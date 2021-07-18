Risk Manager Index Needs Following LIBOR's Death

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction.

This article considers the likely hedging effectiveness of indexes being introduced to manage the interest rate risk once managed by LIBOR-related markets. The most developed indexes are variants of the Securitized Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), an index constructed by the Fed from overnight repurchase agreements based on general Treasury collateral weighted by transaction size. SOFR is the index preferred by global market regulators. At lesser stages of development are several credit-sensitive indexes.

LIBOR itself was based on the forecast value of future credit risk embodied in a single negotiable term debt instrument. Although this risk constitutes roughly 88% of the instruments once hedged by LIBOR, none of the indexes designed to date addresses it.

It would be easy to introduce two indexes, one for negotiable credit risky three-month debt, the other for negotiable credit risk-free three-month debt.

The structure of risk in the short-term debt market.

The graphic below describes the typical path from asset booking to funding for a typical financial institution.

Source: Author

There are four primary types of assets, along with related derivatives, on bank balance sheets managed by risk managers that use indexes to hedge their dollar interest rate risk exposure.

The three types of interest rate indexes.

SOFR. An index constructed by the Fed from overnight repurchase agreements based on general Treasury collateral weighted by transaction size.

Credit-based indexes. In varying stages of construction. The most nearly operational is the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY). The two with which I am most familiar, BSBY and AXI, an offering of the SOFR Academy, seek to mirror the time-varying average cost of bank funds supporting non-negotiable credit.

Term negotiable indexes. LIBOR is an index of estimated rates on negotiable London wholesale deposits at various terms of one year and less. Treasury term debt is another prominent risky asset in bank portfolios.

What demands do the four types of assets place on an index?

Overnight negotiable credit riskless assets. Require no hedge at all. SOFR is a Fed-constructed index of repurchase agreement rates, the highest volume transaction in the dollar interest rate market today.

Require no hedge at all. SOFR is a Fed-constructed index of repurchase agreement rates, the highest volume transaction in the dollar interest rate market today. Short-Treasury securities held outright. Would be best hedged by a Treasury term futures contract. A proposal to list Treasury term futures along with contract terms may be found here and here. Now, however, there is no exchange-listed instrument available to hedge short-term Treasuries or the interest rate risk associated with short-term Treasuries.

Would be best hedged by a Treasury term futures contract. A proposal to list Treasury term futures along with contract terms may be found here and here. Now, however, there is no exchange-listed instrument available to hedge short-term Treasuries or the interest rate risk associated with short-term Treasuries. Nonnegotiable credit risky assets. These may be protected from risk on a routine basis using an index that requires little liquidity. The liabilities that fund these assets are the average dollar value of liabilities other than overnight money. Thus, neither the assets being funded nor the liabilities funding them are sourced from liquid markets. Therefore, there is no pressing need for the index that is used to price the assets to be liquid either. Time is not a factor as everything is accounted for on a deferral basis. Arguably the only issue raised by the formation of this index is the timely collection of data reflective of the current sources of credit being used to fund bank loans.

Regulators’ predictable complaint that the new credit-risk adjusted indexes do not access rates from liquid markets is a red herring. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) guidelines may require indexes to meet this standard, but in fact, liquidity is needed for the new credit risky indexes only in markets the financial institutions are sourcing in volume at the time of index calculation. Thus, the existence of the asset class in the index means the instrument is being issued in volume and is itself sufficient evidence of the relevant instruments’ liquidity.

Term negotiable credit risky instruments. These instruments included the London interbank deposit market, from which LIBOR was calculated. There is indeed a liquidity issue in the market for credit risky term debt. There are solutions, found here, but no exchange has taken the risk of listing its own credit risky term debt, despite the obvious opportunity.

As the chart displays, negotiable market sectors, including the sectors covered by LIBOR, are the only market sectors not covered by the proposed LIBOR replacement indexes.

