Barco NV (BCNAF) CEO Jan De Witte onFirst Half '21Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carl Vanden Bussche - Head of Investor Relations

Charles Beauduin - Chairman

Jan De Witte - Chief Executive Officer

Ann Desender - Chief Financial Officer

Matthias Maenhaut - Kepler Cheuvreux

Christophe Beghin - Kempen

Marc Hesselink - ING

Kris Kippers - Degroof Petercam

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Sebastien Lemonnier - INOCAP Gestion

Carl Vanden Bussche

Thank you, Clotildea. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Carl Vanden Bussche, Head of Investor Relations for Barco. I'm pleased to welcome you to this Conference Call on the results of the First Half '21. And today with me in our office and our Chairman, Mr. Charles Beauduin, our CEO, Mr. Jan De Witte, and our CFO, Ms. Ann Desender.

Jan and Ann will first walk us through the half year results, provide some extra color on how the growth opportunities are evolving and how we navigate the current and next quarters to come. Our Chairman, Mr. Charles Beauduin, will also provide some extra comments on the leadership changes as announced last Friday.

We will do - we will do follow the sequence of the first half earnings presentation, so which is available on our investor portal since early this morning, and I assume most of you will have found that presentation.

Following the presentation, we foresee some time for Q&A as well. And I'll keep it to that for the introduction. And so let's kick it off you, Jan, the floor is yours.

Jan De Witte

Thank you, Carl, for the introduction. And as indicated, we're happy to be joined by Charles Beauduin, our Chairman. And to of course, get some - a bit more color around the leadership change release or the communication that went out on Friday evening. We're going to reserve some time after Ann and I go through the presentation.

So before that, I would say first things first, let's go to the first semester '21 results and numbers. Let's go to, I think its page five in the documents exact, reflecting the market activity that we see resuming, picking up again in our different end markets.

We already saw the first signs of this in the first quarter, but this momentum further build up over the second quarters with order growing in all of our regions. It has led to an increase in our order book by €110 million versus the start of the year and bringing our book now to record levels above pre-COVID levels.

In China, our sales are now also back to pre-COVID levels. While in the other regions, we see some time lag between orders coming in and sales being realized. This was mainly still driven by continued lockdowns in several geographies, which induced project delays or slower back to office movements, both of which impact mainly our Enterprise businesses and, to a lesser extent, supply constraints also induced some delays for a couple of products.

We've seen our gross margin start to recover, 2.7 points up versus the second half of last year, though not yet at first half '20 levels, as mix and some higher variable costs, like in transportation, still wait on the first half.

We continue to keep our costs in check and saw the result of a number of structural actions that we activated last year results in an indirect cost below second half '20 levels, while keeping focus on key new product developments and innovation projects.

Overall, our EBITDA margin further saw a solid step-up versus the second half of last year, 4 points up and now at 7.5% EBITDA margin with a positive net income. We also delivered solid free cash flow generation with good reduction of underlying working capital as our finished goods started to move, while payments remain in control.

If we turn now to a bit more the regional dynamics on page six. Last year, also to remind, that the first half last year was a semester with still a strong first quarter and a weakening second quarter, especially in China, as COVID set in at that time.

In terms of sales, given the different timing of start and subsiding of COVID, we see positive year-over-year sales growth in APAC already, and that's mainly driven by China, while in Europe and Americas, we are still in the 10% range below last year in terms of sales.

In the Americas, we see now the cinema industry re-opened since May. Box office is picking up, and our customers, the exhibitors are repairing their balance sheet. While they still aim to start re-investing near the end of the year, as we assumed before.

We see momentum pickup in ProAV, especially in fixed installs. And we are talking here about digital immersive art installations, museum [ph] theme parks, and that's a trend that we see across the globe.

ClickShare, here the sell out has seen a step-up or a step-by-step pickup over the second quarter as US corporates now start to return to office in earnest and our channel further strengthens. The dynamic in control rooms is picking up, too, in the Americas. And then Healthcare in the Americas keeps going, with solid order growth, as investments in hospitals are resuming.

In EMEA, we see the same dynamic in Healthcare. Hospitals are resuming their investment plans in diagnostics and surgical. In Enterprise and specifically ClickShare, we have felt the impact of the third wave lockdowns in several big Europe country - countries, specifically in the second quarter. But then also, we saw a clear reacceleration in June as major European countries started to unlock, after good progress in their vaccination schemes.

