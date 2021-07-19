8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Why I didn't like Prospect Capital in the past

When taking a second look at a company that I didn't like in the past, I think it can be quite constructive to review why I didn't like it. That should provide me with a good guide to judge the company's current performance.

Several years ago now, I wrote several articles on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and found that I didn't like it at all. So why was that?

At the time I was looking at Prospect, my only BDC holding was Main Street Capital (MAIN). One thing I very much liked about it was that its NAV (Net Asset Value) had a long-term uptrend. So I took a look at how that metric was doing at Prospect.

Data by YCharts

I wasn't too concerned about the big drop towards the end of the Great Recession. This is also one of the reasons why I like to look at per-share metrics. At the time when the per-share book value was dropping Prospect was rapidly increasing the total size of its portfolio. So, I wasn't concerned with the per-share value declining as the company was growing rapidly and buying up new assets at low prices caused by the recent recession. Long term that is a good plan and should have put the company in a good place to see growth.

Far more of a concern to me was the trend in NAV after 2012. This looks very much like NAV erosion when the dividend is not fully supported by income and so assets have to be sold off to cover it. So my next step was to look at the dividend.

Source: CEFData

I plotted all of the dividends paid out by PSEC starting 10 years before my last article and up to the most recent payment. I plotted them in Excel instead of using one of the graphing sites because PSEC changed from a quarterly payer to a monthly payer during this time. And without the frequency information, the cut in 2010 looks a lot bigger than it actually was. Going from 40 cents a quarter to 10 cents a month is only a 25% cut rather than the 75% cut it might look like without the change in frequency.

More distributing to me was the downward stair-step pattern of the dividend. Given the downward trend in NAV as well, this made PSEC look like a very poor investment. And the share price was a lot higher than what I projected to be the NPV (Net Present Value) of the dividends.

Data by YCharts

I know that some people like to buy a BDC when it trades at a discount. And while I am not averse to buying shares at such a point, I don't like BDCs that stay at a discount for very long. Most importantly, when a BDC is trading at a discount to NAV it cannot sell additional shares to raise cash to increase the size of the portfolio in most cases. Selling shares to partially fund acquisitions is a great way to grow NAV. It is very much a virtuous circle. So trading at a 30% discount was an additional headwind that I thought PSEC could ill-afford given its already declining NAV.

Source: PSEC corporate data and authors calculations

I assumed that the dividend would be cut every two years until it was half of what it was in 2018. So taking a 10% discount from the NPV of my prediction for dividends, I calculated that a price under $6 would be a reasonable value for PSEC. At the time PSEC was trading some 40 cents or about 6.67% above that price. And it wasn't until the COVID crash that shares would trade below that $6 price target.

What has changed over the last 3 years

I last wrote about PSEC a little over 3 years ago, just after they reported results that included a cut in the dividend. While NAV actually increased from the last quarter, I didn't find that impressive. I don't think a BDC should be cutting the dividend if they don't have assets they can buy right away that will increase NAV. It clearly takes longer than a single quarter to prove that the cut to the dividend got it low enough so that it would be fully supported in the future.

So, what has changed over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

So since April 25, 2018, NAV is basically flat. In the beginning, I can see the managers are using the cash saved from the dividend cut to increase NAV, but that is soon overwhelmed by other factors and the NAV continues to decline. The COVID crash doesn't even push NAV down all that much, less than 10%. But since then the NAV has recovered, not only from COVID but back to a level just a tiny bit higher than it was 3 years ago.

In contrast, MAIN's NAV was pretty flat in 2019 and took a much bigger hit in 2020 from COVID. A hit that it still hasn't fully recovered from.

As for the dividend, while I thought PSEC might be forced to cut it now, that hasn't happened. Even when many companies had to do so to conserve cash, PSEC kept paying out its dividend without a cut.

Are the changes enough to warrant an investment?

Over the last year, the climb in NAV and the lack of a dividend cut during COVID are two signs that Prospect Capital might now be a good investment. But are the changes enough to make it a good investment now?

While it is great that the dividend wasn't cut, how is the dividend coverage? Looking at NII (Net Investment Income), which I see as the safest and most reliable source of cash to pay the dividend, I see that in the last quarter NII was $0.19 a share which is more than enough to cover the $0.18 quarterly dividend payments.

Source: May Presentation

Above we can see results from the 5 most recent quarters. The good news is that over those 5 quarters the total NII per share of $0.90 was sufficient to cover the dividend paid out for those 5 quarters. And while NAV did fall in Q1 of last year, it has grown since then and is above where it ended in 2019. These are good signs. I want to own a BDC that pays me a reliable stream of income, and PSEC is beginning to show that it can do that.

Source: May Presentation

Loans going on non-accrual status impact future cash flow and are also evidence of management's ability to judge the creditworthiness of its portfolio companies. COVID causes this number to surge for most BDCs, so it demonstrates good performance by management that this number stayed fairly low and is now under 1% of the portfolio.

There are certainly plenty of signs that Prospect Capital is getting its house in order. However, even after the last dividend cut, NAV continued to decline right up until the COVID pandemic caused everything to crash. While Prospect has done well, even very well, since then, this is a very short time. And the BDC sector has seen significant NAV growth in general. Right now it is too hard to tell if the improvement in NAV and NII dividend coverage is due to management's efforts or just a sector-wide phenomenon.

Conclusion

Right now, given how Prospect Capital performed in the past, the good performance over the last year isn't enough for me to change my mind about the company. But it is beginning to look very interesting.

Updating my DDM calculations, if I could be sure that the dividend would be maintained, PSEC is currently priced attractively.

Source: PSEC dividend data and authors calculations

With a large discount to the NPV of a maintained dividend, as a speculative purchase, anything below $9 could be a good value. For those who have more faith in Prospect's management, the current price could be a good entry point. Me, I'll wait for a few more quarters.