Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Companies like Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) attract investors with their resilience to any crisis, as well as stable and easily predictable results. Service Corporation International shares are up more than 40% over the past year. In our opinion, the growth potential has been exhausted. The significant growth in revenue in 2020 is due to the impact of the coronavirus on the mortality rate of the population and the growth in demand for the company's services. However, mass vaccinations and lower mortality rates will return revenue dynamics to historical levels. The industry in which the company operates is low-capacity, the growth rate is low, and the current market share of SCI is quite high. The company has a high level of debt burden, about 20% of EBIT goes to cover the interest expense. And the level of EBIT margin has historically been at the level of 16-19%. Therefore, we do not expect significant deleverage in the near future. According to our estimates, the company is trading at a premium to the fair price today. We are neutral on SCI.

Company Profile

Service Corporation International is an American provider of funeral and cemetery services, including funeral goods and cemetery property. The company was founded in 1962 by Robert L. Waltrip. SCI is headquartered in Houston, Texas. SCI operates throughout North America: in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico and provides its services through more than 1,900 specialized locations: cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. The company's share of the funeral and cemetery market in North America is about 15-16%. The company operates twelve various brands which consider such factors as service, linguistic, social characteristics etc.

Revenue breakdown by segments is presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

The management of the company is headed by:

Thomas L. Ryan - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

John Faulk - Senior Vice President, Revenue and Business Development

Elisabeth G. Nash - Senior Vice President, Operations Services

Eric D. Tanzberger - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Individual stakeholders own 5.49% of the company's shares. Most of the outstanding shares are held by institutional investors. The list of the main shareholders of the company is presented below:

(Source: CNN.Business)

The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at $28.7 Billion in 2020. North America accounts for 27% of the global death care market.

COVID-19 Impact On Mortality In US

The number of deaths has a direct impact on the financial performance of funeral and cemetery companies. The current coronavirus epidemic has been the main factor that has significantly increased the U.S. death rate in 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of deaths in the United States in 2020 was 3,358,714, which is 503,876 more cases than in 2019. Of this number, the coronavirus accounts for 345,323 or 67.2% of deaths.

(Source: Created by the author, based on CDC data)

The CAGR in the US in 2020 was 1.89% excluding the coronavirus, or 4.12% given its impact. The death rate was 10.4 deaths per 1000 population, the highest death rate since 1943.

The number of cases of coronavirus began to rise for the first time since January 2021. As of July 15, 2021, the number of cases was 35,561, which is more than double the number of cases on July 1, 2021. WHO talks about the third wave of coronavirus.

(Source: The New York Times)

As of July 15, 2021, the number of people fully vaccinated was 160 million people, or 47.9% of the country's population. Share of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 graph is presented below:

(Source: Ourworldindata.org)

The impact of the coronavirus on mortality is expected to be mitigated by continued vaccination of the population and the development of herd immunity. Thus, we expect the company's financial dynamics to return to pre-COVID levels in the near future.

Financial Performance

In the period from 2014 to 2020, the average annual growth rate of revenue was already 2.3%. The observed significant revenue growth of more than $444 mn in 2014 was mainly driven by the additional revenue generated by Stewart Enterprises - company acquired by SCI in 2013 for $1.4 bln. The company's revenue in 2020 amounted to $3511.5 million, which is $280.7 million or 8% more compared to 2019.

(Created by the author)

Revenue in the funeral segment increased by $ 128.4 million, or 6.7%. The main reason for the growth was the increase, by 12.7% compared to 2019, in the number of funeral services due to the increase in mortality due to the impact of the coronavirus. Revenue from cemetery services increased by 152.3 million or 11.7% in 2020 compared to 2019. The growth was mainly driven by an increase in sales of real estate in cemeteries and an increase in the number of completed burials.

(Source: Created by the author)

We cannot predict the exact date for the end of the pandemic and the end of deaths, especially in the context of the current trend of resumption of the rise in diseases. Nevertheless, we believe it is a matter of time and with the end of the pandemic, the company's revenue growth rate will correspond to its historical values. The expected decline should not be described as a negative phenomenon since the coronavirus is an external factor that does not reflect fundamental changes. We expect the company's average annual revenue growth in the coming years to be in line with the recent average of 2.3%. Which is roughly in line with the current FED inflation target.

The Net profit margin indicator showed instability during the period under review. Growth in 2020 is mainly driven by revenue growth. Since the significant growth in revenue is due to the high mortality rate due to COVID-19, we expect to see the company's net profit margin in the range of 10 to 14% by the end of 2021.

(Source: Created by the author)

Usually, such companies compensate for the low net profit margin with high asset turnover. The asset turnover ratio demonstrates stability without significant fluctuations, floating around the value of 0.25. Thus, the only tool that allows a company to maintain its ROE at a normal level is financial leverage.

(Source: Created by the author)

After continued growth, the company's asset-to-equity began to decline in 2016. Nevertheless, the leverage remains high.

(Source: Created by the author)

Since 2011, the company's debt has been growing. As of 2020, long-term liabilities amounted to $3,412.4 million. Net debt/ EBITDA ratio has remained stable since 2013 and decreased slightly in 2020. The company is not capable of aggressive deleveraging, as it has a low net profit margin.

(Source: Created by the author)

The company's current ratio is 0.46. The company's current assets do not cover short-term liabilities. Interest cover ratio 5.1, about 20% of the company's EBIT is used to pay interest. The quick ratio is 0.43. The company is unable to cover its current liabilities with liquid assets. Moreover, the decline in revenue as it emerges from the pandemic will limit the company's ability to reduce its debt burden.

Valuation

Our analysis is rather conservative, as we are guided by the principle of prudence. Within the DCF model, we made several assumptions. We believe that despite the expected growth rates of the industry, the company's average annual revenue growth will be in line with the historical dynamics over the past 7 years and will amount to 2.3%. The expected dynamics is also in line with the Fed's inflation target. Relative indicators such as gross margin, EBIT in Margin, EBT in EBIT were determined based on their historical dynamics. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

We have determined that the company's weighted average cost of capital is 7.2%.

(Source: Created by the author)

According to our DCF model, the company's capitalization should be $7747.6 million, or $45.9 per share. Thus, the company is trading at a premium to the fair price today. Downside potential is about 20%.

Conclusion

In our opinion, SCI's growth potential has been exhausted. Significant revenue growth was driven by the temporary impact of the coronavirus, and potential growth was limited by industry size. The expected slowdown in the growth rate of financial indicators will limit the company's ability to reduce its debt burden. Also, the current level of debt burden affects the liquidity ratio and Net profit margin. The company cannot cover short-term liabilities. 20% of EBIT goes to cover interest expense. SCI's relative resilience do not outweigh the existing risk factors and low growth potential. According to our valuation, the downside potential is about 20%. We are neutral on the company.