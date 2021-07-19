Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Purpose of This Article

US equities have far outpaced my expectations this year. As a result, my asset allocation to equities has increased beyond my risk tolerance.

While this is good news for sure, it requires a re-examination of my appetite for risk. In that vein, I have spent the past day digging into S&P 500 market valuations. Frankly, my findings are more stark and provocative than I anticipated when I began this endeavor.

What follows are my data, observations, and next steps.

US Total Market Cap to GDP

This ratio is a Buffett favorite. The next chart shows the US Total Market Capitalization to GDP by month from 1980 to July 2021.

The forty-year average is 87%. The current level of 205% is 3.03 sigma above historic performance since 1980. Interestingly, the sigma levels get even higher when shrinking the window of time to 30 years (3.52) and 20 years (3.45).

For perspective, a 3+ sigma event is rare. A 3.5 sigma is extremely rare. Looks like a bubble.

As already noted, US equities have had a strong 2021. Evidence can be seen in the next chart. The Market Cap to GDP ratio jumped from 181% on January 2nd to a peak of 208% on July 12.

Again, this is good news, but investors should be aware that the inexorable acceleration of valuations is extraordinary, especially when considering that the S&P 500 had nearly tripled (excluding dividends) from YE 2010 to YE 2020 (198.7% per YCharts).

Pundits like Jeremy Grantham argue that this big recent run is characteristic of the last stage of a bubble before it pops.

Price to Earnings

The S&P 500 has a current Price to Earnings ratio of 31.0 compared to 16.9 on average since 1960. This 83% jump represents a 2.67 sigma, again a number reflecting a statistically significant variation from the historic record.

Here is another view of Price to Earnings sigma levels since 1960. Note that the current 31 multiple is about 2.4 sigma above averages over 20, 30, and 40 years. Today's P/E ratio is not a garden variety improvement over history.

Price to Book Ratio

The current sigma level for the aggregate S&P 500 Price to Book Value since 2000 is 2.62. Today, the S&P 500 has a 4.63 multiple of price to total book, a 60% increase over the 21.5-year average. Unfortunately, I do not have access to S&P 500 aggregate book value prior to 2000.

Price to Sales Ratio

The current sigma level for the S&P 500's Price to Sales since 2000 is 2.05. Today, the S&P 500 has 3.67 multiple of price to aggregate sales, a level 43% higher than the 21.5-year average.

Shiller CAPE Ratio

The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio has become a standard measure of market valuation. At its current level 0f 38.0, its 47% greater than the average since 2000 and 85% above its 21-year low of 13.3. A sigma level of 2.68 notes the extreme variation of the current Shiller CAPE Ratio to recent history.

The table below expands the view of the Shiller CAPE Ratio to as far back as 1881. The most notable data point in the table is the low variation (see standard deviation) of the Shiller CAPE Ratio since 2000 compared to earlier timeframes.

The low variation, at least when compared to other times in stock market history, raises questions:

Why has the S&P 500 Shiller Ratio been less volatile since 2000?

Does it mean valuations are "permanently" less volatile?

Does it indicate that a reversion to longer-term measures of variation is inevitable?

Could it be that the lower for longer interest rate trends since 1981 translate into less variation in the S&P 500's valuation?

If that is true, will higher interest rates, should that ever happen, lead to greater variation in market valuations?

Does the lower variation have anything to do with the record low inflation experienced in the US during the past two decades?

S&P 500 Dividend Yield

The only valuation chart not showing a 2+ sigma event is the S&P 500 Dividend Yield. The current dividend yield of 1.35% compares to a 2.93% average over 60 years. The only time dividend yields were lower was during the build-up of the dot.com bubble.

Today's low dividend yield is a function of two factors. The first, as reflected in the charts above, is the elevated market cap of the S&P 500. But there is a second factor as reflected in the chart below. The Dividend Payout ratio at year-end 2020 was 38% compared to a Payout ratio range of 45-60% from 1960 to the early 1990s.

2500 S&P Level: 2500-2700 "Normal"

Today's US equity valuations show 2.5 to 3.5 sigma levels which suggest a bubble.

"Normal" valuations translate to an S&P 500 level of 2500-2700.

This next chart shows the S&P 500 level for the past three years. It illuminates just how rapidly stock prices have spiked over the past 16 months.

Note that twice during the past three years the S&P 500 dropped below 2500. Most recently was March 2020; prior to that was December 2018.

Here is what happens to key valuation ratios if the S&P falls 43% to 2500:

Price to Book drops to 2.67 which is 93% of the average Price to Book since 2000.

drops to 2.67 which is 93% of the average Price to Book since 2000. Price to Earnings drops to 17.9 which is 92% of the average Price to Earnings since 2000; it matches the average for the past 40 years.

drops to 17.9 which is 92% of the average Price to Earnings since 2000; it matches the average for the past 40 years. Price to Sales drops to 2.12 from 3.67, a ratio 83% of the average Price to Sales since 2000; note, however, that the 2.12 ratio is exactly the same as the average Price to Sales for the S&P 500 from 2000 to 2009.

drops to 2.12 from 3.67, a ratio 83% of the average Price to Sales since 2000; note, however, that the 2.12 ratio is exactly the same as the average Price to Sales for the S&P 500 from 2000 to 2009. The Dividend Yield moves to 2.34% with a 2500 S&P 500, a yield only 80% of the average going back to 1960 but 26% higher than the 1.86% average since 2000.

moves to 2.34% with a 2500 S&P 500, a yield only 80% of the average going back to 1960 but 26% higher than the 1.86% average since 2000. The Shiller CAPE Ratio at 2500 would be 85% of the average ratio since 2000, 97% of the average since 1980, and 106% of the average for the past 60 years.

Conclusion: A 2500 to 2700 S&P 500 produces valuation ratios in line with history.

Closing Thoughts, Risk Appetite, Next Steps

Based on the statistically significant data reviewed in this post as well as some of the bizarre things we are seeing in the market today, I have reached the conclusion that downside risk outweighs upside opportunity.

Consequently, I will materially pare back risk during the coming week. This will not be easy for a long-term buy-and-hold investor.

Reducing my exposure to equities means the sacrifice of dividend income. With this move comes a reality of holding cash and securities (short-term treasuries, short-term TIPs, short-term municipals) that provide little income.

The only way this strategy proves successful is if the market declines and allows me the opportunity to buy back when the margin of safety improves.

Cash is especially unattractive if inflation flares up. But so too equities as I documented in this June article.

The question now is: Which stocks do I sell down? My next post will update my February 7 article, Putting 70 Stocks Under the Valuation Microscope."

Your comments and insights, as always, are most welcome.