Investment Thesis: After having fallen from $47 to $39, I take the view that Hilton Grand Vacations has potential upside to $50 once again after the recent consolidation.

In a previous article back in May, I made the argument that Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) could see some consolidation in the latter half of the year - even though the stock had been rising due to renewed leisure travel demand. Specifically, I had argued that investor enthusiasm could be expected to wane ahead of the summer months starting to draw to a close, and conversely hotels with more exposure to business travel will receive renewed investor interest.

Since the beginning of June, we have seen the stock consolidate to $39.01 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

With Hilton Grand Vacations set to report second quarter financial results on July 29, this will provide a good indication as to whether the summer months are yielding enough revenue to sustain earnings growth for the whole of 2021. Invariably, interest in leisure travel will start to decline in the winter months, and we can expect earnings growth across the winter quarters to be more modest.

Valuation

With that being said, the hotel industry still remains volatile and the ultimate trajectory of earnings growth remains uncertain.

However, it is worth exploring whether significant upside is built into the stock given the recent consolidation from $47 to $39.

In this regard, I attempt to forecast a five-year target price for the stock using the following assumptions:

It is assumed that diluted EPS will rebound to the $1.70 level seen in 2016, and grow at 20% per year for the next five years - as earnings start to accelerate back to pre-pandemic levels. From the 2017 and 2020 Annual Reports, we can see that earnings grew significantly from the $1.70 level in 2016 to $3.28 in 2017, before seeing a decline once again from 2018 onwards.

Diluted EPS (2015 to 2017)

Source: Hilton Grand Vacations 2017 Annual Report

Diluted EPS (2018 to 2020)

Source: Hilton Grand Vacations 2020 Annual Report

A terminal P/E ratio of 20x is assumed, which is roughly the same level we saw throughout 2017. While the P/E ratio is expected to fall sharply from the current level of 111x once earnings growth starts to pick up, I anticipate that investor interest in the stock will still remain higher than levels seen in 2019, as investors continue to capitalize on recovery in the sector.

Source: ycharts.com

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Based on these assumptions, the yielded target price is as follows:

Source: Author's Calculations

At a target price of $50, this would still represent a 30% upside from the current price.

Additionally, it is important to keep in mind that such growth is unlikely to happen in a linear fashion. Depending on the pace of the recovery, we could see EPS growth increase much faster than expected heading into 2022 (as happened between 2016 and 2017). From this standpoint, we could see the stock yield a $50 target price much sooner. In fact, this is quite plausible given that the stock was trading at $47 back in May.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hilton Grand Vacations appears to be showing potential for upside given the recent consolidation.

While the upcoming earnings report will be a significant telling point as to whether we can expect a significant rebound in overall earnings for 2021, the recent consolidation and growing demand for leisure tourism means that further upside could well be ahead.