petrenkod/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a huge fan of Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) as a customer. Here's what they do:

Zevia is a high-growth beverage company that is disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry through delicious and refreshing, zero calorie, zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages that are all Non-GMO Project Verified. We are a pioneering beverage brand, offering a platform of products that include a broad variety of flavors across Soda, Energy Drinks, Organic Tea, Mixers, Kidz drinks, and Sparkling Water. All of our beverages are made with only a handful of plant-based ingredients that most consumers can easily pronounce.

I drink probably 12-15 cans of the stuff every week. My favorite sodas are ginger root beer, creamy root beer, cream soda and cherry cola. I'm extremely loyal to the brand and products because they are truly outstanding to my palate. They use stevia instead of sugar, and there are no artificial sweeteners or colors added. But wait, I'm getting ahead of myself.

The purpose of this article is to give you an overview of ZVIA with a smattering of relevant details about the business. First, I explain ZVIA as an emerging growth company. Second, I show ZVIA's primary focus. Third, I talk about their ESG priorities. Fourth, I reveal two weak points in the business. Fourth, I explore ZVIA's relevant financials. Lastly, I discuss my simple investment plan.

Zevia Is An Emerging Growth Company

It's clear that ZVIA is growing:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Annual sales are up, retail sales are up, stores selling are up and sales per store are all up. This is a growth story.

That's not just based on facts or opinion. It's also a specific type of growth business based on an important definition:

Zevia is classified as an emerging growth company, which means it does not have to make the same disclosures required of bigger public companies. A business remains an emerging growth company until it reaches a number of milestones, including annual revenue of more than $1.07 billion.

While it might seem trivial, there are clear benefits to the company and therefore investors. That's because the SEC simplifies and streamlines requirements. Emerging growth companies are permitted:

to include less extensive narrative disclosure than required of other reporting companies, particularly in the description of executive compensation

to provide audited financial statements for two fiscal years, in contrast to other reporting companies, which must provide audited financial statements for three fiscal years

not to provide an auditor attestation of internal control over financial reporting under Sarbanes-Oxley Act Sec tion 404 (B)

to defer complying with certain changes in accounting standards and

to use test-the-waters communications with qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors

In other words, there's less red tape, fewer hurdles and fewer restrictions. That in turn means ZVIA will have to spend less money on the IPO and less money to fulfill government requirements. Music to my ears.

86% of Zevia Sales Are Zero-Calorie Soda

The great majority of ZVIA sales are zero-calorie sodas. They got there by removing monk fruit and erythritol and focusing solely on stevia leaf extract, combined with carbonated water, citric acid and some natural flavors. And, for a real-world example, the ZVIA cream soda sitting right next to me includes:

carbonated water

natural flavors

stevia leaf extract

citric acid

Literally, that's it. Meanwhile, a can of classic Coke (KO) includes:

Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, phosphoric acid, natural flavors, caffeine.

Furthermore, from the KO website:

This product includes ingredients sourced from genetically engineered (GE) crops, commonly known as GMOs.

In short, ZVIA is focused on sodas and drinks that are more healthy than traditional sodas, while delivering great flavor. Further, as ZVIA puts it:

Our passionate consumer base over-indexes to Millennials, whom we believe will continue to favor our better-for-you, more sustainable liquid refreshment beverages as they age. Our consumer base also includes families and health-conscious consumers, whom we believe increasingly seek better-for-you options and are driven less by discounts.

In other words, ZVIA is riding the health-conscious wave via millennials, and health-conscious consumers. It's got a very strong brand and the company is properly focused to take advantage going forward.

I believe this is a key reason that ZVIA is beating the competition in growth:

Zevia has outpaced the broader Zero Calorie Soda category; according to SPINS, Zevia has experienced 25% and 14% retail sales growth in the last 52 and 12 weeks ended May 16, 2021, respectively, while the category has experienced 9% and 3% during the same periods.

Like many others, I want great flavor but I don't want any of the extra garbage. I also don't want the sugar, and I don't want anything artificial, if I can help it. ZVIA is dialed into what customers want, and don't want.

While per-capita consumption of conventional sugar-based soda has dropped from 45.5 gallons in 2010 to 38.6 gallons in 2019, ZVIA has succeeded in their more targeted category. Specifically:

...the health and wellness beverage category reached $301 billion in retail sales in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2025, according to Euromonitor data. Zevia estimates that it has 88% market share of zero-calorie, naturally-sweetened soft drinks in 2020. Zevia has six product lines and 37 flavors.

I added the emphasis because it deserves it. Just to be absolutely clear, I see two critical things that matter here. First, that's tremendous market share. Second, it's a rather narrow yet rapidly growing niche. Said another way, they've practically created a new niche and now they dominate it. On a personal level, I've looked extensively for years to find similar cola products that use stevia, while excluding all the garbage. I have come up empty.

Zevia Embraces ESG

Not surprisingly, ZVIA is a strong proponent of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance "ESG" and they put it on full display. For example, they regularly highlight:

...partnerships with dietitians and nutrition educators to provide educational materials about the impact of consuming sugary drinks, which has been tied to health problems like obesity, diabetes and other diseases.

And, there's more, per the S-1:

Our focus on environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, impact is core to how we do business, and we believe makes us a more successful company. These ideals are embodied through our “Certified B Corporation” status...

