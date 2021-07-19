onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

For a long time, Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) often compared unfavorably to other producers because many comparisons used conservative assumptions about liquids pricing. Left unstated was that reality was often different for a number of reasons. So the company's breakeven price for natural gas often turned out very different than many slides showed for shareholder communications. Now that subject is getting a whole lot more attention.

Source: Antero Resources J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 Slide Presentation

This fiscal year the liquids pricing has just literally "run away" from many conservative assumptions. Breakeven for the company is dependent upon the prices received for many products. So right now, something this company has experienced in reality finally shows on a slide.

Most times, the ability to drill so that several products are produced results in margins superior to dry gas margins as well as superior profitability. Therefore, the focus on costs by the market needs to be tempered with a solid profitability analysis under various scenarios. Otherwise (for example) no one would drill for oil because it has higher costs. Clearly, a simple example shows how important things like cash flow, margin, and profitability are very important in the decision to drill for liquids instead of dry gas.

Antero Resources has many choices to adjust to changing market conditions. The simplest adjustment is to drill more dry gas wells if liquids pricing does not justify the extra costs necessary to produce those liquids. This is something that makes determining a high-cost or low-cost producer very difficult when the choice is made to produce various products (or a rich gas well).

Furthermore, some companies like Cabot (COG) do not have that flexibility because they produce dry gas only. Therefore, the natural gas breakeven is always the same calculation. So the breakeven for Cabot will not vary with the pricing of various liquids products. That could be seen as a long-term competitive disadvantage.

EQT (EQT) recently made one acquisition and is on the verge of making another acquisition. So the EQT part of the chart may already be obsolete. The acquisition from Chevron (CVX) gave the company the ability to drill for more rich gas wells. Whereas the latest acquisition will be dry gas production. So in the future EQT will gain some flexibility through the ability to increase liquids production if management desires to do so. That could make the future natural gas breakeven price more flexible than it has been in the past.

Source: Antero Resources J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 Slide Presentation

Management also widens the margin through marketing the natural gas produced to places that gain the company a steady, though variable, premium to the usual natural gas pricing obtained. Therefore, even if the company were to have a higher natural gas breakeven price due to weak liquids pricing, the pricing advantage shown above by the company's market strategy will likely lead to a superior margin most years.

Note that the premium obtained above gives the company the ability to drill higher-cost wells, if management needs the production, while maintaining an equal or superior margin as well as probably superior profitability. The risk is that management can make a mistake here though or that the margin shown above would disappear for a few years.

Over the years management has been criticized for having more midstream capacity than was needed. But the chart above demonstrates that some flexibility is needed to redirect natural gas to the most profitable markets so the natural gas premium is maintained. That margin difference likely justifies a certain amount of excess midstream capacity to give management the ability to maintain that premium when compared to typical Marcellus producer pricing.

Source: Antero Resources J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 Slide Presentation

In the meantime, liquids pricing has climbed due to lower production from the coronavirus demand destruction. It is likely that the industry will take several years to "catch up" to previous production levels of liquids. The main priority right now appears to be balance sheet repair by keeping operating activity low while using the excess cash flow to repay debt. As long as that industry attitude lasts, liquids pricing is likely to remain strong.

It is also very likely that liquids and natural gas pricing will remain strong as the ability to export continues to climb. North America has long enjoyed some very low prices due to the lack of ability to export. That will change over the next few years.

For Antero Resources, that means that the breakeven price for natural gas is likely to remain low for the foreseeable future. This company has built a considerable competitive advantage between the ability to produce and sell liquids combined with the ability to obtain a premium price for the natural gas produced. In the current cycle, this company should prove to be unusually profitable as a result.

Source: Antero Resources J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 Slide Presentation

One of the areas for growth has to be the potential sale of more ethane to the marketplace in the future. Ethane can be processed to ethylene. Ethylene is a main ingredient to a lot of "green" and otherwise necessary products. The use of ethane is one of the fastest growing demand situations in the industry. Plastics are unlikely to disappear anytime in the future.

Source: Antero Resources J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 Slide Presentation

The debt structure that made Mr. Market uncomfortable has now been completely reshaped into a much more favorable debt structure. Management will be further improving the debt due structure through the partial tender of some 2026 notes outstanding. Much of the debt due is now well into the future and is in amounts that can be handled by the bank line if necessary.

Source: Antero Resources J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 Slide Presentation

One of the things that helped tremendously was the cold spell during the first quarter that boosted cash flow. This accelerated plans to repay the bank line. The other big deal is the ability of a big quarter like that to make a lot of key ratios look conservative. However, that first quarter will likely be replaced with average results in 2022. So management needs to continue the drive to make some ratios more conservative because in 2022 many ratios are likely to "bump up" when the giant first quarter of 2021 is replaced with a first quarter that is not so giant.

So far, summer appears to be off to a hot start. So this fiscal year could turn out to be unexpectedly profitable if the weather continues to help boost natural gas prices.

Also aiding the free cash flow is the continuing operational improvements that are leading to lower well costs as well as production improvements. The whole industry is likely to continue to report decreasing costs that are sustainable for the foreseeable future.

This management appears to be making small steps towards returning to its history of growth. Ostensibly this "no growth" year will involve a partnership where the partner represents the "growth". But that allows some costs to be spread over more production. So earnings and cash flow, for example, should continue to show improvement. This kind of "no growth" is likely to please shareholders.

Antero Resources has a long history of growth. Management also has a long history of making money in ways not valued well by Mr. Market. But those extra money-making ventures have made this investment safer than many commodity investments. The natural gas pricing premium shown above does widen the margin enough to provide extra protection when natural gas pricing is weak. That is every bit as beneficial as lower costs to company profitability.

This unusual industry competitor definitely has a superior and creative management at the helm. It should therefore continue to be one of the more profitable companies in the future. The natural gas industry downtrend lasted a very long time due to the rapid growth of unconventional production. That experience is not likely to repeat. So a more normal natural gas cycle in the future is probably a better assumption.

The increasing ability to export natural gas and natural gas liquids is likely to lead to higher industry wide pricing for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, natural gas appears to have a bright future. Natural gas may be the source of hydrogen (and that is a rapidly growing market). That process is far from certain though. Even so, natural gas has so many uses, that further growth in demand is likely well into the long-term future. That is very good news for shareholders.