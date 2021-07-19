ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock has been getting a lot of attention from dividend investors lately. With a $3.44 annualized payout and a $47.31 stock price, it has a truly impressive 7.3% yield. On a $100,000 position in MO stock, you'd get $7,300 in cash payouts every year if the dividend weren't cut. Not a bad payout at all.

But a dividend payout is not the same thing as a total return. If a 7.3% dividend yield is the only return you're getting - i.e. if the stock stays flat - then you're under-performing the S&P 500's annualized return. Even with very high yielding dividend stocks, you need at least some kind of capital gain in the picture in order to get a good result. According to Goldman Sachs (GS), the S&P 500 has returned 13.6% annualized over the last decade. You'd be hard pressed to find a stock that can beat that based on yield alone.

And herein lies the problem with MO. It's a stock situated in a very slow growth industry that has the predicted earnings results you'd expect for the industry it's situated in. The company does score extremely well on profitability metrics, but its high margins aren't increasing much over time. In this article I'll develop a neutral thesis on MO stock, arguing that it has little going for it other than a high yield.

Competitive Landscape

Altria is a tobacco and vaping company (the latter through a partially owned subsidiary). It is a large player in both industries. Similar companies include:

Philip Morris International (PM) - a former subsidiary that was spun off.

(PM) - a former subsidiary that was spun off. British American Tobacco (BTI).

(BTI). Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Altria's market share relative to its competitors depends on which geographic market we're talking about. In the U.S., Altria has a 49% market share according to Stock Dividend Screener. That makes sense because Marlboro is the most popular cigarette brand in the United States. It's a different story globally. Large global markets like the EU, China and Japan all have their own major cigarette brands, and as a result, the big U.S. tobacco companies don't sell as much there. Marlboro does have customers in China, but that brand is sold outside the U.S. by Philip Morris International.

One market that Altria has a huge foothold in is vaping. Altria owns a 35% stake in Juul, the largest e-cigarette company in the United States. Vaping is expected to grow at 28% annualized to 26%, and Juul has a 42% market share in U.S. vaping devices. That's a positive for Altria, but its stake is a very small one for now.

Trends in Tobacco Use in the United States and Worldwide

Before getting into Altria's financials, we need to take a look at trends in the tobacco industry as a whole. A company with large market share like Altria is likely to experience growth rates pretty similar to that of its industry, so we need to know the trends in the tobacco industry to forecast where Altria is going to be in the future.

Broadly, the tobacco industry in the U.S. is in decline in terms of production, but there are a number of caveats to keep in mind here. While tobacco sales volume is on the decline, revenue is actually rising slightly due to price hikes, and is expected to rise modestly over the next five years.

Some key figures pertinent to this analysis include:

249 billion. Cigarettes sold in 2017 - a 3.5% decrease from 2016. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cigarettes sold in 2017 - a 3.5% decrease from 2016. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 29%. Growth in cigar sales from 2012 to 2016. Source: CDC.

Growth in cigar sales from 2012 to 2016. Source: CDC. 122%. Growth in e-cigarette sales from 2014 to 2020. Source: CDC.

Growth in e-cigarette sales from 2014 to 2020. Source: CDC. 1.8%. Expected annual growth rate in cigarette sales globally to 2028. Source: Grandview Research.

Broadly, cigarette consumption has been on the decline in the United States - the main market Altria serves. It is still growing globally, but that's somewhat immaterial given that Altria is focused on the US market. Its former subsidiary, Philip Morris International, is more international in scope, and is responsible for most sales of Marlboro cigarettes in foreign countries. Altria's Juul investment is quite international, however, and that provides the promise of Altria seeing growth as vaping continues to spread worldwide.

Altria's Earnings

Having looked at long-term trends in smoking and vaping globally, we can now proceed to Altria's recent earnings results.

For the most recent quarter, Altria delivered:

Net revenue: $6 billion, down 5%.

GAAP diluted EPS: $0.77, down 7.2%.

Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.07, down 1.8%.

Not great metrics overall. Broadly, revenue and earnings were both down substantially. Juul did record a 24% increase in sales, which was one bright spot. But on the whole, the first quarter wasn't so hot.

It's a fairly similar story when we look at full year results and annualized growth rates. Below is a table of Altria's 2020 and 2015 earnings, including annualized growth rates that I calculated.

