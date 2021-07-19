Logica Capital Advisers' June 2021 Investor Letter
- Logica Capital Advisers was founded in 2011 by Wayne Himelsein and his team. The firm has specialized expertise across multiple aspects of portfolio and risk management, research and development and risk management, research and development and fund operations.
- June 2021 Performance: Logica Absolute Return +1.5%, Logica Tail Risk +0.4%, VIX -5.5% (-0.9 pts), Naïve Straddle -4.3%, S&P 500 +2.2%.
- YTD Performance: Logica Absolute Return +1.9%, Logica Tail Risk -2.4%, VIX -30.4% (-6.9 pts), Naïve Straddle -15.6%, S&P 500 +14.4%.
- Given the continued torrid pace for equities, June came in as one of the quieter months in recent memory with some realized and implied volatility levels not seen since December 2019.
