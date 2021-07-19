alphaspirit/iStock via Getty Images

Background

I used to write fairly frequently about PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). In fact, between the middle of 2013 and the beginning of 2016 I wrote more than a dozen articles. It was a company with which I was fairly familiar, having owned its shares for more than 20 years, and one that I purchased way too soon. It had been an ecommerce company with one major customer, and it seemed poised to benefit from providing similar fulfillment services to other companies looking to enter the digital age. This was also shortly before the dot-com bubble imploded and the shares dropping sharply.

It was a speculative holding where I purchased shares in the parent company (Daisytek International) after it had created a separate subsidiary - PFSweb - and then had an IPO for the new company. It then announced that it would distribute the remaining PFSweb shares to the DaisyTek shareholders. The value of those PFSweb shares was more than double the market cap of DaisyTek, and it seemed a no-brainer to buy DaisyTek and short PFSweb.

The timing didn't work out as I was unable to obtain any PFSweb shares to short, and by the time I received my shares the dot-com bubble had imploded. I eventually wound up with shares in both companies. The DaisyTek business subsequently went bankrupt in 2003 and was later purchased by PFSweb.

Then, in 2007, it seemed as though PFSweb was getting its act together and I added significantly to my position at a reverse-split adjusted price of ~$4.56. Unfortunately, the company seemed stuck in an endless cycle of taking one step forward and then taking two steps back.

Recent News

Why all of this detail? First, because this history has probably influenced some of my opinions of management and the company, and second, a July 6th announcement that the company was selling its LiveArea Labs business is eerily similar to DaisyTek's IPO and spinoff of PFSweb:

PFSweb to Sell LiveArea Business to Merkle for $250 Million Company Also Engages Raymond James to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its PFS Business ...[PFSW] has agreed to sell LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit to Merkle, Inc., ... ... Merkle will purchase LiveArea for total consideration of approximately $250 million, with net proceeds expected to range between $185 million to $200 million, after consideration of estimated taxes and transaction related expenses. ... ... PFSweb expects to use a portion of the net proceeds, along with existing cash on hand, to pay down in full its senior financing facilities. ... Exploration of Strategic Alternatives With the divestiture of LiveArea underway, PFSweb has also engaged Raymond James to lead the exploration of a full range of strategic alternatives for its remaining business segment, PFS, to maximize shareholder value.

There are some differences between this transaction and the DaisyTek-PFSweb transaction, but here's the one similarity that really caught my attention. Would you believe that the purchase price of LiveArea far exceeds the recent market capitalization the entire company?

Just over a year ago I wrote my first new article on PFSW in more than four years. The price at that time was $7.47 and I thought there could still be significant upside as COVID-19 forced many consumers to purchase more goods over the web. As a result, I gave it a bullish rating. Instead, the price would drop, and on November 8th of 2020 with the shares at $6.31, I wrote a follow-up article. Still convinced that PFSW would have a strong holiday season with order fulfillment, I reiterated my Bullish rating.

After the company disclosed that it had achieved record order fulfillment numbers, the shares climbed to $8.31 by January 18th. I wasn't convinced that the shares could continue to perform better than the market and I wrote another article where I lowered my rating to Neutral.

As of July 2nd, the last trading day before the Merkle announcement, the shares closed at $7.57. With 20,449,507 shares outstanding as of the end of Q1, that put the market capitalization at $154.8 million, well below what Merkle was willing to pay for just the LiveArea piece of the company. Looked at in a slightly different manner, $250 million comes out to just under $12.23 per share of PFSW, a price not seen since the middle of 2016 when there were less than 18.8 million shares outstanding.

To be perfectly honest, I hadn't even been aware of the Merkle offer before @SimpleTrader posted the following comment on my January 18th article:

Hello Crunching What do you make of today's news to sell LiveArea? thanks

My immediate response was:

It seems like a pretty good price, and I wonder what a post-pandemic PFSweb will look like without that chunk of a growing business. Anyway, I'm thinking it might be a good time to sell some (or all) of my position.

Decision Time

It's unfortunate that I didn't have a crystal ball giving me a hint at whether the "Exploration of Strategic Alternatives" would benefit PFSW shareholders or simply enrich current management. Instead of selling my shares, I decided to take a somewhat more moderate approach and sold July covered calls on the two positions I acquired in 2007. On the larger position I sold $15 call options for $0.13 and on the slightly smaller position I sold the $12.50 call options for $0.55. I disclosed these trades shortly after they were executed via comments on the aforementioned January 18th article.

Deciding when to sell has always been difficult for me. Will I lose potential gains by selling too soon? Will the deal fall apart? Will the shares retreat before I can get out? What is my target price? Would I have been better off selling both positions as the shares climbed above $12? It is the classic investing dilemma of fear vs. greed.

With the shares closing this past week at $11.40, neither option position was called. I am currently expecting to again open covered calls on the two positions, although I have yet to decide on the expiration date("s") or whether to use the $12.50 or $15.00 strike price("s"). If I execute those trades, I will disclose it in the comments section of this article soon after I execute those trades.

One final point. Seeking Alpha requires authors to give one of five ratings to equities covered in their articles. My history on this particular equity has left much to be desired, and I almost feel like I am taking the coward's way out as I give it a Neutral rating. Is all the potential good news baked into the share price? Has too much good news been baked into the share price? Can the remaining fulfillment business be run at a profit as shopping returns to brick and mortar, or have consumer buying and shopping practices been forever changed?

I can probably make a reasonable case for any of the five ratings, but at this point as I prepare to sell some covered calls at out of the money strike prices, I will stay with a neutral rating.

Summary

I'm reminded of the classic line from Mario Puzo's novel, The Godfather, and subsequently uttered by Marlon Brando in The Godfather movies, "I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse." PFSweb received such an offer and now has to decide what to do with the remainder of the company's business.

I don't have a clue whether or not the exploration of other "strategic alternatives" will yield positive news for shareholders, but I am now looking forward to what could be a very lively and interesting second quarter earnings conference call... A call which should take place within the next three weeks.