And then in Entertainment at the FDA, again, Latin America, a very good pickup in ProAV, especially in fixed installs, while cinema exhibitors reopened and are working to get box office back and their balance sheet replenished.

In APAC, starting with China. Clearly, here, we are leaving COVID, I would say, largely behind us with progress across the board, and where our - a lot of capabilities put in a strong position to capture the market rebounds.

APAC outside of China, here, it's still very much an on/off dynamic with very – with many countries going in intermittent lockdowns. And this keeps most of our segments from really picking up with a clear recovery trend.

So far, the regional dynamics view, and I'll come back later with more business unit view and a look forward. But let me here hand it to Ann Desender take us into the numbers.

Ann Desender

Key figures compared to the first half last year, but also compared to the second half of - semester of last year, where we indeed have the two quarters of impact or the full impact of COVID. What is overview and, in particular, the green colors type of the movements is that we have the worst cycle behind, which was the second semester of last year.

Good recovery on orders and order book, whether you compare it to the first or second half last year, and this we see in different divisions and in different regions. If we then see to the sales conversion, this is still impacted by COVID constraint, as well as some component shortages.

If we see the sales figures, first semester this year versus the first semester last year, then we are at minus 10%. If we exclude currency impact, it's minus 6%.

We land our order book at €391 million, which is an additional €110 million order book build up since the beginning of the year, good start for the second semester of this year.

Gross profit margins, we are kind of halfway we could say in the sense that improved back versus the dip in the second semester last year with 2.7 percentage points, but not yet at the level of the first half last year.

The effect that we did sell more cinema already versus the second semester of last year, as well as ClickShare has helped our gross margin back up, as well as what we saw in the second semester last year were more what we call cost of quality related costs, which is typically inventory write-offs and higher warranty costs which we improved on both back and more recovery times as we are, with that landing at an EBITDA of 7.5%.

Free cash flow, I'll come back to that, but we started - we got to a peak in working capital at the mid of last year. really after one COVID quarters, we can say, start to work on that in the second semester last year, but then continued further in this first semester irrespective of meanwhile having component shortages, which we have to, yeah, type of fight for like other companies do, but did manage quite well in this second semester. Net income landing add €2.5 million.

Moving over to this year compared to the second half last year. So how did we get out of type of the dip I call it, in the second semester last year. Currencies didn't really play if you compare it to the second semester of last year. Sales started to increase. It's primarily the orders and order book, which are a big up in sales conversion will be more than towards the second semester of this year.

But gross margins really started to pick up, and we did further cost containment along the company within gross profit margin and also indirect costs. And with that landing at 7.5% or €27 million EBITDA.

Moving over to slide nine, compared it versus the first half of last year, as well as the second half of last year. So restore the EBITDA back to the 7.5% in the reference versus the second half of last year improved it with around €15 million [ph].

Between EBITDA and net income, depreciations are some lower compared to last year. Impairments, we still have some restructuring costs in the first semester of this year related to diverse cost resets which we further did, but the main impacts we had and have taken already last year. EBIT €23 million better than the first semester of last year.

Taxes as an 18%, which is in line with the first semester of last year and then landing at this €2.5 million, €17 million better than the second semester of last year, not yet at the level where we want to be.

Moving over to slide 10. Free cash flow €35 million, operating cash flow at €21 million. This net after pay-outs relating to layoffs restructuring to the tune of €4.8 million. We reduced our working capital in the first semester this year with €29 million, and now our net working capital is back at 8.3% of sales. This will further improve certainly compared to where we were at the peak a year ago when we started really having the hit type of. And then we primarily in cinema agreed with customers to give them payment plans.

Meanwhile, a year further, we have seen and reported on this at the end of the year and at the end of the first quarter, a good progress. We have not gotten any customers, which in the end could not pay. Payment plans were diligently followed up and followed by the customers. So in that sense a good news there. So further improvements still to do, but well on our way.

Inventory versus the beginning of the year are flat, but this is a different mix in the sense that we sold all of the finished goods, which we kind of have. Raw materials this pick up in the sense that in the, call it, the fight for components that we are doing what we can to suffuse and managing this well our components in.

Turns are still low at 2.1, the further where we do have still too much of finished goods is in the cinema business, but that will improve as cinema business picks up again, these are not all projectors or in that sense, do not have a risk to the balance sheet or the profit and loss.