Therefore, they are acutely focused on:

Improving Public Health (anti-sugar, against artificial ingredients)

Providing Access (average retail product cost of $0.07 per ounce)

Delivering Sustainability (zero plastic usage; never used)

Creating An Inclusive Company Culture (employee equity interest)

Driving Positive Social Change (currently Delaware public benefit corp)

There's a lot to digest but comes down to really being aware of their business, purpose and the customer avatar. And, to be more concrete, here's what a Certified B Corporation entails:

Certified B Corporations are a new kind of business that balances purpose and profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. This is a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

Putting this another way, ZVIA feels a bit like Ben & Jerry's before they sold out to Unilever (UL). They're "crunchy" and feel good.

Two Weak Points

So far, so good. However, I have two nonfinancial problems with ZVIA. First, they say they are an asset-light business:

We use third-party contract-manufacturing and logistics providers, which offers us financial flexibility, scalability, and allows us to more closely focus on executing our strategic initiatives across sales, marketing, innovation, and ESG. Our asset-light business model is designed to leverage reduced costs and overhead, with capital expenditures of less than 1% of net sales in each of the last two years. Our model supports our strategic initiatives and financial flexibility.

On the surface, this sounds great and it reminds me of how KO sells syrup, while offloading the capital intensive bottling and distribution. However, it does worry me at this point in their growth story. I'd just like them to have more control and direct oversight right now. It's minor point really since they've been running strong now for more than 10 years.

My bigger nonfinancial concern is their critical raw ingredient:

The principal ingredients of our beverages, aside from carbonated water, are stevia sweetener, flavor and citric acid. Our stevia extract is sourced through a multi-year supply agreement with a large multi-national ingredient company with international agriculture operations and substantial research and development capabilities.

In other words, it appears that they only have a single stevia supplier. They've handled disruptions of carbon dioxide and caffeine, but if they lose their stevia, they would be up against a wall. I do not like this weak link whatsoever.

Some Quick Financials

ZVIA doesn't have a strong history of profits. In fact, they have been losing money as they've grown. But, here's perspective:

Losses in 2020 were $6.1 million, wider than the loss of $5.4 million posted in 2019. As a result, it is not planning to pay a dividend any time soon, meaning investors will have to rely on share price appreciation for returns. Sales, on the other hand, are on a growth trajectory, climbing to $110 million in 2020, or nearly 240 million cans, from $7 million in 2010, a 32% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Zero-calorie beverages with plant-based sweeteners were a $150.6 million business in the U.S. in 2020, up from $90.8 million in 2018.

But, despite a loss of $2.6 million in the year-earlier period, they squeaked out a profit of just under $20K in Q1 2021. Quite frankly, despite being in business for years, I'm surprised they have achieved any profit at all given the growth and associated reinvestment requirements.

Another bright spot is Amazon (AMZN). Specifically, ZVIA benefitted in 2020:

E-commerce represented 13% of 2020 sales. Data furnished by retail intelligence platform Stackline shows Zevia was the top-selling carbonated soft drink brand on Amazon.com Inc. in 2020.

And, it gets better. In Q1 2020, e-commerce was 13% per the data above, but in 2021 Q1, e-commerce hit nearly 14%, so there's online growth too, outside the heart of the pandemic. Again, this is spelled out in the S-1, if you want to dig even more.

Lastly, I'll reinforce the overall growth:

We have experienced significant sales growth over the past ten years, increasing our net sales from $7 million in 2010 to $110 million in 2020, representing a 32% compound annual growth rate. In 2020, we sold almost 240 million cans, our net sales grew to $110.0 million, a 29% increase from $85.6 million in 2019, our gross profit grew to $49.6 million, a 34% increase from $36.9 million in 2019, and our gross margin expanded to 45%, a 200 basis point increase from 43% in 2019.

Yet, this is juxtaposed against the $771 billion global liquid refreshment beverages market, which is merely expected to grow 1.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. To me, this means that a small, innovative, and highly focused company is targeting an established market. That is, ZVIA is a tiny company, hardly known, and barely recognized. However, it's growing like crazy, as opposed to traditional players like KO and Pepsi (PEP) who are plodding along.

Final Notes and Wrap-Up

All of this gets me thinking that ZVIA could IPO but then rapidly become an M&A target. CEO Paddy Spence has indicated two brands that inspire him: Halo Top Ice Cream (bought out by Wells Enterprises) and Monster Beverage (MNST), which has not been bought out. Halo redefined ice cream and Monster created a new category. I agree with Spence, because ZVIA has found a very specific niche, with specific ingredients, and a message that resonates.

Regarding size and size, there's some interesting news. Out of the gate, it's likely to be a half a billion dollar company:

Zevia expects to offer 14.3 million shares at $13 to $15 each. That would value the company at $544.5 million at the high end of the range.

At this point, I'm bullish. However, I generally do not like IPOs or buying during any kind of frenzy. Therefore, here's my plan. I'm probably going to grab a small number of shares to establish a starter position. That's not a strong endorsement and I might change my mind as I continue to learn more. But, I like what I see and if shares don't explode out of the gate, I'd like to grab hold of some for myself. We'll see how it plays out.