Prudential's (NYSE:PRU) stock has performed extremely well so far this year, as it has outperformed the broader market by ~10 percentage points over the last 7+ months.

Some people may be asking themselves if they missed the boat after the recent run-up - if asked, my response to this question would be "no". I think shareholders should consider staying the course with their PRU shares, as I still believe Prudential is a great, long-term buy at today's price. In my opinion, this global insurer is well-positioned for 2022 (and beyond).

The Latest, Prudential is Currently Positioned To Be A Winner

Prudential has reported strong operating results over the last few quarters, and Q1 2021 was no exception as the insurer recently reported Q1 2021 earnings that beat the consensus estimate. The company reported GAAP Q1 2021 EPS of $6.98 (beat by $4.45) on total revenues of $16.9B, which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q1 2021 10-Q

Highlights from the quarter:

Record adjusted EPS of $4.11, which is higher by 85% YoY

Assets under management totaled $1.6T at Q1 2021 compared to $1.4T at Q1 2020

The company's BV/share and adjusted BV/share came in at $152.45 and $100.49, respectively

Returned $842mm to shareholders in the quarter, which represented a 5% yield on the company's adjusted BV/share (more on returning capital shareholders below)

There was a lot to like about Prudential's Q1 2021 results but, in my opinion, the main takeaway is that this management team is making great progress toward achieving their mission-critical, long-term initiatives. More specifically, management is on track with materially reducing the company's expense base and reallocating capital to properly position the insurer for the future.

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Slides

These two initiatives are a case of management improving the company, by shrinking. The cost savings of $750mm by 2023 will greatly improve the insurer's expense base, while reallocating capital will allow for the team to streamline operations and invest in the core businesses. So far, so good.

So what exactly does this mean for investors? Simply put, I believe that investors should fully expect for Prudential to [continue to] be a capital efficient company that has a real capital return story to tell.

A Capital Return Story

After recently increasing the dividend and upping the buyback program by $500mm, management disclosed their intentions to return $10.5B to shareholders over the next few years.

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Slides

Let's also remember that Prudential has already been an extremely shareholder-friendly company over the last few years. For example, management has reduced the share count by almost 6% over the last 3 years.

Additionally, as mentioned above, management plans to reallocate $5B-$10B of capital, so investors should begin to bake in expectations for the company to continue to buy back shares at a very rapid pace.

And reducing the share count is not the only way management has been rewarding shareholders, as Prudential currently pays an above-average dividend and the company has the room to maintain its rich payout.

Source: Fidelity

Prudential's near-term business prospects will largely depend on management's ability to squeeze out earnings in this challenging operating environment (i.e., low interest rate environment and COVID-related economic disruptions), but in my opinion, returning capital is (and will continue to be) a significant component of the long-term investment thesis. And to this specific point, I believe Prudential is well positioned for 2022 and beyond.

Valuation

Based on almost every 5-year metric, Prudential's stock is richly valued.

Source: Morningstar

However, PRU shares are attractively valued when compared to its peer group.

While Prudential is not as attractively valued as it was a few short months ago, I would contend that investors are being paid to be patient as the company's capital return story plays out.

Risks

The biggest risk for any insurer, including Prudential, is the sufficiency of the company's reserves. The company will likely have immaterial one-off reserve charges on a somewhat consistent basis, but any material adjustment could negatively impact the stock price.

And lastly, the Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the financial sector. The COVID-19-related impacts should be closely monitored in the months ahead. If the economy is "shut down" again (very unlikely), Prudential's stock will likely be under pressure.

Bottom Line

2020 was a challenging year for Prudential and the other large insurance companies, but this global insurer is now in a position to look past the pandemic. The company's Q1 2021 results were strong almost across the board, and most importantly, the earnings material (and management commentary) showed that the long-term investment thesis for Prudential remains intact.

Additionally, not noted in this article is the fact that Prudential's key growth driver, the PGIM operating unit, continues to impress. And management announced that PGIM recently agreed to acquire Montana Partners, a European-based private equity asset manager, to expand on its alternative investment offerings. Any way you slice it, it appears that Prudential's management team has the company properly positioned from both an operational and financial standpoint. The stock may remain under pressure over the next few quarters due to COVID and interest rate-related headwinds, but in my opinion, investors with a long-term perspective should consider adding PRU shares on any significant pullbacks.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.