Payables increased if you look to the figures of the free cash flow, which we reported, and this is linked with the increased raw material purchases. The average days in which we pay our suppliers there, it's not that we did any delays over there. This is 46 days, which is quite well in balance with the DSOs in effect.

We started back our CapEx and CapEx investments, the increase which you see year-over-year is linked to the new Healthcare factory and Suzhou, China. With that, we are landing our net cash at €263 million, up versus the beginning of the year with €70 million included in their free cash flow deducted dividends, which was a contained one and in fact because it was an optional dividend and about half of the shareholders decided to reinvest in the company. And we did sell a minority investment position which has costs or which has resulted in an increase in the net cash.

Next to our financial KPIs, happy to also and listing here on slide 11, two of those in the area of planets or we highlight here, the percentage of turnover, which we do with products which have an ECO label. ECO label within Barco means that it has an A or minimum A + ecoscore.

We are now - the percentage of sales is now at 33% with the new product introductions over the last 2 years, which we have - which we were able to do with products in this category. We are well set to get and move towards our target which is 70% by - to reach by the end of 2023.

At the right hand side, we pick and mentioned here within communities, the Net Promoter Score, which we started to measure quarterly, and it's not only about measuring it, but also making sure that we pick up all of the recommendations, which we find in those with our customers. Net Promoter Score at the mid year was at 48 points. The target is to get to a minimum of 50 percentage points.

With that, I'm pleased to hand it over again to Jan.

Jan De Witte

I am starting with cinema. So I said before, we saw a strong recovery for China already, and we saw that in the first quarter, and that continued over the second quarter also in terms of our technology shipments into the Chinese market.

In the rest of the world, we saw cinemas start to reopen again mid-second quarter with movie slates being released and blockbusters starting to behave like blockbusters in terms of drawing spectators to the cinemas.

As expected, the replacement projects, as well as new deployments still remain at a low level at this point in Americas and Europe, as exhibitors repair their balance sheet. Though the indication remains that near the end of the year, this will unlock again, and we also do not see any order cancellations in cinema. In addition, Cinema starts operating again. We do see our service revenues come back.

One overall trend that we like very much is the observation that premium cinema is getting its fair or rather unfair share of the box office, which plays into the strength and capability of Barco.

In Venues and Hospitality, we see first live events, either entertainment, events or business conferences being planned now as of the third quarter, driving positive sentiment for investment pickup later in the year.

In ProAV fixed installations, we see a clear step up in investments in digital art, immersive experiences, museums and theme parks. These are the earlier COVID proof type of entertainment opportunities that opened early in the post-COVID cycle. We see this across the globe. And also in China, which is already above 2019 at this point.

We have built over the past years a solid portfolio and market access towards these segments and are enjoying the fruits of that investment at this point in time. For simulation here again, strong order book, but still some projects delayed in execution, as a result of primarily COVID lockdowns in some of those emerging countries. So if you take Entertainment, overall, we see Venues and Hospitality in China going strong and other segments, including China picking up near the end of the year.

We have added to this page, the bar chart graph showing orders and sales, demonstrating the quarter-to-quarter dynamics that we see in Entertainment. Also at divisional level, you see a solid step-up in EBITDA margin versus the first half of '20 despite volume still being lower than the first half last year.

If we move to Enterprise, again, in EMEA and Americas, where we are winning share with our expanded value proposition, both in terms of hardware and software and upgrade offerings.

The challenge over the first half remains the conversion from orders to sales, where still several project implementations got delayed because either the site was not ready or accessible for the solution integrators or other supply beyond Barco technology were shipping late.

For corporate, mainly ClickShare, here each quarter further proves the correlation between back to office movement and the pickup of ClickShare sales. On divisional level, you see the gradual resumption of the quarter-to-quarter growth in orders and revenues, but still a lower year-over-year EBITDA margin mainly caused by mix.

If you move to page 14, we'll go a little bit deeper in ClickShare. The wins, the product market fit of our ClickShare portfolio. For ClickShare Conference, we continue to expand the channel, as well as a number of technology alliance partners. In terms of markets and return to office of different entities, different service, surveys, points [ph] to return over the third quarter or September after vacation in Europe and US. Also, out of the surveys, it's clear that IT and facility managers increasingly indicate having video collaboration investments on top of their list.

