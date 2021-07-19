PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We all have them, you know. Moments of slumber when our minds create wonderful fantasies out of the realities of our existence. They all seem to make perfect sense because we are capable of justifying so many inconsistencies when we lie in our beds, fast asleep. The My Pillow Guy is selling Taco Bells that ring loudly with each crunch, and Cinderella is engaged in a conversation about artificial intelligence with the Wicked Witch of the West. It is just amazing what we can conceptualize, and more amazing when we have such notions in real life.

Consumer prices increased 5.4% in June from a year earlier, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, which was the biggest monthly gain since August 2008. Excluding food and energy, inflation increased 4.5%, which was the largest change since September 1991. The Producer Price Index increased 1.00% more in June, over May's lofty number. This index jumped 7.3% on a year-over-year basis, which was a new record.

One would normally expect the yields on bonds to rise in tandem, if not exceed these numbers. Yet, in our daydreams when awake, as we were all open-eyed and sharing the same experience, we find the 10-year Treasury at 1.29% and the long bond at 1.92%. There is a certain amount of imagination that is needed here, to fully understand what is actually happening.

"And as imagination bodies forthz The forms of things unknown, the poet's pen Turns them to shapes and gives to airy nothing A local habitation and a name..." - William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream

The answer here lies in the fact that inflation is no longer a direct mover of the bond markets. It has become an "influencer" of the Fed, and so, has been downgraded in the process. The Fed is controlling U.S. interest rates, both short and long maturities now, with its bond buying programs, and so inflation has become a secondary consideration, regardless of the speculative comments made in the Press. You have to get this straight. Transitory or not, inflation, in and of itself, is no longer in control of America's interest rates, anywhere along the yield curve.

The world has changed, and you have to change with it or risk being left behind in the dust. The change started after the financial crisis of 2008/2009, when the world's central banks entered the markets en masse, and it has not changed since that time. The people that print the money took over, took charge and have been in charge ever since.

"If we shadows have offended,



Think but this, and all is mended,



That you have but slumbered here



While these visions did appear..."



- William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream

You may ask, and rightly so, when will this all change? When will things go back to the normalcy that we knew prior to our last financial crisis. My response may unsettle you, but I take no responsibility for what I did not create, as my observation rests upon the new normality that has been created and is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

The Fed is "in" and will continue to be "in" for the foreseeable future, as they hold down interest rates for the government that they represent, in a time of stimulus measures, requiring more Federal borrowing as the direct result of the government's incentive packages. No one before 2008/2009 thought that this kind of intervention was possible, but that theory has been disproven. Even now, much of the world has negative interest rates, which is another anomaly, another magic trick, that no one, before the financial crisis, ever thought would exist, much less work.

Remember, as I have stated before, that the Presidents and the Governors of the Fed may be independent but the institution is not. It reports directly to Congress, and it is a part of the government of the United States. Therefore, it may be said that they are doing their job for the government, but in the process, that they are causing severe angst for investors of all types, stripes and sizes.

"I have had a most rare vision. I have had a dream, past the wit of man to say what dream it was."



- William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream

My conclusion here, as much as you may not like it or agree with it, is that the Fed will never be out again. It may just be their toes, it may be up to their waist, or perhaps even their neck, but they will now be firmly engaged in controlling interest rates, for the supposed benefit of the country, for years and decades to come. A new feat, and a new measure of financial control has been learned, and having put it in place, it will not be forgotten or relinquished. It is the "Taming of the Shrew" of the fixed-income markets, and the only good news is the invention of our "borrower's paradise" that accompanies this newly found innovation.

"Up and down, up and down



I will lead them up and down



I am feared in field in town



Goblin, lead them up and down"



- William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.