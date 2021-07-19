Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a name which has seen solid returns in recent years, but somehow it seems that there have always been questions around the investment case.

In December 2017 I noted that Skyworks looked very cheap at just 13 times earnings, after backing out the net cash position, as the company has rosy long-term prospects. While a 40% reliance on Apple is an issue, further diversification and secular growth made me upbeat even as I recognized that margins came in above long-term margins. In the three years which followed, shares have seen a big re-rating, enough of a reason for me to cash out of my position here.

Former Take

Skyworks has a long-term history, with shares having been traded since the 1970s, having seen multiple boom and bust cycles along the way. When looking at the analog semiconductor play in 2017, the company was active in three segments including power amplifiers, connectivity modules and small cells, making it well positioned for multiple secular trends foreseen at the time, and becoming a reality today.

With the company largely a mobile play, it has huge dependency on Apple which was a risk, but Skyworks has generally been doing good already. In the decade leading up to 2017, sales have nearly 5-folded to $3.6 billion, accompanied by operating margins in the mid-thirties, resulting in earnings of around a billion a year.

The company posted adjusted earnings at around $6.50 per share and GAAP earnings a dollar lower, with realistic earnings probably somewhere in the middle. The $6 per share earnings power looked reasonable for a stock which traded at $95 with such prospects, certainly as net cash balances stood at $9 per share.

While I had some concerns, I believed that the appeal was quite obvious and even if I assumed that margins of 35% at the time were not sustainable, but would come in closer to 20% in the long haul, the valuation would still be defendable, certainly given the secular growth and the earnings posted during the good times. For those reasons, I have initiated a position, which I was looking to average down.

A Wild Run

After slowly starting to have bought into the stock in early 2018, shares fell from $90 to $70 by the end of the year, as investors continued to fear cyclicality and customer dependency and high margins reverting to the "mean". In November 2018, the company posted high-single-digit sales growth to $3.87 billion with adjusted earnings per share increasing from $6.45 per share to $7.22 per share. Furthermore, management executed on large buyback programs, reducing the net cash position to a billion, with shares trading at just 10 times reported earnings by year end, not even accounting for net cash balances. On the back of all of this, I have been adding and averaged my position at $75 by the end of the year.

The payback happened during 2019 but mostly early in 2020 as shares rose to $120 ahead of the pandemic. This came after the operating performance throughout 2019 was a bit soft with sales down 13% to $3.38 billion, as adjusted earnings per share fell just over a dollar to $6.17 per share. Amidst all of this, there has been a big re-rating in the valuation with shares trading at 20 times earnings early in 2020, although that it did not include the net cash balances and anticipated recovery in 2020. Nonetheless, I cut out of a third of my position at $110, after a big 50% return in just over a year.

The business was initially hit by the pandemic, but shares quickly reverted as the impact was rather modest. Fourth quarter results for 2020 already indicated a big recovery as quarterly sales were up 16% year-over-year. The strong end to the year made that full-year results for 2020 were flattish with revenues of $3.36 billion essentially flat, as were adjusted earnings of $6.13 per share. While shares had recovered to $150 at the time, that was explainable as the company was guiding for first quarter sales of 2021 in excess of a billion, while earnings could trend at a run rate of more than $8 per share.

Red Hot Momentum

In January of this year, Skyworks posted its first quarter results with revenues of $1.51 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.36 both coming in very spectacularly above the guidance. Moreover, while the company guided for sequential declines in the second quarter, the midpoint of sales of $1.15 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share were still very solid.

In April, the second quarter results were largely in line with estimates as sales rose 53% year-over-year to $1.17 billion as adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share were in line as well.

Amidst a continued decline in the share count, the 167 million shares did rise to $190, boosting the equity valuation to $31.7 billion, for a $30.7 billion equity valuation, after factoring in the net cash position. With the third quarter guidance suggesting a run rate of $4.4 billion and earnings of $8.50 per share, the business is valued at around 7 times sales and 21 times adjusted earnings, a big re-rating by all means.

In the meantime, a meaningful deal was announced as Skyworks reported in April that it would acquire the infrastructure & automotive business of Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) in a $2.75 billion deal, equivalent to just below 10% of the own valuation, which has seen a re-rating in recent times. While Skyworks was not too forthcoming with the information on the deal, Skyworks did report that the activities generate $375 million in revenues, suggesting that it fetched 7.3 times sales for the activities, while no comments were made about the margins.

While the deal brings more diversification to Skyworks, focuses on long-term growth markets, and complements the product portfolio, investors in Skyworks did not have a sharp opinion on the deal. I think it is a bit pricey, but it does indeed help with diversification. Given that the deal is small and the unleveraged balance sheet is put to work, I understand the lack of a reaction to the deal.

Getting Out

Given the big move higher, with shares up 150% from my average entry price halfway into 2018, I am getting pleased. The underlying performance of Skyworks has only manifested in recent quarters as I feel a bit of an underperformance in terms of the actual growth vs. peers while the re-rating seems largely complete, although shares trade at not-too-demanding valuation multiples compared to some peers.

Nonetheless, I am happy to take the chips off the table here.