The graph on the right shows the sell-out pre-COVID during 2020 and now 2021. Okay, sell-out is the sales of ClickShare from our resellers to end users and customers. Where we see once more the correlation with the lockdowns in the European and Americas market, primarily, you also see for 2021, the June pickup as Europe started to unlock and corporates in the US started their back to office drives. ClickShare Conference grows also faster than ClickShare Present as expected and is now 40% of the volume, up from 26% six months ago.

If we then move to Healthcare. Here for Diagnostic Imaging for Modality and Diagnostic Imaging Solutions in North America and EMEA. Here, we also expanded the portfolio with displays for digital pathology, a new category that we launched, collaboration enabled displays and software solutions to manage display installed base for hospitals.

For Surgical, here we see the market for digital integrated operating rooms further expands or the penetration of digitization in operating rooms is further increasing. This plays to our Nexxis software offering.

Here, we are further expanding the partner base, both from a channel, an integrator as well as from an OEM partner perspective, while further expanding the portfolio with software offerings like Nexxis Live, a solution that enables hybrid collaboration in and around the operating room.

Overall, and the graph maybe show this best, we see the strong quarter-to-quarter progress on orders and sales, again, across all regions that were China showing strength with our in China for China strategy, and where at this point, we are already in the start-up of our new factory in Suzhou, a new Healthcare factory in Suzhou.

The EBITDA margin for Healthcare is still below the first half of last year, but this is mainly driven by the investment step-up we did in new products and the investment in the China factory and some inflation on components and freight cost.

So thus far, the update on business and market dynamics, we saw that for the first semester, let's now look forward to the second half, across our different divisions. At the start of the year, we indicated that we expected Healthcare to grow in '21 compared to '19. Enterprise recovering to '19 levels during the year '21 and Entertainment only start to get to 2019 levels over '22. I would say today, these projections are still largely correct with some pluses and minuses.

For Healthcare, we're on track with these assumptions that the market is steadily coming back to 2019 and beyond levels over this year. Hospitals are getting back to normal on their investment plans, while catching up delayed procedures in surgery and diagnostic.

For Enterprise, we are on a recovery track. But here, the cautiousness at the beginning of the year that we had with regard to potential new COVID ways has proven to be warranted. And definitely in Europe and large parts of Asia, beyond China, which makes or which made that some of the revenue shifted from second quarter to second half.

For Entertainment, cinema is on track, meaning good momentum in China and in the Western world, cinemas reopening, with blockbusters being released and the expectation that pickup in shipments of projectors would come in late '21.

For ProAV venues and hospitalities, we see a more positive dynamic than assumed. And this linked to the fixed installed markets where you see strong pickup in investments in new venues, in Asia, as well as Europe and US.

And so with that, we can go to a short outlook update on page 18. The two main uncertainties we are planning and managing around. The first is the steadiness of the economic recovery where we expect to see our markets further progress in their unlocking and resumption of volume.

And then second, there are the factors that impact the orders to sales conversion speed. The first one is back-to-office movements linked to the unlocking of the COVID restrictions. And here, we assume further progress in EMEA and US with China already unlocked. But the rest of APAC, we expect still to be in a start/stop mode over the next several months.

Then there is the impact of component shortages in supply chain. That risk was already there in the first semester, but we managed that down to a limited impact. We do see some more risk in the second half, specifically in the third quarter, though we believe we can retire a large part of it, as we continue to execute on our daily war room work with suppliers, with brokers, our supply chain, as well as our design engineers designing in alternative components.

So with that in mind, and based on our very solid order book, we are confident that we will see sales for the full year show a marked increase versus last year. And with the full year EBITDA margin higher than the EBITDA margin that we saw for the first semester of '21, as the business maintains its focus on operational execution while leveraging our investments in the markets and portfolio to strengthen our position.

So with that, we are at the end of the financials updates and the power point. And as I indicated at the start, I'm going to now hand it to Charles Beauduin, our Chairman, to talk to the organizational announcements that went out last Friday evening.

Charles Beauduin

Thank you, Jan. And first of all, I would like to thank Jan for the great work he has done at Barco. From a very loose organization when he came in, he has structured, streamlined, organized and developed the organization. It's been a pleasure to work with him. And I think all of us will have great memories and draw great inspirations on everything he has done for Barco.

The Board has decided that it was time for new challenges or to face the new challenges. And Barco has at the same time its biggest opportunity and its greatest challenge in technology.

