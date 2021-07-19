Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) is one of the largest technology investors globally and is mostly known for its highly successful Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) investment - which I deem as one of the best VC investments in this century.

But historically, the company has been selling at a severe discount to its intrinsic value. Prosus has made multiple attempts to contract the discount, but with very little success. This article elaborates on management's recent attempt to close the discount using the exchange offer. And my article from a year ago gives three reasons why a modest 30% discount to intrinsic value is rational.

In this article, I will substantiate why the holding company at the current valuation is undervalued. The discount has become too big and is irrational.

Calculating the discount

First, we need to quantify the discount to the net asset value of the stock. During its recent investor presentation, Prosus presented consensus valuations of all its assets. This makes it significantly easier to calculate the total net asset value and then calculate the company's discount. Below one can see the valuations of all of Prosus' stakes in publicly traded companies and the consensus valuation of its private investments according to the latest report.

Prosus investments Value Tencent stake (28.9%) $200 billion mail.ru stake (28%) $1.84 billion Delivery Hero stake $7.56 billion Food delivery investments (ex dhero) $8.3 billion Payment & fintech investments $4.5 billion Classifieds $13 billion Net cash $4.77 billion Net asset value $240 billion Prosus market cap $155 billion

When summing all the stakes together, the net asset value comprises $240 billion, while the market capitalization is $155 billion - this represents a discount to the net asset value of 35%.

However, I believe the consensus valuations are actually too low. For example, the company shared that the consensus valuation of all of its food delivery assets is $15 billion. They have a 21.1% stake in Delivery Hero, and its market capitalization was $32 billion at that time. They have a 41.19% stake in Swiggy with a $5 billion valuation; the other stakes are tiny, I assume. Suppose you deduct all these stakes from the total consensus valuation the value of iFood remains, which is $6 billion. I believe the value of the iFood stake exceeds $10 billion. Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB) has a 28% stake in iFood and is willing to sell it; they shared that the highest offer to date for their stake was €2.3 billion. Then the $6 billion consensus valuation of the entire iFood enterprise is far too low; it easily exceeds $10 billion.

Since I assume the valuations for most private stakes is on the low-end of the spectrum, I suspect it is likely that the actual discount to net asset value exceeds 40%.

Track record

Prosus is a technology investor with a track record of success. Ignoring investor pressure, management has held onto its Tencent stake for two decades; it originally invested $32 million into Tencent in 2001 and then let the magic of compounding do its work.

But Prosus has made more successful investments in addition to the immense Tencent investment:

Prosus has invested in Flipkart and sold its $2.2 billion stake years later at an IRR of 29%.

Prosus has invested in iFood and Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF), two food delivery assets that have yielded significant shareholder returns over the last years.

Yes, Prosus invests like a venture capitalist, which makes a discount to intrinsic value rational but has the track record to showcase they can control the risk/reward of their investments. Most notoriously, Prosus has not been involved with any big venture capitalist failures like WeWork.

Selling stake/buybacks

Prosus has also shown to be able to listen to investors. I note that Prosus has initiated a huge $5 billion buyback program as elaborated in this article, reflecting that Prosus itself at current prices is an attractive investment with an adequate risk/reward. I also note that Prosus recently sold a 2% stake in Tencent, worth nearly $15 billion, in the world's largest-ever block trade - this trade happened at a discount to the stock price of only 5.5%. Thus Prosus can sell their Tencent shares at a discount of just 5.5% to the market value, but Prosus itself is selling at a discount to net asset value exceeding 40%. That's a huge discrepancy.

In addition to buybacks, Prosus also uses its net cash position to invest in companies like Delivery Hero and acquire companies like Stack Overflow and Udemy. These are highly valuable platforms benefiting from network effects that will yield its shareholders' abnormal returns.

Tencent: cheap too

While this article has no intention to cover Tencent, I believe the company itself is also undervalued. Ironically Tencent, just like Prosus, is a technology investor with a massive portfolio of high-quality companies like SEA Limited and Snap, in addition to its own suite of products like WeChat. And Tencent stock is probably also selling significantly below its net asset value; I note that the P/E ratio of Tencent is 25. So when one buys Prosus stock, one buys the holding company Prosus at a large discount to intrinsic value that owns the tech conglomerate Tencent at a discount; pretty funny if one thinks about it.

Takeaway

Long-term, I believe Prosus should be selling at a discount to the net asset value of around 20% instead of the 30% I put down last year. The biggest reason for the discount remains the shareholder structure, as elaborated in this article, and the second biggest reason is the venture capitalist nature of the company. However, I believe the discount should be smaller than 30% due to the recent buybacks, the disposal of the Tencent stake and the strong track record of the management team. Considering the discount currently exceeds 40%, I prefer Prosus over Tencent at these stock prices.