2015 2020 5-year CAGR growth Revenue $25.4 billion $26.2 billion 0.62% GAAP diluted EPS $2.67 $2.4 -2.1% Adjusted diluted EPS $2.8 $4.36 9.3%

Not the most impressive growth rates imaginable. Revenue is barely moving, GAAP earnings are down, and adjusted EPS is up by less than double digits annualized. That last figure is the best looking out of all of these, driven primarily by gains in 'Other Comprehensive Income.' 9.3% year-over-year growth isn't bad, but it has come mainly from cost cutting, which can only go so far; the trend in revenue doesn't suggest that near-double digit adjusted EPS growth can continue forever.

When we look at Altria's recent earnings combined with the tobacco industry's growth rates, it becomes clear that the company's growth potential is limited. If tobacco sales are only going to grow by 1.8% annualized worldwide and 1.9% in the United States, then Altria doesn't have much room to juice earnings. Altria has a large market share in the U.S., so its revenue growth rates are likely to be similar to those of the industry as a whole.

Altria does have an investment in the fast-growing e-cigarette industry, but it's relatively small as a percentage of Altria's business. In the most recent year, Altria's Juul investment was valued at $1.5 billion, while the company as a whole had $26 billion in revenue. So, Juul may be one segment of Altria's business that will grow fast, but it won't make that big of an impact.

Valuation

Altria's valuation is pretty cheap when we use conventional ratios. But when we consider the company's limited growth potential - as outlined in the previous section - the stock doesn't look like quite the bargain it does at first glance.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Altria has the following valuation metrics:

Adjusted P/E: 10.9.

GAAP P/E: 20.

Price/sales: 5.4.

Price/book: 30.

Price/cash flow: 10.5.

The multiples to earnings and cash flow look pretty good on the surface. The problem resides in how these multiples interact with growth. High growth justifies a higher P/E ratio, lower growth requires a lower P/E ratio. When you've got a company growing revenue at 0.62%, there's not much basis for thinking that earnings are going to pop going forward. And broad trends in the tobacco industry - both in the U.S. and globally - don't provide much basis for optimism.

Risks and Challenges

I've outlined a fairly bearish case on Altria in this article. In a sense, my whole thesis deals with "risks and challenges" facing Altria longs. But there are also risks and challenges to my bearish thesis, and to anybody who chooses to short MO stock. In this section, I will review three of the most important.

Continued cost reduction. As I outlined in the section on financials, Altria's growth rates in revenue and GAAP earnings are negative. But adjusted earnings are actually growing at a fairly impressive 9.2%. That's thanks in part to cost cutting, which reduced expenses from $2 billion in Q4 2015 to $1.9 billion in Q4 2020. If Altria keeps finding more ways to cut costs, then it may continue to juice earnings even without much revenue growth.

As I outlined in the section on financials, Altria's growth rates in revenue and GAAP earnings are negative. But adjusted earnings are actually growing at a fairly impressive 9.2%. That's thanks in part to cost cutting, which reduced expenses from $2 billion in Q4 2015 to $1.9 billion in Q4 2020. If Altria keeps finding more ways to cut costs, then it may continue to juice earnings even without much revenue growth. Continued growth in e-cigarettes. If the e-cigarette industry continues to grow like wildfire, then Altria may eventually begin to realize substantial profits from its Juul investment. As I outlined earlier, the entire market value of Altria's Juul stake is tiny as a percentage of the former's revenue - but that could change. If Juul's 24% annualized growth continues for another decade, then it could eventually become a real cash cow for Altria.

If the e-cigarette industry continues to grow like wildfire, then Altria may eventually begin to realize substantial profits from its Juul investment. As I outlined earlier, the entire market value of Altria's Juul stake is tiny as a percentage of the former's revenue - but that could change. If Juul's 24% annualized growth continues for another decade, then it could eventually become a real cash cow for Altria. A reversal in the broad decline of smoking in the United States. Numerous studies have shown that smoking rates increase during recessions, as people seek out comforts to help them cope with unemployment. While the economy has recovered from its very lowest 2020 GDP levels, unemployment is still at a fairly high 5.9%. If the economy is slow in its recovery from COVID-19, then perhaps we could see a renaissance in smoking that would reverse Altria's fortunes. I wouldn't bet on it, but it's a possibility.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Altria is that it has a very high yield but it doesn't have much else going for it. Revenue growth rates are slow, GAAP earnings are declining, adjusted earnings are only up a little, and tobacco industry forecasts don't suggest anything that could cause these facts to reverse in the future. Juul is definitely growing, but it's tiny as a percentage of Altria's total business. If you buy Altria today, you might get pull some dividends out of it, but don't expect to ever sell your shares at a massive gain.