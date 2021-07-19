tulcarion/E+ via Getty Images

BioNTech to the Rescue

I have become enamored with the shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) as the equity looks poised to take out its old high shortly. As an aggressive trader, I am on the lookout for stocks that are outperforming the index. My reason is relatively straightforward - any equity can go down for any reason at any time. To risk hard-earned funds in single equity, the return needs to exceed the relative safety of an index fund to compensate for the added danger. And you have read that correctly, a trader can admire the beauty of an index such as the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

Source: Tradingview

The COVD plays - namely Moderna (MRNA) and BNTX have traded in a sideways pattern for the first few months of 2021 as the equities digested the previous year's gains. In the case of BNTX, the equity caught fire post its April earnings announcement. In my view, the beginning of the next move is the market beginning to price in an expansion of the product label, with BNTX gaining approval in the 12-15-year-old population in early May. BNTX, with its partner Pfizer (PFE), now has a competitive advantage over its chief rival, MRNA. MRNA has sought emergency approval, yet it has not been granted when creating the article.

In early May, the two substantial red bars are in response to Biden's misguided thought waving the intellectual property of the COVID manufacturers. The trial balloon was quickly dismissed, with BNTX regaining its lost momentum.

The Story gets Interesting

PFE is now pushing for a third shot, the vaunted "booster" to help ensure immunity. I find it interesting the thought was quickly dismissed out of hand by regulators who quickly downplayed the idea. The facts on the ground continue to shift, with the recent CDC briefing somewhat alarming.

During a White House briefing, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the seven-day average of coronavirus infections soared nearly 70 percent in just one week, to about 26,300 cases a day. The seven-day average for hospitalizations has increased, too, climbing about 36 percent from the previous seven-day period, she said.

Source: Washington Post

The likely culprit of the jump in new cases is the Delta variant of COVID-19. The challenge facing health authorities is the lack of definitive information about the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines in combating the new strain.

Delta Variant Effectiveness

Multiple studies have tried to gauge the effectiveness of the current vaccines versus the newly emerged Delta variant. I find the Israeli study particularly noteworthy - the Pfizer vaccine was 64% effective versus the Delta variant assuming both shots are received.

The PFE/BNTX duo are now poised to seize an opportunity to once again answer the call by tweaking the current formulation to provide better coverage against the Delta variant. The following excerpt from a recent press release illustrates just how well-positioned PFE/BNTX capitalizes on the opportunity.

Pfizer and BioNTech have seen encouraging data in the ongoing booster trial of a third dose of the current BNT162b2 vaccine. Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant, which are 5 to 10 times higher than after two primary doses. The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal and plan to submit the data to the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.

Source: BioNTech

My Plan of Action

I believe the health authorities will cave to public pressure and back the third booster to provide extra protection against the Delta variant. I do not believe a newly approved shot will change the minds of those who have refused to get vaccinated already. For BNTX, a new round of shots is worth many billions more to the bottom line, which may account for why the equity has recently sprung to life. The price action in its chief rival MRNA is equally bullish, with a jump of over twenty percent in the trading week ending July 16th, 2021.

Risk Factors

BNTX is a single product company with some exciting technology. As such, an unforeseen side effect can cause a sudden and perhaps permanent change in market leadership. The BNTX mRNA vaccine has shown an increase in myocarditis in young men. Thus far, the side effect seems manageable, yet there are no guarantees another won't appear that may derail BNTX prospects.

I suspect the move higher recently has to do with the anticipation of a third booster. If the approval does not come forth, I believe the market will swiftly re-rate the stock lower as the end of the revenue cycle will come faster than anticipated. Please be aware of these unique risks when making your own decision on a company like BNTX.

Good luck to all, and let's hope the extraordinary scientists working to end the pandemic are successful once again.