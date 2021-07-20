Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ever since its IPO three years ago, NIO (NYSE:NIO) has garnered a lot of skepticism in various investing forums. While some believe the stock is overvalued and its shares are due for a sharp correction, others feel the company is a pure scam and its shares will eventually head to zero. But NIO's shareholders shouldn't fret just yet. Latest data reveals that short interest in NIO's shares has actually dropped to its multi-quarter lows and it's currently down to miniscule levels. This indicates that market participants aren't buying into these bearish narratives and that they're actually hesitant in shorting the stock.

The Bears Are Leaving

Let me start by explaining the term short interest for the uninitiated. It's essentially the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered in any given stock. A sharp rise in the figure indicates that market participants actively initiated short positions in the concerned stock, perhaps because they anticipate it to rapidly depreciate in value going forward. Conversely, a sharp drop in the metric suggests that market participants actively wound up their short positions in the concerned stock, perhaps because they anticipate it to remain range-bound or rally going forward. So, the short interest metric is a useful tool to gauge the Street's ever-evolving sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

Coming back to NIO, its short interest stood at 62.35 million at the end of the last cycle. This figure may seem huge in isolation but it amounts to a paltry 3.8% of the company's entire share total. Although there isn't a universal rule, I personally consider short interest figures to be considerable only if they amount to at least 15% of the company's entire share total. But overall, NIO's short interest is down 11% month on month, and down 70% from its 2-year highs. This suggests that market participants aren't as enthusiastic about shorting NIO as they used to be. For the record, the latest short cycle spanned from mid-June to June-end and the data was released less than a week ago.

Data by YCharts

Next, I wanted to see if this short unwinding was prevalent in the entire auto manufacturing industry or if market participants specifically closed their short positions in NIO Inc. So, to gain a broader perspective on the matter, I compiled the short interest data for over 20 US-listed automobile manufacturing stocks. The results were rather interesting.

There aren't any indications of an industry-wide short unwinding. Where short interest in some companies rose month over month, others saw a decline in their respective figures. However, it's evident from the table above that NIO's short interest dropped faster than the industry average and median. This suggests that market participants were especially active in winding down their short positions in NIO as compared to its peers. Gauging by the short interest increase in other auto manufacturing stocks, we can also speculate that these short-side market participants reallocated their capital in some of NIO's peers.

But all this leads us to an important question - why are market participants actively closing their short positions in NIO, especially when there are so many bearish narratives surrounding the company?

Hesitating for Good Reason

For starters, NIO has registered triple-digit growth in deliveries for the fourth consecutive quarter. This is downright impressive. During Q1 itself, the company delivered a little over 20,000 vehicles which marked a year-on-year growth of a massive 423%. Also, NIO's pace of delivery growth was much faster than Tesla (TSLA) and Li Auto's (LI) during the said quarter.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company filings)

As we look forward, NIO's deliveries could continue growing at elevated rates. I say this because:

NIO has a smaller base effect working to its advantage. In other words, Tesla is certainly more established in the industry but it'd be incredibly difficult for it to match NIO's pace of growth as the latter is still in its nascent stages, NIO started the deliveries of its EC6 model in meaningful numbers only in Q4 2020 (see chart below). This means that NIO's upcoming Q3 2021 will have a lower base effect and its delivery growth rates could stay elevated, NIO will begin selling its ES8 model in Norway in September this year. It's the world's sixth-largest market for EVs and it could quickly become a key growth driver for the company if its top brass plays their cards right, The deliveries for NIO's recently unveiled smart electric sedan, ET7, are expected to start in 2022. This could further contribute to the company's burgeoning delivery growth in the coming quarters.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

This means that unless NIO faces unexpected production hiccups, unearths quality issues or is forced to deep discount its models, the company as a whole is well poised for rapid financial growth in the foreseeable future. But don't take my word for it. A consensus of 22 professional analysts suggests that NIO could more than quadruple its revenue between FY20 and FY23. This prospect of rapid financial growth makes NIO a poor candidate amongst shorting circles which usually target companies with deteriorating financials and/or decelerating growth momentum.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Lastly, bearish commenters time and again argue that NIO's shares are overvalued and that they're due for a correction. The stock is trading at almost 20 times its trailing twelve-month sales, vastly higher than Ford's 0.4 times or GM's 0.7 times, so the skepticism is understandable. But valuing high-growth companies usually involves more than just comparing valuation ratios.

In the chart below, the Y-axis makes it clear that NIO's shares are trading at a steep premium compared to most of the other US-listed auto manufacturing stocks. However, in the same chart, the X-axis reveals that NIO has a significantly higher pace of revenue growth compared to its highlighted peers. So, essentially, investors are paying a premium for the company's elevated growth rates. I contend that this price premium in NIO's shares is likely going to remain as long as the company continues to grow its revenues at above-industry-average levels.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Final Thoughts

I'd like to add a couple of caveats to this article. Changes in short interest numbers don't always impact the underlying stock prices. Also, this data highlights the short-side bets that have already been placed, or have been wound up, in the prior weeks. So, readers and investors should, at best, use this data to test if their trade direction and investment thesis conform with the Street's sentiment relating to NIO.

Having said that, the continued short unwinding in NIO's shares is counterintuitive. If NIO's shares were due for a sharp correction or if there was indeed a legitimate bear case against the company, market participants would've actively initiated short bets against the stock in order to profit from this near-certain event. But that did not happen and its short interest declined instead.

This indicates that market participants aren't buying into the bearish narratives that are floating around in various investing forums and, perhaps, they also anticipate its shares to rally going forward. This should come across as a relief and an encouraging sign for the company's long-side shareholders.

As far as I'm concerned, I believe NIO's shares are fairly valued at their current levels and they have the potential to rally in the coming weeks and months due to the aforementioned reasons. Good Luck!