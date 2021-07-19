Bim/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most intriguing property developers in the US today is The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Though the company has been around for several decades, the company's business model relies largely on developing one major asset that's currently on its books. In recent years, the business has been focused on using this opportunity to grow its revenue and cash flows. And the end result has been generally positive. Based on historical data, however, shares of the enterprise do look quite expensive today. That said, investors are banking on a significant ramping up of development that is projected to increase profitability in the long run. At best, shares of the business might be trading at a fair price, but if management cannot maintain strong growth, then shares look awfully pricey at this time.

Some changes worth noting

Since I last wrote about St. Joe in December of last year, shares of the company have generated a return for investors of 18.8%. This only narrowly beats out the 18% return generated by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. While this return is perfectly attractive, it is worth noting that my article was bearish on the business. Clearly, up to this point, I have been wrong on the firm. So, what went wrong? First, we should touch a bit on some of the key attributes of the company and what makes up the value proposition that investors are buying into.

For starters, St. Joe operates as a diversified developer of real estate. The company is involved in developing land and selling it, building apartment buildings and senior living facilities, building hotels, and developing both commercial and industrial space. Its main emphasis today is on the Bay-Walton Sector Plan. Through it, St. Joe has the right to develop over 170,000 residential dwelling units, 22 million square feet of retail, commercial, and industrial space, and over 3,000 hotel rooms. All of this will be split between the Bay and Walton counties in northwest Florida, with 90% of its land located within 15 miles of the Gulf of Mexico. Included in his portfolio is a beach club and three golf courses. In addition to developing land and selling it, the company generates its revenue from the development of multifamily properties and from club memberships.

Over the past few years, the business has been focused on constructing all of these assets as rapidly as they can. By the end of this year, for instance, the company plans to have around 1,300 apartment and senior living units in place, 1,224 of which were completed by the end of the first quarter this year. The business had originally planned to have 900 hotel rooms developed, though it currently has surpassed that and hit 939. To put this all in perspective, the company had just 240 apartments and senior living units under construction back in 2014, and it had only 126 hotel rooms in 2016. Admittedly, many of its assets are still under development, but the trend is clear. On the club membership side, the company had 1,563 in place as of the end of its 2020 fiscal year. Today, that figure has grown to 1,722. This compares to just 754 at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. Total commercial and operating square footage for the business stands about 1.25 million. This is compared to 805,299 back in 2016.

If all of this sounds exciting, it's because it fundamentally is. In its pipeline, the company has 19,499 homesites planned, with only 1,530 under development were plotted. What's more, the business seems to be at no risk of running out of space on which to build its properties. According to management, the business currently generates 89% of its revenue from just 2% of the land that it has development rights to. This means that as other property is developed, the potential for revenue expansion grows rather substantially. Of course, that assumes that the company continues to make value-accretive moves.

Strong growth creates opportunity

In my prior analysis of St. Joe, the mistake that I made seems to relate to how quickly the company has ramped up its growth. You see, between 2016 and 2020, revenue increased from $96.86 million to $160.56 million. That works out to an annualized increase of 13.5%. However, in the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year alone, revenue increased by 122.4%. As revenue rose, so two to profitability. Net income had been all over the place from 2016 through 2020, with no clear trend present. However, the company is showing some progress this year. Net income of $3.20 million in the first quarter of the year represents a turnaround from the $1.53 million loss generated the same time in 2020. The company saw its operating cash flow more than triple from $3.12 million to $9.83 million over the same period of time. And EBITDA increased by multiple of more than five from $1.75 million to $9.39 million.

Whether this kind of growth will continue is difficult to tell. For instance, the company does expect real estate revenue to be at least $90 million for the current fiscal year. Annualizing other operating segments for the firm, and ignoring the 50/50 joint venture the business recently entered into for apt management, revenue for 2021 should be at least $171 million. But that represents a very modest increase over what the business saw in 2020. To be on the conservative side, we could assume that the future will look a lot like 2020 did. Doing this, we find that the firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 65.6 and at a price to earnings multiple of 54.2. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 43.7.

However, if we were to analyze results seen from the first quarter, the picture gets a lot more interesting. Here, we would expect operating cash flow to expand to $83 million for the year, working out to a price to operating cash flow basis of 29.5. Doing the same with profitability would give us a multiple of 24.4, while doing it with EBITDA would result in an EV to EBITDA multiple of 19.6. None of these are cheap, but for a fast-growing company, they aren't ridiculously pricey either.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing St. Joe is rather interesting. The company is growing much quicker than I had anticipated and that has resulted in shares rising because of the resulting financial performance. If this kind of growth can continue for the foreseeable future, St. Joe could make for a decent play, but even then, shares are probably more or less fairly valued. On the other hand, if management fails to achieve attractive expansion, then the business does look very expensive still. Because of these two likely scenarios, with no scenario resulting in shares looking cheap, I do still believe that investors might be better off looking elsewhere for opportunities. But for those who believe in what St. Joe is striving to achieve, it may not make for as bad a prospect as I previously expected.