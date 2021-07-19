Lawrence Glass/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is a company I last wrote about almost 2 years ago. The reason is simple. Ever since then, companies with superior safety metrics, yield, and upside have been available - even in the financial sector. I haven't really sold anything in my position here, but I also have failed to add more to my OZK stake for a long time now.

I thought it was time to update my thesis on the company - which last was positive and actually generated impressive results.

(Source: OZK article)

So, let's look at what sort of upside we have here now.

Bank OZK - how has the company been doing?

Bank OZK, like any financial institution during the pandemic, has been fighting to navigate things profitably for around a year at this point. The company's overall profile hasn't changed much since I wrote about it last.

(Source: Bank OZK)

As I've spoken about in all my previous OZK articles, the company consistently outperforms peers in fundamental metrics when it comes to banks. That has continued during the pandemic as well.

(Source: Bank OZK)

This is also reflected in the crucial non-performing assets and loan numbers for the bank, which once again is below (in this case) the industry average, and even during the pandemic, never really reached any sort of worrying levels.

Looking at OZK from many variables, you wouldn't recognize that the company is in the midst of any sort of pandemic.

(Source: Bank OZK)

This bank's primary source of revenue is the net interest income ('NII') and the largest source of income or earnings, is loans. While this metric/number saw a small dip, the dip wasn't at any level where it would indicate the depth of the issues or trouble the world was facing. This again reflects the solid quality of the company's assets, fundamentals, and loans.

More importantly, NII has already reversed above pre-pandemic levels - and this is before we even see any interest rate hikes that will enhance the bank's returns further. Now, the overall average loan yield for the company has cratered somewhat as a result of interest rate pressure. It's still profitable, but the company is at almost historically low yields for its loans.

(Source: Bank OZK)

Still, the fact that the company continues to perform profitably in this sort of environment sort of shows what it's capable of doing in even largely negative environments. The company also has some levers to pull to improve profitability, such as improving the Core spread and the cost of interest-bearing deposits ('COIBD'). The company has done this, and the FED has been part of it.

(Source: Bank OZK)

Again, I want to remind all readers that for the past few years, the interest rates have dictated that financial companies essentially learn to "live off their fat", as spreads for profits grow slimmer and slimmer. This has forced companies to adapt to a brutal reality, as they need to make a profit even on the razor-thin margins that are dictated by core interest rates today. This is not something unique for OZK - it's general for all financial stocks exposed to interest rates.

However, the flip side of it is when they do turn around, the amount of profit increases we will see in Insurance companies, Banks, and other businesses with exposure to this will be absolutely massive. It's why I'm positioning my portfolio to take advantage of this that will occur, in some regions, as early as September of 2021 (Norway) and in some regions as late as 2023. Of course, it will also be a step-by-step process. But it's coming.

Another problematic point for OZK is the performance of its investments, which is at an all-time low in terms of yield, again tied to core interest rates.

(Source: Bank OZK)

Again, we should expect bank earnings to trough during times such as these. The company does outperform industry averages in virtually every metric, but that doesn't change the fact that it's a horrible environment for anyone in this industry - except the perspective of living under adverse conditions.

Aside from these numbers, general performance has been good. I've been through the company's income-generating segments, such as the RESG segment before, so I'm not going to repeat myself here. The company's LTC ratio here remains under 50%, and LTV ratio under 42% for the RESG portfolio. The company noted the highest-ever since 4Q19 in terms of loan repayments and expects the FY21 level to be before the ATH level of 2019. This is of course good from one perspective, but on the other hand it turns RESG into a bank headwind for loan growth. A good balance is needed here, and the RESG segment hasn't seen significant growth for some time due, in part, to the company's very high standards.

So while the company provides excellent diversification and high income compared to peers coupled with superb safety, there are some clouds on the horizon that dictate that investors should be looking carefully at some of these factors. The bank is also focusing on growing its loan portfolio and its diversification and now focuses on building an asset-based lending segment, which will lend money to mid-sized businesses in major markets - TX, GA, FL. It's expected that this new segment will start originating loans in late 2021.