We need to accelerate on R&D and innovation. And therefore, Barco like ASML, the greatest European tech success and a lot of other tech companies will move from a single CEO to co-CEOs. Ann Desender [ph] and myself will have the honor to lead the company.

Aside the focus on technology, we will also accelerate the internationalization and push much more on fabs [ph] on developing different business unit to serve our customers better and grow Barco.

The results that we have seen today, our first indication on where the company can go, we believe very strongly in the future of the company and in the possibilities that we can develop together in the company.

Jan De Witte

Thank you, Charles. So with that, I'm going to hand it back to Carl to start and manage the Q&A.

Carl Vanden Bussche

The Q&A session.

Matthias Maenhaut

Yes, hello. And good morning, everybody. Two questions from my end. First question is actually on the leadership transition. As Charles has mentioned rightly there will be a focus on internationalization and technology. But what can we expect in terms of M&A, will there be an approach? Will there be an intensification of M&A efforts? That would be my first question.

And then secondly, a question maybe on the financial guidance. You speak about the marked increase and full year EBITDA margin that will be higher than the first semester. How should we read this from a quantitative perspective? And do we need to see sales up double digits? And will the EBITDA margin be close to 10%? Or how should we interpret this? Thanks.

Carl Vanden Bussche

First question, Charles was for you, I think, on the leadership transition and perhaps more focused on M&A.

Charles Beauduin

Well, I think what the team and the Board really aim for is to accelerate investments in R&D in order to basically be able to grow and expand the company. Therefore, also that we have attracted the top technologies as co-CEO.

On specifically the M&A structure or the M&A for the moment, I think there are no concrete plans. But of course, we always look on the radar. We do have the cash if an opportunity presents itself to act. So maybe I'll pass to Ann on the...

Carl Vanden Bussche

I'll take the second question. So yeah, thank you for the question, Matthias. So on the outlook statement and the market increase. So it is clear that visibility is gradually improving. But there are still uncertainties as we move into the third and the fourth quarter in terms of back to office speed and also the impact of some supply chain disruptions.

But taking these assumptions into a reasonable way into our guidance, we believed with market increase that top line should be beyond light or modest. And - so without really putting explicit percentage points to what we mean that market has increased. So it should be beyond the trivial increase clearly.

So both on top line and EBITDA, we believe that the consensus for today is now within that range of – as the market increase and the EBITDA improvement. And so we will further update you with the next quarter results on how we are moving towards that target. So thank you for kicking off the Q&A. We'll hand it over to next.

Christophe Beghin

Good morning, everyone. Hello. My first question is actually on ClickShare. Can you simply explain me if the volumes of units sold of ClickShare in the first half of 2021 is higher or lower compared to 2021 second half?

Carl Vanden Bussche

Okay. Perhaps, Christophe, I'll take this one as well. And I'm not going to talk exact amount, so you can definitely reach out to me after the call…

Christophe Beghin

Yeah…

Carl Vanden Bussche

So the numbers that we indicate where we talk about installed base, where we talk about a percentage point, it's clearly - there are clearly there to indicated trends are always also round in numbers. And so just two words of explanation.

If we talk total installed base, that is a rounding based on ClickShare installed in meeting rooms, so close to sell-out data. In the current case, the number shared is a very conservative data point. And then if we talk about the split between the sub segment ClickShare Conference and ClickShare Present, that is then based on actually the sell-in data and on sales, not units sold.

So there may be sometimes temporary discrepancies between the sell-in and the sell-out, but that typically shows a good conversion as we move on. So we can definitely take that a little deep later today.

Christophe Beghin

Okay. But I'm still a bit puzzled simply on the EBITDA result of H1 on Enterprise. It's, of course, very interesting to know whether control rooms was EBITDA positive or not.

And also on the presentation on slide 14, you give a short image on the evolution of units, and we see a drop after March. Is that explained by the prolongment of work from home trends? Or - and do you expect that maybe to come back in June, July until September?

Jan De Witte

Maybe on that one, so the drop after March in that red line is Germany going back into lockdown, several Nordic countries going into lockdown. France remained quite strong. And then the UK, at that point was weak.

What you see in June, Germany and Nordics coming back. France continued to do well and UK is starting to pick up. So that's what I said before, if you clock the - let's say, the different movements in Europe with lockdowns, you get a very clean correlation with the sell-out trend.

Ann Desender

On the EBITDA, it's not disclosed the exact numbers, but control rooms was closed but not at breakeven level.

