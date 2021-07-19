Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In spite of posting stellar financial results, Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is highly undervalued based on its financial results and compared with its peers. Management's strategy is to close the valuation gap with its peers and unlock more shareholder value.

What Cowen Does

Cowen Inc. provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. The company offers public and private capital raising and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients. Further, it is involved in private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities.

Business Overview

Cowen is a leader in the investment banking space with a multi-year focus on diversifying towards higher-margin activities while leveraging its strengths in capital markets.

The company is a market leader in financing and advising biopharmaceutical companies and growing its merger advisory business. Cowen acquired Quarton in 2019 and MHT Partners in 2020.

Cowen is experiencing growth in the following key industry verticals:

Consumer / Cannabis

Healthcare

Industrials/Sustainability

Information Technology & Services

Technology

The Investment Case

Following are 4 reasons Cowen deserves a look as an investment.

1. Cowen's has achieved outstanding financial results. In the first quarter of 2021, they reported revenue of $754.3 million, net income of $145.8 million, and earnings/share of $4.34.

1Q 2021 operating profit margin was 21.2% vs. -2.7% in 1Q 2020 and ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) was 62.2% vs. -3.2%. On March 31, 2021, the company's book value/share was $37.45 while it currently trades at $38.45/share.

Source: Company

Commenting on Q1 2021 results, Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our record results in the first quarter demonstrate that our business continues to perform at a high level. We are benefiting from the momentum we gathered in 2020 by continuing to position ourselves for sustainable growth over the longer term. We look forward to building on this success as we prepare for a brighter future in the rest of 2021 and beyond."

2. Cowen is focused on optimizing its capital. In Q1 2021, the company repurchased $20.6 million of its common stock, or 605,703 shares, at an average price of $34.06 under an existing share repurchase program.

Additionally, in Q1 2021 the company acquired approximately $6.2 million of stock as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 148,752 shares, at an average price of $41.99.

On April 27, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the share buyback authorization. $50 million is currently available for purchase under the program.

The company increased its quarterly cash dividend on common stock by 25%, and on April 27th, 2021, declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share which was payable on June 1, 2021.

3. Cowen is deeply committed to being a premier research provider. In 2019, Cowen was ranked #3 in the U.S. among research providers by StarMine Analyst Awards.

While investment in sell-side equity research has declined by 10% on the Street, Cowen has consistently invested in its platform and is increasing the number of experienced publishing analysts it has on its team in order to provide clients with the very best research available and take market share away from competitors.

And through its world-class conferences and corporate access, the company has created a powerful network effect and strengthened its virtual engagement.

Source: Company

4. Cowen's CAGR is leaving its peers in the dust. Between 2012 and 1Q21 Cowen's CAGR was 26.7% compared to 10% for its peers. And from 2017 to 1Q21 the company's CAGR was 41% compared to 9.8% for its peers.

Meanwhile, the company has significantly increased its profitability from a loss in 2012 to $353 million in 2020. And as I already highlighted in point 1, Cowen's 1Q net income was $145.8 million or $4.34/share.

Furthermore, Cowen's EBITDA Margin% of 28.2 exceeds its peers while both fiscal 2021 and 2022 estimated P/E is currently well below its peers.

At a conservative forward P/E of 10 for 2021, which is still below its peers, I believe Cowen's shares would be trading at $60.00. Currently, 5 Wall St. analysts have an average 12-month target of $57.20/share on Cowen's stock.

What Are The Risks?

As with any company, there are always risks to be aware of before investing any of your hard-earned money. My analysis is based on forward-looking statements which provide Cowen's current expectations or forecasts of future events.

The company expects, believes, plans, intends, and assumes its strategy to continue increasing revenue and profits will do that, but forward-looking statements are not historical facts.

There are known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, and especially so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operational and financial performance will depend on certain developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and impact on Cowen's clients, employees, vendors, and the markets in which the company operates its businesses, all of which are uncertain and cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

This is why I always recommend that you do your own due diligence.

In Summary

Based on current results and forward-looking estimates, Cowen's stock is deeply undervalued compared to its peers.

The company is achieving outstanding revenue and profit growth and is focused on optimizing capital for the benefit of shareholders.

Cowen is deeply committed to being a premier research provider and to that end continues to invest in its platform and growing its publishing analysts team.

The company's CAGR from 2012 - 1Q21 has left its peers far behind and along with strong revenue growth, the company is also significantly increasing net earnings.

I believe Cowen is an investment bank worthy of my investment and that the company's shares should rise to $60.00 within the next six to nine months.

As always, please remember to do your own due diligence before investing.