Deposit trends during the past few quarters have been up.

(Source: Bank OZK)

And overall, the company has performed extremely well in an otherwise difficult market. The dividend has remained in place, and is still safe. Bank fundamentals are solid, with a near-14% CET-1 capital ratio, and cash/equivalents of $2.2B. The bank's book value and tangibles have grown, not fallen, and the company's tradition of slightly increasing the dividend for every quarter, as they've done over the past 43 quarters, has continued.

Let's look at the valuation for this bank.

Bank OZK - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

So, compared to some financial institutions and companies, OZK isn't cheap any longer. The company trades at around 13X average weighted P/E, which means that it technically has reversed the negative trend it's been in since 2017. However, as you can see based on current forecasts, the profit reversal expected to the tune of nearly 70% EPS growth in 2021 means that there might still technically be room for this bank to grow.

Even considering that 13X P/E to be the baseline and target for 2-3 year forward P/E valuation, the current upside for the bank is around 11-12% per year based on a 2023 EPS forecast.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This also comes with the well-covered 2.82% dividend - which frankly, however, isn't that much when compared to some financial stocks with better fundamentals in terms of credit and history. Based on a 15X P/E, which could be likely, the bank's upside goes all the way up to 15-16% per year, which considering the current market is certainly impressive.

Downside-wise, you're quite well-protected as well. Even in the case of material deterioration in valuation, the bank would have to trade below 9-10X P/E for you to lose money over the next 3 years based on these forecasts - which seems unlikely. The more likely scenario given trends, interest rate plans, and operations, is a significant profit increase.

Aside from COVID, analysts have been fairly accurate with this bank - tending to underestimate their results as opposed to overestimating them, which is a good place to be in. Overall, some investors across the globe tend to agree with the assessment that OZK is currently a good investment. The company, as of July 2021, is in 25 of the larger hedge fund portfolios as a long position. This isn't necessarily itself an indicator of quality, but it's an indication of belief in the bank's short/medium-term future and might explain why the share price might continue to climb in the shorter term.

Current S&P Analyst targets also reflect the current bullishness on the stock. Street targets show a current upside of over 16%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

However, this more than anything indicates to me to take care. These analysts have historically failed to forecast any sort of forward upside to the company, instead sticking to very short-term price targets that are of very little real value to long-term investors.

(Source: Tikr.com, S&P Global)

Following these targets, you would have mostly been in the red, with the analysts failing to forecast any real significant upside, and not changing targets until it's essentially "too late" to make valuation-related profits - note the several upswings during the past 10-or-so years. Given this history, I would pepper expectations for these targets with caution. I give the company a 4-year average, including COVID-19, of 13X, which comes to around $43/share. The company could go higher, far higher than this, but the fact is that OZK currently has only a modicum of appeal compared to financial stocks with greater undervaluation and better fundamentals, specifically credit rating.

Nonetheless, OZK remains one of the best regional/smaller banks that I know of in the US - and it's an investment that I return to from time to time. I would consider it a "BUY" here with an upside of 5-8%.

Thesis

My current thesis on OZK can be summarized as follows:

The bank has shown that the pandemic hasn't in any significant way impacted earnings or operations long-term. Instead, performance has continued well, despite overall interest rate pressure.

There are some headwinds in loans, specifically originations being far lower than usual. The bank is taking some steps to remedy this, expected to give results in late 2021.

Expect EPS pressure beyond 2021 and going into 2022/2023, following a full reversal in 2021. Valuation is currently high - especially for a bank - but given recent trends, it has the potential to go higher.

The bank currently fulfills all of my general investment targets, even if the undervaluation target is close to being changed if the company should advance 5-10%.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Based on this, you could "BUY" OZK at an upside of around 5-8%.

Thank you for reading.