supportive services and products in lucrative high-growth industries or as the company itself puts it, Skyworks is at the forefront of ubiquitous connectivity.

Skyworks’ stock has seen some volatility this year, which is in line with most growth sectors, particularly the chip industry that is dealing with a global shortage of semiconductors. Despite this, Skyworks is trading just below its 52-week highs of $204.00 per share which gives it a market cap of $31 billion. Semiconductors are essential to the technology of the future, but the sector has already run up quite far. Today we will take a look at Skyworks Solutions and try to determine if it can remain a profitable investment moving forward.

Data by YCharts

The 5G Market Presents a Compelling Opportunity for Growth

Skyworks is positioned well to take advantage of the recent deployment of 5G networks around the world. The company estimates that the implementation of 5G will nearly double its total addressable market, and provides them with a portfolio of solutions that approaches $1 trillion in value. By focusing on smartphones, Skyworks unlocks a vast network of connected devices and is riding the tailwinds of global secular trends like the Internet of Things, mobile connections, automotive, and emerging technologies which cements their place in a number of high-value industries going forward.

Source: Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks has a diverse set of business solutions and a supply chain to match. It has operations in multiple countries which house different segments of its operation. It is largely inconsequential but still is a positive overall in today's political climate.

Source: Skyworks Solutions

The rise in smart car adoption alone could dramatically raise Skyworks’ TAM, especially since it already has partnerships with major automakers like Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Toyota (TM). Skyworks also recently acquired Silicon Laboratories for $2.5 billion which seriously beefed up its automotive semiconductor business. Skyworks’ second-quarter revenue growth already illustrated the impact that the 5G revolution is having on the company, as revenue figures grew from $766 million in Q2 of 2020 to $1.17 billion in Q2 of 2021. Skyworks states that it has a long-term target of 53% gross margins, and a 30% free cash flow margin of which 60-75% will return to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks.

Data by YCharts

One of the more persistent criticisms leveled at Skyworks in the past has been its heavy reliance on its partnership with Apple (AAPL) for revenue. While the criticism is unjustified because most companies in the world would love to rely on Apple for their revenue, Skyworks has softened their dependence by building an impressive but diverse consumer base, which was helped greatly by the recent acquisition.

Source: Skyworks Solutions

Company Outlook

As mentioned earlier, Skyworks Solutions adds value by providing key technology solutions to their customers in high-value markets. The emergence of EVs and smart vehicles have incorporated new technology demands in the automotive manufacturing industry and I expect that trend to continue. I also expect Skyworks to continue positioning itself to expand profitable relationships in the space. We are currently in the midst of a paradigm shift as far as technology integration (along with 5G) and it isn't coincidental that Skyworks finds itself positioned here. This is what they are good at, developing the capabilities to match markets where demand for new technologies is surging. This should be very attractive for prospective investors.

Source: Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks is a major player in the semiconductor space, but they are certainly not the sector leader, that honor belongs to Nvidia (NVDA). It is atypical for a stock that is not a sector leader to excel at financial metrics relative to their peers across the board like Skyworks does. The table below shows a comparative study.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But the key metrics investors should watch for an established company like this is the growth rate. Tech stocks have dominated for the past decade and few subcategories have been stronger than semiconductors. You always want to make sure your stocks aren't hitting a glass ceiling when buying known runners and the way to do that is to try and figure out what growth will look like under the hood. As we discussed earlier, Skyworks has excelled at providing value to key players in high-growth industries. It has already partnered with dominant players in its respective markets and will benefit either from natural market growth or changing demand as its customers track secular trends in their respective industries. This has historically served Skyworks well as their CAGRs across the board are eye-watering.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There has also been a flattering trend in EPS as the semiconductor shortage has lifted demand immensely.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has stated that there is a strong desire to return cash to shareholders. This is something all good companies do and the trends in Cash flow, historic repurchases, and dividends add greatly to the management team's credibility.

Source: Skyworks Solutions

It is important to remember that this is still a growth stock, so dividends are nice but not the driving factor behind the thesis here.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the buyback and dividend numbers are fairly consistent but nothing impressive. This is partly because of the stellar performance of the stock. It was trading at ~$5/per share in 2009 and as the stock price rises yields as a percentage will naturally fall.

Key Risks

It is difficult to find real criticisms of Skyworks at this time. The company is going through an outstanding cycle. It is encouraging to see Skyworks expanding into other industries because until recently the company was known for having one of the highest customer concentrations in the sector. Smartphone leader Apple accounted for 56% of Skyworks’ revenues in the fiscal year 2020, and with Apple raising its iPhone production by 20%, Skyworks could see these concentrated revenues rise even more. It’s hard to complain about Apple being your best customer, but we just have to ask Intel (INTC) investors about when Apple decided to start producing its own chips to see the dominant risk here.

There is also the risk of acquisition which could be a big negative in this case. Compared to its competitors, Skyworks is also a smaller company making it a candidate to be acquired should the right offer come along. Sector giants like Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM) have the size and capital to consolidate with smaller players in the industry, and Skyworks does sit in that small to medium-sized market cap group that makes it appealing to larger fish. An acquisition like this would be unfortunate for shareholders if the next ten years for Skyworks were to look anything like the last 10 years.

Conclusion

Currently trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 26 and a reasonable price to sales ratio of 7, Skyworks is not your average high flying tech company. In fact, it is already a profitable, free cash flow positive company with a pristine balance sheet. There’s a lot to like about Skyworks, especially now that it is branching out into different industries like automotive, where it is anticipated that 73% of new cars will have cellular connectivity by 2024. I rate the stock as a Buy.