Christophe Beghin

Okay. Okay, then I will queue again. Thank you.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Thank you, Christophe.

Marc Hesselink

Yes. Thank you. And also on the leadership change, you mentioned, I think, a few things to accelerate R&D investments, to set up different business units. Should we read that this is going to be a change of strategy [indiscernible] is going to invest more in the coming years? And also their different business units, what do you mean with that comment? Could your please share a little bit more.

Charles Beauduin

The transition phase is ongoing. Jan is fully CEO till the 1st of September, and we will have a press or an analyst moment in October, together with the co-CEOs. And I think at that point, we will be better in position to answer this question.

Jan De Witte

Thank you, Marc. You still have credit for one more question.

Marc Hesselink

Yes. Yeah, can I ask question?

Carl Vanden Bussche

Yes.

Marc Hesselink

Firstly, still a bit of a follow-up on that one, because then I would still like to understand why this was the moment to make that - to make that change? Is it - are there - maybe because of COVID, so many new opportunities that you really have to accelerate your thinking on this one? I understand that there is more or just to understand a bit better why now?

Charles Beauduin

To answer your question, there is no link with the results. It's purely due to calendar timing that the two press releases went out together. There is absolutely no link between them. The Board has had a lot of discussions on how and where to go.

And out of these discussions came in the end, the decision to have a leadership change. This is going in the - in a positive way, which we want to all involved to see the opportunities and to see that it's a way forward for the company.

Marc Hesselink

Yeah, okay.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Over to the next question.

Kris Kippers

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. First one, back on ClickShare. Now that we've been working in the office for about - not in the office for about 15 months and the return has been quite slow. How can you make sure that when the offices do reopen that indeed corporates do go for ClickShare versus competition. Can you still - are you still comfortable that the current offering is sufficiently advancing for corporates?

And then my second question would be on the component side. To what extent could you mitigate the component risk? You've already mentioned DDAs [ph] evolution, of course. And there - and clearly, there is a shortage in the entire sector. But can you differ from one component to the other? Or how is the stock level, could you share some light with us on that, because it might also be, of course, a hindering of growth in the second half? Or is that not an issue? Thank you.

Jan De Witte

Thank you, Kris. Good questions. I'll take both. Maybe the first one on ClickShare. It's one reason why we referred to the Fortune 1000 customers, I mean, big ones and mid-size. At the end of the day, what they buy and how they look is the best confirmation for is ClickShare Conference, ClickShare Present, is that providing the right solution for them at the right cost and the right flexibility that they need in terms of this complex ecosystem where agnosticity is a very important factor for the future.

So yeah, we - I mean, quarter-by-quarter, I mean, we see fantastic deals, big deals, big corporates, yeah, smaller deals. The other factor is the channel. I keep close touch with the channel. And my question is still, yeah, I mean, do you guys feel you can make good money with this product. And as long as I see the fire in their eyes, I think that's a good sign for the potential of ClickShare.

But of course, ClickShare and ClickShare Conference is a product that requires a hybrid operation and requires people or a part of the people to be back into office, which are surveys and also the channel indicate would now be happening at earnest over the summer and definitely as of September.

In terms of your question on components, I said before of the first half, that risk for us there, we've managed very well through it. In fact, in the fourth quarter last year, we already saw this coming and have upped a number of our components. At the same time, we are managing this risk on a daily basis. We're working with our suppliers in helping them to find new components. We're working with brokers to buy components from places where we typically do not buy them.

We help our supply chain to swap sometimes components between some of our suppliers. And then we're very active with our R&D managers to redesign in either new components or older components, okay. What we see is that sometimes a new version of a component is not available anymore, but two versions or older is still available in the market with brokers and is fully operational into our printed circuit boards, okay.

So I mean, that's the - let's say, that's the hard work, the hard daily work that's going on every day. It is a work of two steps forward, one step backwards every day. We assume that we're going to continue doing that, definitely over the rest of the year, maybe into next year.

To give you a little bit of feel, when we look back at the first half, we estimate the impact on our top line of component shortage at around €5 million in top line shortage. So a bigger risk that we brought down to a relatively benign impact on sales.

For the second half, we assume a bigger risk, although we step up or continue to step our actions. At this point, a bigger means in the €25 million impact range as compared to the first half.

Kris Kippers

Thank you.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Yeah.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Hello, Matthias?

