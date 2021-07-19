OPEC Update, July 2021

littleclie/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by Dennis Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report for July 2021 was published this past week. The last month reported in each of the charts that follow is June 2021 and output reported for OPEC nations is crude oil output in thousands of barrels per day (kb/d). In the charts that follow the blue line with markers is monthly average output and the red line without markers is the centered twelve month average (CTMA) output.

April OPEC output was revised up by 19 kb/d from last month’s report and May was revised up by 15 kb/d. OPEC output increased by 586 kb/d in June with most of that increase (425 kb/d) from Saudi Arabia.

World liquids supply remains about 5% below the level of 2 years ago (94.5 vs 99.1 Mb/d, OPEC crude output is about 10% below the level of 2 years ago (down 3.1 Mb/d from 29.1 Mb/d in July 2019).

The chart above uses data from the Russian Energy Ministry and converts from metric tonnes to barrels at 7.3 barrels per tonne, the combination is OPEC crude plus Russian C+C output. Russian output decreased by 48 kb/d in June 2021 to 10376 kb/d. OPEC13 crude + Russian C+C output increased by 538 kb/d in June 2021 to 36410 kb/d. The centered 12 month average OPEC crude plus Russian C+C output in Jan 2021 (most recent data point) was 34912 kb/d an increase of 406 kb/d from the Dec 2020 level.

Figure 19 shows the difference between World liquids demand and non-OPEC output plus OPEC non-crude output, the so-called “call on OPEC”, which is forecast to increase from 26 Mb/d in 2Q21 to 30 Mb/d in 4Q2022, an increase of 4 Mb/d.

April OECD commercial oil stocks were 86,600 kbo below the 5-year average (see figure 19 above). OPEC crude output for the 2Q21 period was about 25,520 kb/d. OPEC estimates demand for OPEC crude in the third quarter of 2021 will average about 28,520 kb/d. If the OPEC demand estimate for OPEC crude is correct and OECD oil stocks roughly reflect the level of World oil stocks and OPEC output remains at 26,000 kb/d, then for the third quarter of 2021, we would expect OECD oil stocks to continue to decrease. For OPEC to balance the World oil market at their expected levels for non-OPEC output and world Demand for the third quarter of 2021 would require an increase in OPEC output of about 2.5 Mb/d and fourth quarter output would need to rise by another 1020 kb/d to meet world demand for oil. I think it is possible that OPEC might meet these levels of output. Note that the OPEC demand estimates might be lower than is likely, if 2021 world real economic growth is 5.5% in constant international dollars as OPEC forecasts. Seems likely we will continue to see oil prices rise for the rest of 2021.

