Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Norilsk Nickel's (OTCPK:NILSY) business will benefit from several long-term growth drivers. There is a strong need for efficient energy storage in the automotive and energy industry. Emerging markets are growing and there is a huge hunger for resources. A tremendous amount of commodities are needed to meet demand. Investors can participate in several global trends that will last for many decades and profit from a shareholder friendly, high-yield dividend policy.

Motivation for this article

Commodity prices have risen sharply since the middle of last year. Mining companies and their shareholders were able to profit strongly from this. Norilsk Nickel (or Nornickel), as the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, was one of them.

Source: St. Louis FED

In this article I am going to discuss global trends that support the long-term investment thesis for commodities/mining companies. There are strong arguments for an investment in Norilsk Nickel, but investors must take into account the risks involved.

There is a strong need for commodities

Some industries will change fundamentally in the next few years. The automotive world is facing ever stricter emission regulations and a technology disruption. The range of an electric car is a decisive purchasing argument and a crucial development parameter for batteries. High fleet emissions are expensive and the first big players just announced timelines for their exit from combustion engine cars.

Entire societies want to become CO2 neutral in the near future. Europe plans to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050. The package of proposals is called the European Green Deal and was announced just a few days ago. A lot needs to be done to achieve these ambitious goals. Great efforts must be made to develop efficient storage for renewable energies.

The emerging markets have a huge demand for commodities. The image below shows China's consumption of refined Nickel from 2010 to 2020. This is just one example, one could list many more.

Source: Statista

The Chinese market consumed more than half of all Nickel products in 2020. Around 70% of the global Nickel production is used for stainless steels. This also explains the extremely high Chinese demand. The country is the largest stainless steel producer in the world.

What do these three trends/facts have in common? A tremendous amount of commodities are needed for implementation or to meet demand. This is the underlying long-term business case for an investment in commodity/mining companies.

The strengths of Norilsk Nickel

The Russian mining giant is not a one trick pony as the name suggests. Norilsk Nickel is the world leader in nickel and palladium, the largest platinum producer outside South Africa and a big copper miner. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and sulfur.

Source: Annual Report 2020

Sales and revenue reflect the metal diversification. Palladium's revenue share has increased significantly in recent years, whereas nickel's share has continued to decline. This can be explained by the strong price increase since 2013 for palladium compared to nickel.

Source: 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Norilsk Nickel can score with strong EBITDA margins. The peer group shown below includes Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY), BHP (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO) and Vale (VALE). However, it must also be said that the margin was significantly higher in the previous year. The 2020 result was mainly impacted by the diesel spill at one of their heat and power plants and the associated costs ($2.242B).

Source: Annual Report 2020 and 2020 Financial Results Presentation

When Russian companies are analyzed, their valuation compared to Western companies is always a topic. The table below provides a quick overview of relevant valuation metrics of the peer group (data from Morningstar).

Norilsk Nickel Rio Tinto BHP Anglo American Vale Price/Sales 3.46 2.99 3.27 1.61 2.48 Price/Earnings 15.89 13.66 21.68 23.80 29.26 Price/Cash Flow 6.49 8.41 8.57 7.53 5.76 Enterprise Value/EBIT 11.81 8.43 10.77 10.04 7.34

Norilsk Nickel seems reasonably valued when looking at the bigger picture. In my opinion it is not a screaming bargain at current levels. However, Price/Earnings and Price/Cash Flow ratio indicate an attractive valuation.

There are other positive aspects to mention. The dividend policy is very shareholder friendly, double-digit dividend yields are not unusual. Nornickel boasts an impressive resource base with a high content of valuable minerals and extensive reserve life. The company expects that the resources will last for more than 75 years at the current production rate.

Source: Annual Report 2020

Risks to consider

Quite a few people say that Russian companies are cheaply valued for good reason. An investment in the Russian market is not for everyone and there is a discount to Western companies. The political risk and currency headwinds always need to be considered. Just a few weeks ago Russia announced the introduction of temporary new export taxes for steel products, nickel, aluminum and copper starting 1st of August through the end of the year. Nornickel expects a $500M hit from the new export duties.

In the press there are several reports of environmental pollution and industrial accidents. The diesel spill at one of their heat and power plants is an environmental disaster. At the beginning of the year, the building of the ore reloading facility collapsed during repairs and two mines were temporary suspended due to the increased inflow of groundwater. A detailed status update about the Norilsk Concentrator collapse and the mine flooding was provided at the end of March. In the meantime, both mines (Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky) are back in full production.

The management communicated the production guidance for 2020-2023 in their capital markets day presentation. Nickel and PGM (platinum group minerals) are expected to decline moderately to due maintenance work. Copper production will decline temporarily in 2021-2022 due to secondary feedstock depletion. However, the strategic ambitions for the 2030+ metal production were increased from the previous targets set in 2019.

Source: 2020 Capital Markets Day Presentation

Finally, a word of caution: the commodity market is highly complex. Nobody can predict how the market will develop and how big players like China will behave. Nevertheless, I am convinced that an investment in the commodity market makes sense due to the long-term trends mentioned at the beginning.

Conclusion

Norilsk Nickel is one the world's leading mining companies. The business will benefit from several long-term growth drivers. There is a strong need for efficient energy storage in the automotive and energy industry. Emerging markets are growing and there is a huge hunger for commodities.

Nornickel has a broad portfolio of metals with the leading market position for nickel and palladium. The impressive resource base is expected to last for more than 75 years at the current production rate. The company outperforms its peers with a strong EBITDA margin. In addition, Price/Earnings and Price/Cash Flow ratio indicate an attractive valuation. The dividend policy is very shareholder friendly, double-digit dividend yields are not unusual.

The political risk and currency headwinds always need to be considered before making an investment. The company has a bad reputation due to several reports of environmental pollution and industrial accidents. Commodities are a highly complex market and nobody can predict how big players like China will behave.

Nevertheless, I am convinced that a long-term investment in Norilsk Nickel is very attractive. It offers the opportunity to participate in several global trends that will last for many decades.