Investment Thesis

Almost all software application companies we're following report the same message; an increase in demand for digital solutions as companies continue to build confidence in the new ways to do business learned during the pandemic. Q1 results were phenomenal for our IT portfolio, and we see a continuation of this trend, which, granted, isn't new but largely accelerated by the pandemic.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) - Salesforce thereon is uniquely well-positioned to capture these trends, given its sole focus on cloud computing; browser-based software. Cloud software is agile, scalable, remote-work-friendly, and cost-efficient, which is what companies are looking for in a post-pandemic world.

Although barriers to entry are low in the software market, Salesforce differentiates its products by quality, reliability, affordability, and features that customers like and use, allowing it to become the go-to-market leader in the Customer Relationship Management "CRM" arena. It has successfully built an ecosystem around its platform by allowing third-party developers to create and sell their apps using its platform, enhancing its competitive moat.

Our bullish rating reflects the company's go-to-market position, history of successful M&A integration, and relatively strong moat. These tailwinds weigh favorably against M&A risk, low barriers to entry, privacy regulations, and a temporary dip in net income per share next quarter due to the extraordinary expenses tied to the Slack acquisition.

Industry Valuations

Last week I didn't get a chance to find the book I was looking for on Amazon (AMZN) website after getting distracted by a market notification the popped on my screen. Yesterday, I received an email with spot-on book recommendations, which ended up with a purchase. This email wasn't random. It is enterprise CRM at its finest, combining automation and real-time data analysis.

Companies like AMZN, Salesforce, Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) are laying the building blocks of the envisioned future of an interconnected world where cloud computing harnesses data at the deepest levels to enhance life quality, which one day would create something bigger than my book recommendation email. This is the aura that is lifting the tech valuation.

The chart above includes the top eleven application software companies by market cap. We see a broad range of EV/Revenue multiples. Salesforce comes third from below, showing lower valuation than its industry peers.

Below are the reasons supporting our bullish thesis of higher valuation.

Pure Cloud-Based Software Delivery

Setting an IT system for a mid-sized company using a traditional client/server model can cost millions; the servers, login portals, cabling, configuration, not to mention the need for a dedicated IT team to maintain the network.

Marc Benioff's "No Software" slogan and the ".com" part of his company's name reflect the business model, albeit the former isn't technically accurate, but the spirit is still unmistakable. He wanted to spare companies the hassle of maintaining their own network and instead build browser-based business software. This might be intuitive today, but it wasn't a few years ago.

If you look at other enterprise software providers like SAP (SAP), which in my opinion is Salesforce's closest competitor, you can see the cloud-shift challenges on their balance sheet. In FY 2020, SAP's cloud-based business software sales represented 34% of total revenue, compared to 100% for Salesforce. SAP Annual Report

Maintaining two delivery methods is not easy and increases costs. By building its foundation on the cloud, Salesforce gains a competitive edge against its peers such as SAP, Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM), and even Microsoft (MSFT), who are still phasing out their legacy client/server products. On the other hand, everyone at Salesforce offices is on the same page, building and developing cloud products and add-ons. This mission unity and the cloud foundation warrant a price premium over its competitors.

The CRM Product

Salesforce succeeded in establishing a leading market position in the CRM market through intuitive design, affordability, and strategic M&A that further enhanced its offering. For example, Salesforce incorporated Tableau data analysis acquired in 2019 in its CRM platform, augmenting a standalone service subscription.

Pricing strategy also supports growth by offering different pricing for different plans, broadening its addressable market; prices range from $25 to few thousand per user per month (billed annually). Looking at the chart below, we can see ~60% of the market is fragmented among smaller providers, opening an opportunity for growth. Salesforce is monetizing this market opportunity through its army of sales reps, making these calls to convert clients.

Source: Mailing List - Sales Leads - Email Marketing List | InfoClutch

Revenue in Q1 2022 (three months ended April 30th, 2021) grew 22%, and although the company doesn't break down its Organic vs. M & M&A growth, it is safe to say that most growth was organic. Last year's Q1 results already incorporated Tableau, Mulesoft, and other significant acquisitions, so this year, we are comparing the performance of these businesses under the Salesforce leadership, validating management acumen and the fragmented market opportunities.

Open Architecture

To enhance its moat, Salesforce opened its architecture to developers, creating an ecosystem that allows engineers and third parties to develop, market, and sell their products using its tech stack. This strategy is common among leading software companies, such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and Alphabet's (GOOG) Cloud Services. Still, this differentiates Salesforce from other enterprise software companies like Workiva (WK), BlackLine (BL), and to some extent, SAP, whose success in opening its infrastructure wasn't as successful as Salesforce.

ServiceMax, a software company providing business automation for field-service workers, built its software on Salesforce's platform. The company is going public soon, enhancing its marketing capabilities and subsequently revenues, which, given Salesforce's pricing model, directly flows back to its topline. This ecosystem warrants a valuation price premium that isn't fully incorporated in the current share price.

Financial Position

Salesforce reported $20 billion in cash, accounts receivables, marketable securities, and other liquid assets, weighted against $22 billion total liability. Half of the liabilities balance is unearned revenue from customers paying in advance, and the remaining incorporates ordinary operating balances such as accounts payable to suppliers, leases, and whatnot. Keeping the top-ten peer comparison, the company comes second to last on the Debt/Sales graph below, demonstrating a solid financial position.

The company will close the Slack (WORK) M&A deal in the coming weeks for approximately $27 billion in cash and 0.08 of Salesforce common shares for each Slack share. The company issued $8 billion in debt to fund the transaction at the following rates.

Notes Coupon Maturity $1,000,000,000 0.625% 2024 $1,000,000,000 1.500% 2028 $1,500,000,000 1.950% 2031 $1,250,000,000 2.700% 2041 $2,000,000,000 2.900% 2051 $1,250,000,000 3.050% 2061

Source: Company filings.

The notes are already trading at a premium to their issue price, reflecting investors' confidence in its balance sheet after its debt issue.

Source: Morningstar

Summary

Salesforce mission unity over cloud-based computing gives it an advantage over competitors who are, wholly or partially, phasing out the client-server software delivery model into the cloud. Salesforce is also well-positioned to benefit from the digitalization trends precipitated by the pandemic, as companies become confident in remote and flexible work models. The numbers don't lie, and we see a continuation of high demand for digital solutions across the board, on an industry level, ranging from micro-caps like Issuer Direct (ISDR) to multi-billion enterprises like Salesforce.

We see strong growth in the coming quarters, mainly from organic expansion and strategic acquisition. The company has a record of successful integration of acquired companies, such as Tableau and Muleforce. Slack's acquisition will raise debt but from a low base. Salesforce has a solid balance sheet with low debt.

Despite trading at record levels, the company's valuation is within line with its peers. Structural tailwinds discussed above warrant higher valuation, not to mention revenue growth. We believe that this weights favorably against M&A risks, low barriers to entry, and privacy regulation headwinds.