Matthias Maenhaut

Hello. Sorry, I was on mute. So a follow-up question on the CEO succession. Historically, we've been talking here that despite COVID impact, the company would again in the mid term revert to the margin bracket that was provided at the last Capital Markets Day being 15% to 17% adjusted EBITDA margin. We now hear the need to invest additionally in R&D.

So I was wondering, can we still think mid-term, the company will revert to that adjusted EBITDA margin? Or is that target actually now being reviewed and will be updated in October? Thank you.

Jan De Witte

Charles, that's a question for you.

Charles Beauduin

At the moment, the target is still valid. The - we want to focus much more on the effectiveness of R&D than actually on spending money for spending money.

Jan De Witte

To maybe add one thing to that. So as Charles said, that - it's 14% to 17%, not 15% to 17%. We did link it to '22, okay, which…

Charles Beauduin

Initially…

Jan De Witte

Yeah, initially, which now with the COVID timing impact, we linked to '23 to get to that level. When we expressed that target or that outlook already in those longer term plans, we assumed a further stepping up of our spend on EBITDA as our top line continues to expand, too.

As I think we've told you in the past, Barco has a above average investments in R&D, if you look at it as a percent of sales. And as Charles indicates, our challenge is not to spend more money, our challenge is to get a stronger return on investment on that spend. And that's in part why in terms of leadership and focus, we bring in stronger capability to drive that return on R&D investments.

Matthias Maenhaut

All right. Thank you.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Thank you, Matthias.

Guy Sips

Yes. Thank you. My question is actually a mixture of the question of Christophe and another analyst. It's a little bit on the ASP of ClickShare. Do you see some evolution of the ASP is going down? And second question is on the entry of the C5 and the C10 range in the ClickShare family that was launched at the end of the first half, I presume, how do you see the benefits of these products going forward? Thank you.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Yeah. Thank you, Guy. I'll take the first one [Technical Difficulty] On ASP on ClickShare, it somewhat equal [ph] on the one hand, you know that the PPA conference is at a higher ASP compared to the convention ClickShare share portfolio. You can take as a sell-through approximately one third higher. So in the mix that is somewhat evolving, of course, and that's something yeah, we will follow up and also be able to give you more insights as we move on. Perhaps on C5, C10. Jan?

Jan De Witte

So C5, C10, this is what ClickShare Presents, the old ClickShare. So the C5, C10 is an upgrade that ClickShare Present with a number of new features, but it's important, higher speeds, lower latencies. And so that's the value for the customer.

What's underneath is that the C5 and C10 is built on the same platform, software and hardware the ClickShare Conference portfolio. Yeah, this means internal optimization, both from a hardware management, but also from a software platform management, where essentially, we have one underlying software platform that then gets configured for different type of applications, either video conferencing or pure presentation share, okay. So it's both a new product, more value for the customer and more internal productivity and platform consistency inside market.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Yes. Thank you, Jan. And with that, I'll hand it over to the operator, if there are more questions in the queue.

Christophe Beghin

Yes. I have a last question on cinema. If you made the mat [ph] sales dropped, of course, compared to H2 2020, I think it's by 15%. Can you maybe elaborate or give more explanation on what the major reasoning behind that was? Is it because the service revenues came almost to zero. Is it that - yeah, can you elaborate there a bit more, please?

Carl Vanden Bussche

I'll start on that. Certainly, you give already one-off reasons, so as cinema or so, also halted the service revenues. So that's something which we expect to be changing as we move into the first reopening in EMEA, in North America and so kicking off also the service component again.

Next to that, also what we realized and give indication in our full year results in Q4, we had some extra order intake end of year, the extra seasonality, which helped pushing the fourth quarter results. And so where we now see a more kind of steady evolution in the cinema sales.

So as indicated in the press release, indicated from the comment by Jan earlier here. Yeah, we're still on that same zone of expecting the renewal wave of cinema to kick in at the end of this year, beginning next year.

We expect to see some more proof points by the end of the year, proof points could be order contracts or even funnel dynamics. So that has essentially not changed compared to what we have shared before.

Christophe Beghin

Okay. Thanks.

Sebastien Lemonnier

Yeah, hi. Good morning. Just thank you, Jan, for everything. Happy to keep in parts. Just two questions. First one will relate to ClickShare. And we're still waiting basically most of the people to get back to the office. Can you elaborate on the number of dealers? Have you been able to grow the number of dealers and by how much? Because I think it would be like one indicator. That's the first question.

