Looking back over the last 18 months or so, if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything in the REIT space, it’s that investors are best off focusing on quality. This is especially the case if you’re someone who plans on using passive income generated by investments to fund your retirement.

In that case, you likely can’t afford passive income stream disruptions via dividend cuts. And, as we’ve seen, the highest quality companies have not only managed to maintain their dividends throughout a once-in-a-century type of biological event, but that they’ve managed to grow them.

When it comes to sleeping well at night, there’s nothing better than reliable dividend growth, especially in the face of dire social/economic circumstances. And, when a blue chip can provide a defense yield, as well as upside potential due to fundamental growth and multiple expansion, well...that allows investors to have their cake and eat it too.

With this sentiment in mind, we wanted to focus on one of our favorite REITs, W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

A Mission Critical Approach

The fact of the matter is, right now there aren’t many attractive values left in the REIT space. We’ve witnessed a massive rally off of the COVID-19 lows and today, “Strong Buy” ratings - and even “Buy” ratings - are few and far between when it comes to the highest rated REITs on the iREIT ratings tracker.

In a way, this is a good thing. It means that investors who’ve stayed disciplined and patient with their long-term holdings are likely sitting on nice gains. (We did sell a few REITs today at iREIT on Alpha)

However, we know that our readers are always looking for a deal and in the case of W.P. Carey we believe that we’re looking at a classic Warren Buffett type of situation where, while W.P. Carey’s margin of safety isn’t very wide after a 12%+ year-to-date rally, we continue to believe that shares are attractive because, as the Oracle of Omaha likes to say,

“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

With regard to its pandemic performance, W.P. Carey impressed us with consistent, 98%, 99%, and 100% recent collection, even throughout the worst of the COVID-19 scare. This set WPC shares a part from many of its peers (really, in the net lease space, only Agree Realty (ADC) posted rent collection metrics that could compare).

This was great to see because it meant that W.P. Carey’s dividend was supported in a sustainable way throughout the pandemic.

WPC pushed its annual dividend growth streak up to 24 years recently and with a mid-single digit AFFO growth prospects this year, alongside an 85.4% forward AFFO dividend payout ratio, we expect to see the company continue to post annual dividend growth into 2022 and beyond, meaning that WPC is very likely to become the next REIT dividend aristocrat.

WPC is certainly not known to be a fast growing company; however, during times of crisis, we’re pleased to own low beta defensive holdings and WPC certainly lived up to that billing during 2020. And, during 2021, we’ve seen the company capitalize on its 2020 strength with accelerated investments, regularly growing its property portfolio and bolstering its cash flows.

During the company’s Q1 report, management highlighted the fact that the company was already ahead of schedule when it came to its investment guidance. In our Q1 earnings breakdown for WPC, we touched upon this saying:

“WPC completed investments totaling $214m in 1Q), which included 14 acquisitions for $149m and three capital investment projects for $65m. 2Q is off to a good start with $186m of investments already announced, bringing YTD investments to $400m vs. revised $1.25-1.75B guidance.”

That quote comes from April 30th and since then, we’ve seen WPC remain very active in the acquisition space.

On May 6th, we saw WPC purchase a class-A rated logistics facility in the U.K., adding approximately 1.1m square feet to its industrial holdings for $195 million. The tenant here is reputable: Jaguar Land Rover. And, the lease was 30 years with CPI-based escalations built in.

On May 17th, we saw WPC add another 4 properties to their portfolio, once again, totaling ~1.1m square feet, which included several manufacturing facilities in the industrial space as well as a student housing asset which is being leased to Monroe College.

The average lease term of this group of properties was 16 years. The 3 industrial properties came with fixed rent escalations and the student housing assets came with CPI-based escalations. WPC noted that these deals pushed its year-to-date investments up to $765m with an average lease term of 22 years.

And, more recently, on June 17th, we saw WPC make 3 more industrial deals for $137m, adding another 2 million square feet of assets to its property portfolio. This announcement included 5 “operationally-critical properties net leased to industry-leading tenants”, all of which involved fixed rent escalations. This deal pushed WPC’s year-to-date investments up to approximately $900m.

We like seeing the company continue to focus on the industrial space, because this is where we’re seeing some of the highest multiples on the REIT space.

Furthermore, these assets tend to be non-correlated to the more traditional retail oriented buildings that net lease companies have historically focused on.

We’ve long said that WPC’s geographic and industry-related diversification sets it apart from its peers and the moves that we’ve seen the company make throughout 2021 continue to show management’s unique ability to focus investments where the highest ROI exists.

Fundamentals

We expect these investments to pay off nicely, with regard to AFFO growth in the future, and what’s more, WPC management feels confident that it has another layer of protection, with regard to reliable AFFO growth, built into its operations in the form of rent escalations.

WPC’s CEO, Jason Fox, touched upon this during the Q1 conference call, saying, “99% of our ABR is generated by leases with some form of built-in rent increases.”

