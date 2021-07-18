Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Dealing with uncertainty is the name of the game when it comes to investing. Many investors will shy away from uncertainty, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, those who embrace uncertainty and irrational pricing are typically the ones who make outsized gains.

In this article, I explore why Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) fits this mold and is priced in such a manner that long-term investors may see strong gains from the current valuation. So, let’s get started.

Why Energy Transfer Is A Buy

Energy Transfer is an MLP (with schedule K-1) that’s one of the largest crude oil, natural gas, and NGL operators in the U.S., spanning across Texas and the mid-continent region. It’s done well since my first bullish take on it in November last year, at the height of uncertainty, after cutting its distribution. Since then, ET has given a total return of 95%, far surpassing the 30% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

Its vast pipeline network transports about 22 trillion BTU of natural gas per day and 4.3M barrels per day of crude oil. ET also owns gathering and processing facilities and has one of the largest natural gas fractionation facilities, including the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility.

ET’s pipeline, gathering, processing, and export network touches every major basin in the Texas/Oklahoma region, plus the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in Pennsylvania. It touches 9 of the top 10 U.S. oil- and gas-producing basins and attracts both supply- and demand-side customers alike.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

One of the perceived risks to ET is its exposure to crude oil, considering uncertainty around the latest OPEC+ meeting, and the general energy transition towards renewables. However, ET is less exposed to crude oil as many would think.

Only 21% of ET’s EBITDA is derived from crude oil operations, with the rest stemming from natural gas, NGL, refined products, and subsidiaries. Plus, 85% of ET’s midstream contracts are fee-based, resulting in higher profit assurance than more upstream focused oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I’m optimistic around the pending completion of ET’s $7 billion all-equity acquisition of Enable Midstream (ENBL). This merger enhances ET’s scale and footprint across multiple regions, in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, resulting in increased connectivity for ET’s natural gas and NGL transportation businesses.

In addition, it will strengthen ET’s NGL infrastructure by adding natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, and integrate with ET’s high-quality NGL transportation and fractionation facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast, as seen below.

(Source: Company Merger Presentation)

This acquisition is also expected to be immediately accretive to free cash flow post-distributions and have a positive impact on credit metrics, while adding significant fee-based cash flows from fixed-fee contracts.

Plus, the current U.S. administration has proven to be unfriendly towards fossil fuel infrastructure, as evidenced by its cancellation of TC Energy’s (TRP) Keystone XL pipeline project. The silver lining to this, however, is that it benefits existing owners of energy infrastructure assets due to less competition.

The Chairman, Kelcy Warren, also recognizes that fact that companies in this space must consolidate if they’re going to make it and is reportedly looking to make an acquisition in the booming chemicals business. This could be funded in part by the $2.4 billion windfall that it received from the February winter storm-related surge in natural gas prices. This would make ET a truly integrated midstream company, helping to capture every part of the hydrocarbon value chain, like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Meanwhile, ET pays a very-well covered 6.2% distribution yield. The distribution coverage ratio was an extremely high 9.5x for Q1’21. This is, however, due to the one-time benefit from the aforementioned surge in natural gas prices during the Texas winter storm Uri in February.

If we were to apply the more reasonable Q1’20 DCF of $1.4 billion, ET would still have a very high distribution coverage ratio of 3.4x. This ratio could rise higher if the aforementioned cash flow synergies from the Enable Midstream acquisition are realized.

Distribution, Balance Sheet, and Valuation

Meanwhile, the distribution reduction last year has enabled ET to deleverage its balance sheet. This is demonstrated by the $3.7 billion reduction in ET’s net debt balance, from $51.96 billion at the end of 2020, to $48.25 billion as of the end of March. This equates to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9x.

If we were to take out the one-time benefit to EBITDA from the winter storm during Q1’21, and apply full year 2020 EBITDA instead, ET’s leverage ratio would be 5.05x, which still represents a reduction from the 5.45x leverage ratio at the end of 2020. As such, I would expect for the distribution to be increased post further deleveraging.

Turning to valuation, I view the recent pullback in ET’s share price from its 52-week high of $11.55 achieved in June to $9.68 at present to be an even better buying opportunity. As seen below, ET’s EV/EBITDA of just 7.2 ranks it lowest among its midstream peers Enterprise Products Partners, MPLX (MPLX), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron. Plus, like EPD, MPLX, and MMP, Energy Transfer eliminated expensive IDRs (incentive distribution rights) to its general partner back in 2018.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Morningstar gives ET a 5-star rating with an $18.50 fair value estimate, and analysts have a Strong Buy rating on the stock, with an average price target of $14.16.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

The ongoing legal battle over the Dakota Access pipeline will be lingering overhang for the company until it’s resolved.

Management has shown a propensity for making big acquisitions, which comes with balance sheet and integration risk.

Rising interest rates would have more of an impact on ET than its aforementioned midstream peers due to its more leveraged balance sheet. This would be mitigated if ET continues its deleveraging.

Investor Takeaway

Energy Transfer has a vast network of assets that touch nearly every major shale basin in the U.S. The upcoming merger with Enable Midstream will further enhance ET’s scale and a potential entry into the chemicals business would make it a stronger integrated player in the energy space.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by the deleveraging of the balance sheet since the start of the year, and ET offers the best distribution coverage ratio amongst its large peers. While we can't go back in time and buy the all-time low of last year, the recent drop gives value investors a second chance to layer into this name. ET is a Buy for potentially strong growth and income.