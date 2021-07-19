U.S. Stocks: A Deep Dive Into The Headwinds Facing Profit Margins

olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

Rising profit margins have been the single biggest driver of equity returns over the past 30 years. It is therefore worth trying to figure out what factors have driven up profit margins and whether they are sustainable. I have written a number of articles over recent months arguing that analyst estimates of future profits of U.S. companies are incredibly optimistic and therefore mask the seriousness of the risks facing stocks (see 'SPX: Don't Be Suckered In By 'Low' Forward P/E Ratios').

In this article I will try to provide more detail on the matter, highlighting the forces that are likely to drive down profit margins over the coming years from a macroeconomic perspective. My view is that profit margins will mean revert over the coming years back to their historical average, which will have the impact of undermining nominal profits even if sales continue to grow at trend rates. The combination of declining profit margins and price-to-earnings multiples makes a 65% decline in the S&P 500 a likely scenario.

Rising Profit Margins Have Been The Main Driver Of Equity Returns Over The Past 30 Years

S&P 500 corporate profit margins on an adjusted trailing 12-month basis calculated by Bloomberg are currently 10.3%, after falling from a peak of 11.5% in early 2019. The relatively mild fall in profit margins since then, despite one of the worst recessions on record, largely reflects the impact of tax cuts and subsidies given to American businesses over this period, which have helped offset the impact of weaker sales.

S&P 500 Net Profit Margin

Source: Bloomberg

The long-term rise in profit margins since the low point in the 1991 recession, when margins fell to just 3.3%, has contributed almost 4.0 percentage points per year to U.S. equity returns. In comparison, dividend payments have contributed just 2.0pp per year, sales growth has contributed 3.7pp per year, and the rise in the price/earnings ratio has contributed 0.5pp per year.

Contribution To S&P 500 Total Returns Since 1991

Contribution To Annual Returns Since 1991 Profit Margin 4.0pp Sales Growth 3.7pp Dividends 2.0pp PE Ratio Expansion 0.5pp

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Breaking Down Profit Margins At The Micro Level

At the microeconomic level we can break down profit margins into four different types, which allows us to take a closer look at what has been behind the surge in profit margins over the past 30 years.

Gross profit: sales minus variable costs.

EBITDA: gross profit minus fixed costs.

Operating profit (EBIT): EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization.

Net profit: operating profit (EBIT) minus net interest and taxes.

S&P 500 Corporate Profit Margins

Source: Bloomberg

The chart above shows the evolution of these different profit margin metrics since the 1991 low. Of the 7 percentage point increase in net profit margins since 1991, 4pp has been driven by rising gross profit margins. The remainder of the increase in net margins can be attributed to declining depreciation, interest expenses, and taxes. These combined expenses have fallen from 11.4% of total sales in 1991 to just 8.6% today, thanks largely to falling effective interest and tax rates.

It should be easy to see from a micro perspective that rising tax rates are likely to directly undermine net profits over the coming years. As a share of pre-tax profit U.S. corporate taxes are currently just 10.8%, having more than halved since the early 1990s. All else equal, a rise to the 15% minimum tax rate that is being pushed for by the OECD would be enough to wipe off roughly 0.5 percentage points from net profit margins. Meanwhile, interest payments also face upside risks given how low yields are currently and the high level of debt in the corporate sector.

U.S. Corporate Taxes, % of Total Pre-Tax Profit

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

Regarding depreciation, the current figure for the S&P 500 is 4.4%, which is not only a long way below the 30-year average, but is also significantly below the economy-wide capital consumption figures provided by the Bureau of Economic Analysis using National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA). While it could certainly be the case that actual depreciation rates are much lower for the S&P 500 than the economy as whole, it is equally likely that the S&P 500 depreciation figures are understated. There is every incentive for corporate CEOs to understate depreciation as much as possible at the best of times, but the impact of inflation has the natural effect of meaning depreciation expenses are understated relative to replacement costs (see this article for more on this dynamic) . Even with S&P 500 capital expenditures close to all-time lows, they are still higher than depreciation expenses, supporting the idea that the latter is being understated. If we were to replace the current S&P 500 depreciation expense with the figures for the economy as a whole, net profits would fall by 4.5pp to below 6%.

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

Breaking Down Profit Margins At The Macro Level

Another way to look at profits is from an economy-wide accounting perspective. As this paper from the Jerome Levy Forecasting Centre explains brilliantly, corporate profits are just one aspect of an economy's overall savings; the difference between production and consumption, including the consumption of fixed capital (depreciation). The rise in economy-wide corporate profits as a share of GDP does not reflect an increase in overall savings and wealth formation, but merely a rise in the share of the economy's savings and wealth that is currently in the hands of the corporate sector. In fact, net savings are close to their lowest level on record as the chart below shows.

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

Corporate profits in an economy can be calculated using the below formula:

Economy-Wide Corporate Profits = Net Economy-Wide Savings + Budget Deficit - Household Savings + Dividends

The high level of profits at present, despite net savings being negligible, reflects two factors; an extremely large budget deficit and extremely high dividend payments. Focusing on the former first, the government's record fiscal deficit acts as a surplus for other sectors of the economy. This has shown up in terms of higher consumer savings rates and higher corporate profits.

Regarding dividends, although it may seem counterintuitive that rising payments to shareholders lead to increased profits, the fact is that dividends paid to households add to business revenue when households spend them and do not count as a cost to businesses' current profits but rather reflect payments from previous retained earnings. If personal saving remains constant, the full amount paid out in dividends will come back to business in the form of consumer expenditures - as business revenue. The boom in dividend payments over recent years has partly helped to support household savings, and partly helped to boost corporate profits.

High Profit Margins Have Come At The Expense Of Savings And Future Growth

While it may seem as though high fiscal deficits and dividend payments are good for corporate profits based on the above identity, this is only true from a static perspective. The problem is that these factors have also undermined net savings, which in turn undermines the potential for future growth. The combination of rising government subsidies and the shift by corporates away from capital investment and towards dividend payments has likely played a role in driving down net savings rates to current negligible levels by encouraging consumption.

What this means is that in order for profit margins to remain at current highs, we would need to see the fiscal deficit remain wide or corporate dividends remain elevated, at the cost of continued declines in overall savings and growth. Put differently, should the fiscal deficit narrow or corporate dividends begin to fall relative to GDP, corporate profit margins would be forced to fall unless either household savings rates decline or overall net savings rates increase.

Over the past 30 years S&P 500 sales per share have grown at an annual rate of 3.7% per year, with this figure falling to 3.3% over the past 20 years. They have also grown at 3.3% over the last decade but this has been supported by net buybacks, while overall sales have grown at 2.7%. My view is that per share sales growth will average no more than 3% over the long term as the current low savings rate undermines future investment and output growth.

The chronically low savings rate will act as a constraint on real GDP growth, which is set to average less than 1% over the long term. If we assume that the current 2.3% rate on 10-year breakeven inflation expectations is accurate, this would translate to around 3% nominal GDP and sales growth.

Calculating The Impact Of Profit Mean Reversion On Equity Performance

If economy-wide corporate profits were to fall from their current level of 10.1% to their long-term average of 7.0% over the next 10 years, this would put undermine profit margins by 3.6% per year. Assuming sales growth averages 3.0%, this would still put economy-wide profits below current levels in 2031, and S&P 500 profits would likely fare similarly poorly. If this seems too aggressive, consider that a 7.0% profit margin is still more than double current overall net savings in the economy.

Source: John Hussman

Declining earnings would be problematic enough for U.S. equity investors even if it were not for the fact that equity valuations were at record multiples of current earnings. The bigger issue is that the S&P 500 is trading at 30x trailing earnings, double its long-term median. If margins and multiples were to merely return to long-term averages, this would result in a ~65% fall in the S&P 500, or a ~6% annual decline for the next 10 years taking into account dividend payments and dividend growth. It turns out that, unsurprisingly, this is a similar return outlook as that implied by John Hussman’s calculations of nonfinancial market capitalization relative to gross value added, which has shown an incredibly tight correlation with subsequent returns over the subsequent 12 years.