The future of the US dollar as the most important central bank reserve currency and also as the most common commercial means of exchange for Forex is of basic importance for the global economy as well as for the high standard of living enjoyed by Americans. It is useful for investors to follow the vicissitudes of the greenback so as to be prepared for what many market observers predict, namely, a substantial fall in the value of the dollar. This article briefly goes over some of the main indicators that signal the strength or weakness of the dollar as well as concurrent developments that may contribute to the end of the domination of the US currency on a global level. Obviously dollar depreciation in Forex markets means a lower standard of living in the US for 90% or more of the population.

Dollar Index

There has been a recent uptick of the dollar index to over 92. This positive development should not be taken as a sign that all the problems with dollar valuation have been solved. There may well be ups and downs on the dollar’s way to depreciation.

Debt

The federal debt keeps expanding and is now over $ 28.5 trillion with a strong upwards tendency. The reason why the Treasury can service the debt is that interest rates are extremely low. Servicing the debt already costs over $ 402 billion annually (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time).

Such a large debt does not help to build trust in the value of the US dollar.

Inflation

There has been a plethora of articles about inflation. The Fed chairman has declared that the present bout of price increases is only “temporary”. Given that the Fed continues pumping $ 120 billion monthly into the economy, one may well doubt “temporary” is a proper way to describe the prospects for price increases in the country. A weaker dollar would certainly accelerate inflation. The increase in housing, fuel and used car prices indicates that there are serious underlying problems. There is too much money chasing a limited supply of goods.

Interest Rates

It is well known that interest rates are at historic lows. Yields are in negative territory for many bonds. Fixed income has become a problem for investors.

That is one reason why so many investors have turned to the stock markets for investment. In fact the stock market indexes have hit one record high after the other in the last few weeks. Low interest rates also make the dollar uninteresting for foreign investors. This can contribute to dollar weakness.

Trade Deficit

It is astounding that the dollar can maintain its value when the current annual rate of the trade deficit is over $ 800 billion with May 2021 setting a record.

Future Prospects

The elephant in the room is the IMF and the planned issue of 800 million SDRs.

Concerns Surround IMF Plan to Flood World With Liquidity

Planners in Washington should realize that there are numerous countries that are bent on creating difficulties for the US, and that includes China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. The global economic panorama is undergoing a tectonic shift with China already the second most productive country. It is only a matter of time before Europe with its strong economies of France, Germany, Great Britain and Italy will find that Asian countries have made great progress with industrialization and the centre of economic strength is no longer centered on the Atlantic.

What all this means for investors is that the US dollar risks undergoing brutal treatment on global Forex markets as more and more countries turn to other currencies for their economic activity. Be it in gold, SDRs or renminbi, a great financial reset is already underway. Wise investors that want to preserve their wealth despite dollar depreciation will widen their horizons to include previously neglected jurisdictions.