Fox noted that 61% of WPC’s ABR comes from leases that are directly tied to inflation. This should provide investors peace of mind coming into what is potentially the next financial headwind: rising inflation.

Fox said, “So if we enter a period of sustained inflation, we remain very well positioned for it to flow through as incremental rent growth.”

He said that 38% of WPC’s ABR is tied to leases based upon uncapped CPI, which is tied to U.S. inflation figures. Then, 23% of the CPI-based leases have caps placed upon them, with a ~1.5% annual escalation floor and a ~3% escalation cap.

While it’s possible that we do see inflation come in above that 3% level in the short-term, we continue to be of the belief that high inflation will likely prove to be transitory coming out of the pandemic as supply chains work themselves out after such massive operating disruption.

However, even if the event that 3%+ inflation is in place for a longer period of time than we expect, Fox noted,

“In an inflationary environment, if our 3% caps become relevant, it would likely mean that we would be achieving substantially higher same-store rent growth than we are today. For now however, the floors continue to be more relevant than the caps, as drivers of annual growth in our leases.”

Lastly, the remaining ~35% of WPC’s leases come with fixed annual rent increases, which generally fall in the 2% range. This helps to provide predictable AFFO growth and, as Fox said, overall,

“Given the profile of our rent escalations, we believe we are one with the best positioned net lease REITs for inflation”

So, with this in mind, let’s move onto the most important part of this article: the valuation segment.

Valuation Matters

We’ve long believed that WPC’s relatively cheap valuation (compared to its blue chip peers) provides upside to its shares.

Historically, we’ve seen names like Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) - two net lease REITs with operational and dividend growth histories that can compare to WPC’s - trade with a notable premium relative to the P/AFFO multiple typically applied to WPC shares by the market.

However, due to WPC’s strong business, these elevated relative premiums haven’t always made sense.

Much of this historical premium discrepancy was due to the fact that O and NNN were pure play triple net lease REITs whereas large portions of WPC’s cash flows were generated by managed funds. These offered reliable cash flows, yet limited upside and it was clear that investors were willing to pay a much higher premium for the pure-play net lease assets elsewhere in the sub-sector.

Well, in 2018, WPC took a major step in the direction of becoming a pure play net lease company, with the ~$5.9b CPA-17 merger. Then, we viewed the move as bullish, expecting to see the company experience multiple expansion. That thesis played out, with WPC shares rising from ~$65/share in October of 2018 to ~$92/share in October of 2019.

During this 1-year stretch, WPC’s P/AFFO multiple rose from the ~12x area where it had sat for years to the ~18x range, which meant that WPC was trading with a multiple that was more in-line with its peers. Frankly, that call felt like easy money. It was so clear how things were likely to work out. But then, COVID-19 happened.

REIT Base

In early 2020, WPC shares sold off alongside the rest of the REIT space (and broader market), falling - once again - back down to that ~12x area. And, that’s where shares languished for the better part of a year, as if the market totally forgot about the CPA-17 merger and WPC’s pure-play net lease aspirations.

We maintained bullish sentiment on WPC throughout 2020 and thus far through 2021, in large part, because we continue to expect to see multiple expansion here, back up to levels where WPC is valued in a similar light to the other blue chip net lease companies (meaning ~15-17x AFFO).

And, due to management’s continued focus on industrial properties, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that target multiple move higher (for instance, in recent months we’ve upgraded Realty Income’s price target to the ~20x range due to its more intense focus on the industrial space).

In recent months, we’ve finally seen the market come to its senses with regard to WPC’s valuation, with the stock’s blended AFFO multiple rising from 14x at the start of the year to ~16.3x today.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

This is still below the 2019 peak, pointing towards potentially more upside ahead, but now we think it’s fair to say that the market is starting to give WPC the respect that it deserves.

On a forward-looking basis, WPC is trading for 16x 2021 AFFO expectations and approximately 15.5x 2022 AFFO estimates. Keep in mind, WPC's payout ratio (based on AFFO) is higher than the peer average:

REIT Base

And these AFFO multiples are just below our fair value target, meaning that investors still have a chance here to buy shares of a best-in-breed type of stock at a fair valuation. As illustrated below, WPC's 5.9% dividend yield is much higher than the peer average (4.3%).

REIT Base

Our price target on WPC is $80.00/share and given that WPC currently trades for $79.13, a very slim margin of safety still exists. However, alongside the fair value here, investors are also gaining access to the stock’s 5.3% dividend yield, which looks very attractive, especially as the rate on the U.S. 10-year continues to fall (right now, the 10-year is yielding 1.325%).

Looking ahead, we believe that WPC shares offer investors the chance to generate high single digit/low double digit total returns.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

For a defensive, low beta type of stock, these are attractive return potential which can help to anchor portfolios against market volatility. As W.P. Carey's founder, Wm "Bill" Polk Carey always said, "Investing for the Long Run" and that became the investment slogan for the company.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.