Quantities of assets and asset derivatives that the indexes might cover.

The quantity of indexed bank term credit exceeds 15 trillion (source, Fred); the amount of overnight securitized funds exceeds 4 trillion (source, SEC); bank holdings of Treasury and Agency securities exceed $4 trillion (source, Fred); term negotiable credit risky derivative instruments include Eurodollar futures, over 12 trillion (source, CME) and OTC interest rate swaps, over 134 trillion (source, LCH Clearnet. In short, the regulator’s SOFR covers a market size of 4 trillion. Proposed credit risky hedges cover a market size of 15 trillion. And nothing covers markets of a combined size of 150 trillion.

How are the markets hedged?

The overnight credit-riskless market. LIBOR once provided sole coverage for all four kinds of marketplaces. Why was an index for a negotiable term index capable of covering the other three markets?

The overnight market is easily explained. No hedge is needed. There is no interest rate risk in the overnight market! It must be said. The only risk actively managed in the overnight repo market is the risk that a given Treasury will become “special” and begin to trade at a premium to the general collateral repo that SOFR prices. SOFR will serve admirably as a hedge for this risk, but the index serves as a basis for no other debt instrument. This is a fraction of the 2% fraction of repos’ share of hedgable rates.

The term credit-riskless market. Indeed, there was once a Treasury bill futures contract that hedged term Treasury risk, but Treasury bill futures were crushed by the superior trading interest in Eurodollar futures.

That Eurodollar futures replaced Treasury bill futures in the hedging of Treasury short-term interest rate risk deserves our consideration. Where does the liquidity referenced by the unhappy regulators need to be, spot or derivative? IOSCO guidelines require liquidity in the spot market referenced by the index, although interestingly – when there is no spot market in an index that is otherwise regulator-preferred, as with the in-arrears term SOFR indexes – the regulators make exceptions for their precious SOFR.

But the US Treasury spot market has always been more liquid than the market for term London interbank wholesale deposits. That is why Eurodollar futures’ destruction of Treasury bill futures shows that the liquidity of the spot market that provides a settlement instrument for a liquid futures contract is irrelevant. The futures market is where liquidity is needed.

The term market for bank loans. This is (or ought to be) the target market for the new credit risky instruments, including BSBY.

The credit risky loan market used LIBOR because it was a market-determined rate – thus an improvement over the prime rate. But there is no split-second rush to lay on a hedge of credit risk coming from a portfolio of retail and commercial indexed loans, as there is with derivatives transactions.

With few exceptions, the size of the exposure is unknown hours or days following the booking of the asset. The maturity and credit profile of the source of funds to finance this portfolio is never known with certainty either.

Indeed, the data used by a bank to estimate the cost of its funds may be the same data as that used by BSBY to form the index.

Negotiable term markets. The derivatives marketplace is designed purely for the management of interest rate risk. It needs a liquid market that instantaneously avails the risk manager of the price/rate on the known financial instrument. Again, the experience with the extinction of Treasury bill futures suggests that the known instrument need not be the instrument being hedged, but one the manager can identify and relate to the risks of the instrument being hedged.

Conclusion.

Government’s responsibility. The regulators have criticized BSBY and other like portfolio-based indexes. Do they owe us more than a complaint about the liquidity of credit-sensitive instruments based on IOSCO guidelines? Might the liquidity needs of users be polled? Users hedging a mortgage portfolio, for example, may not need a liquid index.

Exchanges’ opportunity. The two primary markets for negotiable instruments are untouched. The exchanges have been surprisingly disinterested in their main chance to dominate interest rate markets. CME Group (CME) has shown no interest in covering the 89% of the short-term market naturally covered by their current (LIBOR) and former (Treasury bill) futures contracts. Instead, they have listed a contract, SOFR futures, that covers 2% of the fixed income market – an overnight sector that does not need a hedge – and plan to list a credit-sensitive index futures contract to hedge a further 9%. It is a mystery.