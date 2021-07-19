Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Canada-based New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:NGD) released its second quarter of 2021 production results on July 15, 2021.

Overall it was a good production quarter, as we will see in detail below. Also, the company indicated:

During the quarter, the Company announced that the Mines Act permit enabling mining of the B3 zone was issued by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon innovation (refer to the Company's May 25, 2021 news release for further information).

was issued by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon innovation (refer to the Company's May 25, 2021 news release for further information). The Company's 2020 Sustainability Report was published on June 4, 2021.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of $138 million and a strong liquidity position of $464 million.

The investment thesis is getting clearer for New Gold. I see the stock as a good trading vehicle, but it is also reasonable to keep a small long-term position built on any weakness.

It is what I said in my preceding article, and it remains true now. The company's balance sheet is in much better shape. Still, the recovery process is not totally accomplished yet, and the stock is regularly shaken by wild swings that can only be exploited by trading short term. I recommend accumulating NGD below $1.60.

NGD has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) significantly. However, since June 2021, the stock has given back a large part of its gain due to weakness and uncertainty in the gold price. NGD is now up 18% on a one-year basis.

Gold production details for the second quarter of 2021

Note: The gold production for the 1Q'21 has been analyzed in my preceding article published on May 10, 2021. This article is a production update waiting for the release of the 2Q'21.

Total production was 105,705 Eq. Oz for Q2'21, up 7.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 10.1% sequentially. New Gold produced 66,989 Au Oz, 240,029 Ag Oz, and 18 Mlbs of copper. Historically, the 2Q'21 is about average, as we can see below:

Note: New Gold has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) on Rainy River, reducing the quarterly gold price realized. The company used to indicate the gold realized discounted but did not do it the preceding quarter showing only the gross amount per ounce received without any explanation. I have asked the company for more color about this determination, but I have not received any answer despite several attempts.

Details per metal comparing Q1'21 and Q2'21:

New Gold is producing gold, silver, and copper. Copper is produced at the New Afton mine only. Silver and copper production was significantly up sequentially this quarter, while gold production was nearly the same.

Gold production was higher than the same quarter a year ago, especially for Rainy River, with a slight decrease at the New Afton.

The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 55,163 GEOs and sold 57,304 GEOs (52,901 ounces of gold and 162,879 ounces of silver) in Q2'21. It increased 11% from a year ago due to higher tonnes processed and higher gold grades. The company said that Rainy River is currently on track to meet the low end of the production guidance range.

The New Afton mine produced 50,542 GEOs and sold 46,917 GEOs (14,088 ounces of gold and 18.2 million pounds of copper) Q2 '21. The company did not produce silver at the mine this quarter. Production shows a 4% increase compared to the prior-year period due to higher copper production due to higher copper grades.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet In 2Q 2021 - The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues in $ million 142.3 128.5 173.7 198.9 164.9 - Net Income in $ million -28.3 -45.6 15.7 -21.1 15.1 - EBITDA $ million 40.8 0.2 81.5 45.1 72.2 - EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 -0.07 0.02 -0.03 0.02 - Cash from Operating Activities in $ million 51.3 52.8 92.2 98.5 53.3 - Capital Expenditure in $ million 65.3 50.2 59.4 109.3 53.8 - Free Cash Flow in $ million -14.0 2.6 32.8 -10.8 -0.5 - Total cash $ million 400.4 700.2 416.4 231.7 190.9 138 Total Long-Term Debt in $ million 750 1,079 681 489 490 - Shares outstanding (diluted) In millions 676.0 676.0 677.9 677.2 682.8 -

Analysis: Balance Sheet Preliminary Discussion

Total cash in 2Q'21 is significantly down sequentially from $190.9 million to now $138 million (With a liquidity position of $464 million). It is not possible to elaborate on this situation yet. The company may have to use the cash to reduce debt? We will have to wait for the 2Q'21 results.

A reminder: The company owns a large account in marketable equity securities of $59.7 million in Q1.

From NGD financials Q1.

CEO Renaud Adams said in the press release:

Our operations continued to advance their primary objectives during the quarter. Rainy River had another solid operational quarter and is positioned to have a stronger second half of production. As we start the third quarter, the mine has now successfully transitioned from focusing on stripping, and we are now seeing a marked improvement in grades through the first half of July. At New Afton, mining rates were up more than 30% over the first quarter as underground operations returned to pre-incident levels. With the B3 permit now in hand, the focus shifts to a safe execution of the extraction of the B3 zone during the second half of the year

2021 Guidance Unchanged

Gold production is expected between 322K Oz and 352K Oz, with copper production unchanged at 56-66 Mlbs. The gold outlook is up significantly from 2020, but copper is lower.

Gold Equivalent production is expected in the range of 440K - 490K GEOs with AISC between $1,230 and $1,330 per ounce, which is very high, well above the average in the industry, around $970 per ounce.

Source: Presentation Q1

Technical Analysis

NGD forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance rapidly sinking at $1.72 and support at $1.54.

The trading strategy is to accumulate below $1.60 and take profits on any rally at or above $1.70. While the RSI is already in oversold territory at 32, it is probable that NGD will deep further and hits support at $1.54 when a real oversold opportunity happens. NGD is highly correlated to the gold price, and you must factor in this relationship in your trading strategy.

The gold price is still above $1,800 per ounce because the FED seems reluctant to act seriously against the new inflation threat.

Still, the issue is that the situation could get out of the FED's hands quickly, forcing it to act sooner rather than later and hurt the gold price in the process.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

