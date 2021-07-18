A Dollar Here, A Dollar There
Summary
- The US Dollar Index has recently had a slight uptick to 92.
- Federal debt is over $ 28.5 trillion and rising.
- Inflation is a hot topic.
- Interest rates remain low.
- The trade deficit continues unabated, while future prospects are grim.
The future of the US dollar as the most important central bank reserve currency and also as the most common commercial means of exchange for Forex is of basic importance for the global economy as well as for the high standard of living enjoyed by Americans. It is useful for investors to follow the vicissitudes of the greenback so as to be prepared for what many market observers predict, namely, a substantial fall in the value of the dollar. This article briefly goes over some of the main indicators that signal the strength or weakness of the dollar as well as concurrent developments that may contribute to the end of the domination of the US currency on a global level. Obviously dollar depreciation in Forex markets means a lower standard of living in the US for 90% or more of the population.
Dollar Index
There has been a recent uptick of the dollar index to over 92. This positive development should not be taken as a sign that all the problems with dollar valuation have been solved. There may well be ups and downs on the dollar’s way to depreciation.
Debt
The federal debt keeps expanding and is now over $ 28.5 trillion with a strong upwards tendency. The reason why the Treasury can service the debt is that interest rates are extremely low. Servicing the debt already costs over $ 402 billion annually (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time).
Such a large debt does not help to build trust in the value of the US dollar.
Inflation
There has been a plethora of articles about inflation. The Fed chairman has declared that the present bout of price increases is only “temporary”. Given that the Fed continues pumping $ 120 billion monthly into the economy, one may well doubt “temporary” is a proper way to describe the prospects for price increases in the country. A weaker dollar would certainly accelerate inflation. The increase in housing, fuel and used car prices indicates that there are serious underlying problems. There is too much money chasing a limited supply of goods.
Interest Rates
It is well known that interest rates are at historic lows. Yields are in negative territory for many bonds. Fixed income has become a problem for investors.
That is one reason why so many investors have turned to the stock markets for investment. In fact the stock market indexes have hit one record high after the other in the last few weeks. Low interest rates also make the dollar uninteresting for foreign investors. This can contribute to dollar weakness.
Trade Deficit
It is astounding that the dollar can maintain its value when the current annual rate of the trade deficit is over $ 800 billion with May 2021 setting a record.
Future Prospects
The elephant in the room is the IMF and the planned issue of 800 million SDRs.
Concerns Surround IMF Plan to Flood World With Liquidity
Planners in Washington should realize that there are numerous countries that are bent on creating difficulties for the US, and that includes China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. The global economic panorama is undergoing a tectonic shift with China already the second most productive country. It is only a matter of time before Europe with its strong economies of France, Germany, Great Britain and Italy will find that Asian countries have made great progress with industrialization and the centre of economic strength is no longer centered on the Atlantic.
What all this means for investors is that the US dollar risks undergoing brutal treatment on global Forex markets as more and more countries turn to other currencies for their economic activity. Be it in gold, SDRs or renminbi, a great financial reset is already underway. Wise investors that want to preserve their wealth despite dollar depreciation will widen their horizons to include previously neglected jurisdictions.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.
The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.
The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.