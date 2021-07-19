wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On the morning of July 22nd, before the stock market opens, the management team at telecommunications and entertainment conglomerate AT&T (NYSE:T) is due to report financial results for the second quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. Over the past several months, the business has undergone some significant changes that should help to radically transform the enterprise and to make it a healthier, value-oriented firm in the long run. Add in the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is understandable why there would be some concerns that investors might have. Leading up to the release, there are some things that investors should be cognizant of. Namely, they should watch out for a few key developments that will determine whether the long-term bullish outlook for the enterprise still remains intact.

Pay attention to connected devices

Over the past few years, one of the most interesting parts of AT&T, to me at least, has been the mobility portion of its Communications segment. But not just the mobility part of the company. I am particularly interested in the connected devices category of the company. For a detailed explanation of how this piece of the enterprise operates, please see this article. In short though, this is the operating unit of AT&T that focuses on devices that connect with the web and that could prove to be a key part of the firm for the IoT (or Internet of Things) revolution.

In the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, it reported 83.29 million connected devices that were online. This represents an increase of 19.8% over the 69.51 million subscriptions the company had as of the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. And it is 3.1%, or 2.52 million, higher than the 80.77 million subscriptions the company had in place as of the end of its first quarter this year. Such significant growth rates, both year over year and sequentially, demonstrate the value opportunity the segment has. In addition, it was instrumental in helping to push up the mobility revenue that AT&T generates by 9.4% compared to the same time last year.

As the world becomes more focused around data and as 5G rolls out, connected devices should prove to be an attractive growth opportunity for the business. However, as the subscription count already demonstrates, this particular niche is already significant for the company. At some point, upside growth must weaken and that could prove ill for the firm. However, that does not appear to be happening at this time. In fact, management cited these data devices as one of three contributors, the other two being postpaid smartphone volumes and higher priced phones, leading to a 45.2% year over year increase in equipment sales for the company’s Communications segment.

Watch for an update on divestitures

In addition to focusing on its core operations, AT&T has been trying to rid itself of certain assets that it believes are no longer core to its mission. And, it has also been working on merging attractive assets with the assets of other companies in an attempt to create additional value that way. In the past several months, management has announced a couple of big moves that are still in the process of being completed. Combined, these transactions should allow the company to transform itself into a healthier enterprise for long-term investors.

One example was the decision by management to sell off its Video Business. This move is expected to take place in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year and will bring the company $7.6 billion in cash. In addition, it will directly reduce debt by another $200 million because that is how much debt is flowing with that entity to the buyer. That said, the picture could be complicated, since the company did say that it would cover up to $2.50 billion in losses under the NFL Sunday Ticket contract that the unit has. Of course, the timing of this should be spread across several years.

Another, even larger, transaction is the decision by the company to merge the WarnerMedia business with Discovery (DISCA). This transaction will not be completed until sometime in 2022, but the ultimate impact on the business should be positive. In addition to receiving a 71% equity stake in the combined firm, the company is slated to receive $43 billion and other compensation. This would be a mixture of cash, debt securities, and a reduction in debt caused by WarnerMedia taking it off of AT&T's own books. This will allow the business to significantly reduce its net debt by at least $43 billion according to management.

Expect some debt reduction

The management team at AT&T has worked hard in order to reduce debt at the company, but not every quarter has been a success in this regard. While the asset divestitures that management pointed out will reduce leverage at the firm, debt reductions between now and the time those transactions are completed will take place mostly as a result of cash flow generated by the firm. This year, AT&T is expected to generate free cash flow of around $26 billion, with around 55% to 60% of it being dedicated to dividends. That does leave some for debt reduction, but it is probable that the company will leave this year with more debt on hand than when it started it.

You see, as of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, AT&T reported net debt of around $147.51 billion. However, by the end of the first quarter, this figure increased to $168.86 billion. However, that was not due to bad performance. Instead, the company allocated $22.86 billion toward the purchase of 1,621 C-Band licenses first spectrum. This will entitle it to 80MHz, including 40MHz that is classified as phase one. This is on top of $550 million paid near the end of 2020, and it excludes $3.07 billion the company must still pay in the future, plus up to another $1 billion in relocation costs that will be split between several years. Fortunately, most of the spending has already been made, but what does still need to be allocated could affect the debt reduction to some extent for the second quarter. However, depending on the time of close of the sale, the company could be the recipient of $1.4 billion of cash as a result of the decision by Electronic Arts (EA) to acquire Playdemic. The bottom line here is that investors should not expect significant debt reduction yet, but some modest reduction is probable.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it seems to me as though the future for AT&T is still very bright. The company is currently in the middle of multiple transactions that will help to improve its financial condition considerably. It also has some parts of it that are growing nicely and that should add value to investors in the long run. So long as the company does not report anything significantly out of left field, investors should find reassurance when the company does report results for the second quarter.