The second one will be for sir Beauduin please. As you've been buying some shares a month ago, shall we expect, given the net cash position at Barco that you can implement a share buyback program that could be used also maybe for any potential acquisition going forward? Thank you.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Shall I kick it off on the first one?

Jan De Witte

Yeah, you have the specific...

Carl Vanden Bussche

Not in terms of me, but so we do indicate, Sebastien, and good morning, by the way. We do indicate on that slide 14. So the partners that have grown with 50% compared to a year ago. I will look back into how that changed in terms of distributors and in terms of resellers, and we have the data points. So I can definitely provide that to you later today. A good extension on the alliance program…

Jan De Witte

Look back in a minute because we had that number, we didn't put it in here. I think it's okay to share that. But let's maybe after Charles answers to - try to find back that specific number.

Charles Beauduin

So on the question of share buybacks or M&A, I am sorry to disappoint you, but I will refer to October and the meeting in October. I think at the moment, there's no new news to be given to this.

Jan De Witte

So Sebastien on your first question, so the number moved from around 1,000 certified partners, distributors to 1,500 over the first half of the year.

Sebastien Lemonnier

Okay. That’s interesting. Thanks a lot.

Kris Kippers

Yes, good morning. Quickly on Healthcare, I'm just wondering what explains the steep dropout, you could call it sequentially on the orders and it sounded is not that much impacted. Normally, I would say, by the lockdowns with hospitals reopening a little bit. Is that one of the explanations at all?

Secondly, of course, you also saw some hiccups in the sourcing, and that explains why sales were perhaps not at the level that you should anticipate. Could you elaborate a little bit on that? Thank you.

Jan De Witte

Yeah. So in terms of the order equipment in the first quarter, we do have a number of our OEMs that every 2 years plays - over 4, 2 years. So we've got one in the first quarter. So yes, that gave - sorry, two customers. So that gave that little peak there. We've seen that every 2 years, we typically get a good first quarter. You see that the trends getting further in the second quarter.

Yeah, in terms of the impact on sales out of the €5 million impact, I would say, the majority of that came from claims from Healthcare, specifically on some of our Nexxis [ph] shipments that got delayed.

Ann Desender

And maybe to complement on that, when you see the minus 4%, first semester versus last year, if we exclude currency impact, then it was plus 1%, so in line. So currencies also do play here.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Healthcare is the one which is more exposed to North America and some of the results [indiscernible] faces currency effects. Sorry, I lost track on the second question. Can you just repeat that, Kris?

Kris Kippers

No, indeed, on Healthcare indeed on the hiccup. So I think it has to do with some order delays, whether that has to do probably with some shortages as well from your side, I presume?

Jan De Witte

Yes, correct. Yeah.

Kris Kippers

Okay. Thank you.

Christophe Beghin

Yes. Last question from my end. And I don't know if the question was already raised, but if I am allowed to post the question, Jan, do you already know what your next journey will be? Where you're heading to? Is that already known?

Jan De Witte

The answer is no, right. At this point in time, I'm fully focused on leading a very good and productive transition over the next few months in parallel. I'll start after taking the duplication [ph] for only looking what's next for me. But at this point in time, that's definitely not my focus.

Christophe Beghin

Okay. All the best, Jan. Thanks.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Okay. We wait perhaps a couple of seconds, if any more question would pop up. Okay. Well then, if not – okay, sorry, one more question. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. And I hope I won't have to wait till October, but just I'll try in case. When you say you look for more effectiveness of R&D spending. Which division is mostly into focus? Would it be fair to say its [indiscernible]?

Jan De Witte

I'll answer that. And I would say it's across the Board. I think where we have been working and will continue to work is to strengthen our product management capability in terms of understanding real customer opportunities in significant markets and marrying that with breakthrough technology innovation, yet to be able to put propositions in those markets that are better in quality, lower in cost and as such, give Barco a commanding market share in these global markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, Jan.

Carl Vanden Bussche

Okay. If there are no more questions, I believe we can conclude this Q&A. And also the well attended first half '21 analyst and investors session. Let me thank you all for participating in this call. And should there be any more questions come up, don't hesitate to reach out to me. We remain at your service for the entire week. And before we then move to the week summer break. Thank you all, and have a great day. Bye-bye.

