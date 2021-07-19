Week 29 MDA Breakout Stocks - July 2021: Short-Term Stocks And Funds To Give You An Edge

lindsay_imagery/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 200 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer 10 top models of short and long term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public: Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2021: 10 Models To Beat The S&P 500, Again

Momentum Gauge trading signal: Negative signal ahead of Week 29

(Source: VMBreakouts.com) Red weekly color shows how poorly market momentum and investor enthusiasm sustains through the week when the Momentum Gauges are negative. This is well documented in my published research.

New ETF/ETN Forecast for Week 29

As members of my service know well, when the Momentum Gauges turn negative we push pause on the high volatility MDA breakout stocks and move to bearish inverse market funds to offset the downturns. For the first time I am adding an ETF/ETN section to share the weekly funds I am in and make new selections for the coming week.

The MDA breakout selections continue for measurement and research purposes but readers are encouraged to follow the Market Momentum Gauges, S&P 500 Momentum Gauges, and the individual Sector Momentum Gauges for improved results and lower risk. The current negative Market Momentum Gauge signal began on July 2nd and with the "long weekend rule" was reconfirmed on Tuesday, July 6th for the start of a conservative return measurement model. Current returns for the inverse bear sample of the tracked fund combinations are listed below:

Following the signal (from July 2nd) I am currently holding (TZA) -3x Direxion Small Cap Bear fund, (FNGD) -3x MicroSectors FANG+ Index Bear fund, and (TMF) 3x Direxion 20+ Year Treasury Bull fund.

ETF/ETN selections for Week 29

Oil funds remain very bearish. On Sunday, OPEC finally announced an agreement with UAE and member states on a significant production increase, by 400,000 barrels a day each month beginning August through the latter part of 2022. This will likely limit gains for oil prices short term and continue gains for (DRIP) -2x Direxion Oil & Gas production bear fund, (ERY) -3x Direxion Energy Bear fund, and (NRGD) -3x MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index bear fund. The long term treasury yield chart both intraday and daily continues bearish for equities as money flows to bonds are increasing for safety. Volatility for bond yields has been among the highest levels in months as it declines for nine consecutive weeks back to January 2021 levels.

Lastly, the divergence between the Russell 2000 small cap index and the outperforming S&P 500 large cap index appears to be coming to an end. The more numerous small caps have lagged with -6.5% declines in the past month as the large caps measured by the S&P 500 have gained +2.2% over the same period. This is illustrated in the Momentum Gauge charts below showing the broad 7,500+ Market Momentum Gauges highly elevated above negative 40 since June 8th, turning negative again on July 2nd. The S&P 500 Momentum Gauges have turned negative more recently on July 13th and the FANG Index charts show substantially overbought technical levels. The broad Sector Gauges are near max negative levels reflecting that many of the smaller cap stocks measured by those gauges could be near a bottom, however the fewer larger cap stocks and especially the mega cap FANG+ Index stocks may be approaching a top as the chart analysis suggests:

I continue to hold bearish positions mostly in cash and the safety of TMF, TZA, FNGD. I may add to the bearish oil sector funds this coming week. The precious metals sectors have correlated very closely with markets in the past year including the Covid correction last year and may not work well again as a hedge in the next downturn. High yield sectors like Utilities in funds like (XLU) Sector SPDR Utilities bull fund and (UTSL) 3x Direxion Utilities Bull fund may be a good safety position as long as market fund flows do not leave equities more substantially in favor of cash and bonds. Tracking the long term bond yields and US Dollar Index are a good measure of those flows. All these selections are conditional on the signals of the various Momentum Gauges in the coming week as we monitor conditions with live updates.

Historical Performance Measurements

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are at +49.84% YTD when trading only in the positive weeks consistent with the positive Momentum Gauges signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 188 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 96 picks over 200%+, 21 picks over 500%+ and 4 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019.

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation.

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance and helpful strategy information are available here in the 2020 and Q1 2021 articles:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +12.3% for total 339.7% YTD maximal returns. Using the blind buy/hold model not following the Momentum Gauges is delivering minimal average -1.08% weekly return. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.54% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

Market Momentum Conditions

The Momentum Gauges closed after hours at Negative 238 and Positive 7. This is the most extreme negative and positive values since March of 2020. During the Covid Correction the positive values remained in single digits for 19 straight days and above 200 on the negative values for 5 days. The green/red arrows show the new early test signal after 3 consecutive declines on the negative gauge values. The blue area shows the region of uncertainty that typically starts a change in signal. The Momentum Gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since measurements began.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

The S&P 500 Momentum Gauges of 500 mega/large cap stocks turned negative on July 13th. Current negative levels remain elevated with an increase in negative values and signals since June. Black arrows show the S&P 500 inflection points at each prior signal. The large cap S&P 500 index has remained much more positive as the small caps have been declining significantly.

The Weekly Momentum Gauges based on the broad 7,500+ stocks continues in highly negative conditions from Week 26. Like the Daily Momentum Gauges this smoothed long term chart correlates best with the much broader Russell 2000 index. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings reports with a $102.5billion increase in domestic security purchases this week. (Source: VMBreakouts.com)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 40 on the gauge.

The Week 29 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The picks consist of 1 financial, 1 technology, 1 communications, and 1 energy sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week.

NOW Inc (DNOW) - Energy / Oil & Gas Equipment and Services fuboTV (FUBO) - Communication Services / Broadcasting

NOW Inc (DNOW) - Energy / Oil & Gas Equipment and Services

Price Target: $11.30/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

NOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names. It provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

(Source: StockRover)

fuboTV (FUBO) - Communication Services / Broadcasting

Price Target: $35.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 29

All the Dow stocks were negative at selection this week. Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc. +0.11% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson -1.26% MSFT Microsoft Corp +1.12% (AMGN) Amgen Inc. -0.30% (CVX) Chevron Corp -8.09% (CAT) Caterpillar Inc. -3.86% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp +8.22% (MRK) Merck & Co. +1.84% (MCD) McDonald's Corp -0.92% (V) Visa +5.60%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks.

These picks are released monthly for long term total return with every portfolio positive from inception. The +27.4% average weighted monthly returns do not include the large dividends above 2%+ for every stock.

The July MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks were released most recently: V&M Breakouts: 5 Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For July 2021 | Seeking Alpha Marketplace

The Dow pick for next week is:

Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON)

Honeywell reports earnings on July 23rd and the report will be a key driver of price into the third quarter. Sentiment indicators and fund flows remain highly positive with institutions net buyers in the current quarter and short float low 0.7%. Net MFI inflows are very positive but showing a bit of a dip as price tests key resistance at 230/share for breakout potential to new all time highs.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k average daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio ended 2020 up +47.48% through 52 weeks beating the S&P 500 consistently every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains were achieved despite 20 weeks moving to cash following the Momentum Gauge signals and total returns do not include the additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the negative signal weeks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS