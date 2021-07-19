bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) since 2016, and I was interested in the company when it announced its acquisition of Houghton (it’s now doing business as Quaker Houghton, but the official company name is still Quaker Chemical, and I will refer to Quaker Chemical throughout this article). In my most recent article on Quaker, I wasn’t convinced the company provided good value as it was trading at about 20 times the anticipated EBITDA for 2021. Time to have a look at how the company started 2021.

The first quarter was reasonably strong, so let’s see what the rest of the year brings

Quaker is a ‘leader in the industrial process fluids’, and to give you a better idea of what this actually means: Quaker produces for instance rolling oils for the steel industry, corrosion preventives, certain lubricants and specialty greases for the automotive industry. Operating in niche markets usually deserves a nice valuation premium but paying 20 times the EBITDA was a bridge too far. But we’re now 7 months later and the company’s net debt has decreased, the share price has decreased which means the stock should be a bit more appealing now.

We’ll still have to wait for the company to publish its Q2 results, but the Q1 results were already very encouraging and there is no reason why we should expect Q2 to be materially worse.

Quaker saw its revenue increase by about 14% to $430M in a very clear post-COVID demand increase but the higher raw material costs had a negative impact on the margins (although those margins still exceeded the Q1 2020 results as Quaker reported a gross margin of in excess of 36% in Q1 2021 compared to just over 35% in the same quarter last year.

The company also saw its SG&A expenses increase by almost $6M, but this was partly compensated by the lower restructuring and integration expenses, which decreased by about $2.6M. The operating income of almost $45M is much better than the operating loss of $12.4M in Q1 2020, but during that quarter there was a $38M impairment charge included, so on an adjusted basis, the Q1 2020 result would have indicated a positive operating income of just over $25M. So Q1 2021 was definitely much better.

The reported net income was approximately $38.6M, for an EPS of $2.16. The current quarterly dividend has been established at $0.395 and is obviously very well covered by the earnings (the current dividend yield is just about 0.7% so income investors can easily ignore Quaker).

I have always been interested in Quaker’s ability to generate a positive free cash flow and as there still are a bunch of non-capex expenses that are reducing the reported net income but have no impact on the free cash flow, it’s still very likely the free cash flow will continue to exceed the reported net income.

That clearly was the case in the first quarter, mainly because the capex of less than $4M was just a fraction of the $22M in (non-cash) depreciation expenses.

Quaker reported a negative operating cash flow of $12.6M in the first quarter, but this was caused by the $56M investment in the working capital position. Excluding these WC changes, the adjusted operating cash flow was $43.4M and that’s relatively low, mainly because there was a $9.9M cash outflow related to deferred compensation and taxes. Adding this back to the equation (as I want to calculate the underlying normalized cash flow), the adjusted operating cash flow was just over $53M.

With a total capex of $3.9M, the free cash flow was $49M or $2.74/share based on the current share count of 17.87M shares.

You also notice Quaker spent just over $26M on acquisitions: it acquired a tin-plating solutions business for $25M. That business generates $8M in revenue at a 50% EBITDA margin for $4M in EBITDA. Quaker hasn’t disclosed if it is taking on additional debt from the acquired company but in any case, it looks like it has acquired the target at a single-digit EBITDA multiple. It’s a small acquisition and addition, but it’s one of those bolt-on deals that make sense.

The balance sheet and leverage ratio

The net debt slightly increased in the first quarter as Quaker had to invest in its working capital position and completed an acquisition, but I expect the net debt result to continue to trend down in over the next few quarters as the investments in the working capital position may be reverted and Quaker obviously won’t be acquiring other companies on a quarterly basis.

The net debt situation and leverage ratios are still completely under control, as you can see on the image below.

Quaker is still comfortably meeting all covenants (it has a maximum permitted leverage ratio of 4X the trailing EBITDA, and with an EBITDA result of in excess of $77M on an adjusted basis in Q1 and more weak quarters dropping off the trailing twelve months calculation, there shouldn’t be any issue for Quaker. Additionally, the average cost of debt was just 1.6% in the first quarter (1.9% including an interest rate swap), so Quaker clearly also isn’t under severe pressure to immediately reduce its leverage.

If the stars are aligning and if the price increase of the raw materials remains manageable, Quaker has a shot at reaching its debt ratio target of 2.5 by the end of this year, but at this point it’s still a little bit too early to tell. In any case, the balance sheet is clearly moving in the right direction.

Investment thesis

This brings us to valuation. I think Quaker has a shot to generate close to $300M in adjusted EBITDA this year while the EBITDA guidance calls for an increase of ‘at least 20%’ versus 2020 which would result in an adjusted EBITDA of at least $266M. The truth will likely be somewhere in the middle, and I will use a $275M adjusted EBITDA at this point in time.

I’m anticipating a net debt of $650M at the end of this year (and that’s a conservative assumption), resulting in a current enterprise value of $4.75B and a current EV/EBITDA ratio of just over 17. If we would be looking ahead to 2022 with an EBITDA of $300M and a further decrease of the net debt to $450M, the EV/EBITDA ratio drops further to around 15. That’s still not cheap, but I don’t think Quaker will ever get really cheap.

I currently don’t have a position, but the valuation is improving.