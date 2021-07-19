Inflation A Double-Edged Sword For Precious Metals Stocks

Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Gold started 2021 brightly at around $1925/Oz before falling to around $1675/Oz where it formed a double bottom and has been able to move higher since then. Gold did manage to flirt briefly with the $1900/Oz level towards the end of May, but couldn’t hold it and so fell back and is now trading at $1829/Oz.

The precious metals stocks as per the Gold Bugs Index, the HUI, started the year at 320, subsequently fell to the 250 level and oscillated wildly before closing recently at 273.

Today, we will take a quick look at this sector and how the precious metals stocks are performing.

The Gold Bugs Index: The HUI

As we can see from the chart below, the last 12 months for the gold miners has been tough, with stock prices taking a considerable hit. However, it should be noted that the series of lower highs has now been broken, and the gold miners have managed to stay above the all-important 250 level. The second half of the year is usually better for gold and the mining stocks so we are expecting that around Labor Day, Monday 6th September in the US, we should begin to see improvements in the precious metals space.

The 12-Month Gold Chart

The chart below clearly shows that gold slipped from the lofty height of $2000/Oz in August 2020 to a low of $1675/Oz in March 2021. We can also see that the technical indicators of the MACD, RSI and the STO have bottomed in the oversold zone and are now heading north with room to move higher.

Despite the wild swings in both directions’ gold trades today at around $1820/Oz which should set the stage for a better second half and also be profitable for the gold producers at the moment with the promise of better things to come as this year progresses.

A Comparison Chart Of Gold And The Precious Metals Stocks

Inflation

Given that Fiat currency is being printed at a record pace and that inflation has raised its ugly head the demand for hard assets will become a magnet for investment funds. The US is reporting inflation at around 5% along with other nations who are also seeing prices accelerate at the fastest rate for years.

Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the following:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.9% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6% in May, the U.S. Over the last 12 months, all items index increased 5.4% before seasonal adjustment.

The same report also said that used cars and trucks continued to rise sharply, increasing 10.5% in June. I can't recall ever owning a used car that went up in price, but inflation knows no boundaries.

We need to tread carefully here as inflation is a double-edged sword. On one hand hard assets become more appealing to investors as they tend to hold the value or increase in value. On the other hand, the cure for inflation is higher interest rates which provides an improved return for those who prefer currencies as a store of wealth.

The sentiment is not behind gold at the moment but once it returns and gold catches that breeze we could see a repeat of the 1979 to 1980 gold trading frenzy. I lived in the Netherlands at that time and traded gold as it rocketed from $200.00/Oz to $800.00/Oz in one year. Given that most currencies are being diluted on a weekly basis and the S&P 500 is trading at historic highs and due a correction; it is not hard to imagine some of that investment cash being reallocated to a time proven safe haven. If history does repeat itself and the value of gold increases 4-fold then the mining stocks will go ballistic. When it comes to a fever as the old adage goes there is nothing like a gold fever and I believe that gold is coiled and ready to explode over the next few years. The gold producers are unloved and are extremely undervalued today. They are generating profits and have considerably low P/E ratios which is a situation that cannot be ignored for much longer.

Conclusion

For those interested in hard assets as a store of wealth there are other options such as land, property, jewelry, fine art, antique cars, etc., but many of these sectors are already at all-time highs so they may find it difficult to accelerate to higher price levels. However, gold is not at an all-time high and the HUI is standing at 273 so it needs to double and then some to regain its all-time high of 630 made back in 2011.

The precious metals sector is my choice of vehicle in an attempt to gain protection from what I believe will be high inflation if not hyper-inflation in the near term. However, it isn’t for everyone as the price swings are gut wrenching at times so you will need a strong stomach and a hard hat to get through the next few years.

For the record I have been long physical gold and silver for a number of years and also own a number of stocks in the precious metals sector, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL).

It is important that you conduct your own due diligence before hitting the acquisition trail so that you are comfortable with your acquisitions.

The precious metals sector is rather fluid at the moment, so your comments would be very much appreciated, and I will do my best to address each and every one of them.