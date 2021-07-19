Zyabich/iStock via Getty Images

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is an interesting company that could see strong growth going forward. The company's recent acquisition of Hubs is potentially a great growth catalyst that will allow Proto Labs to double its revenue in five years.

Industry Analysis

Proto Labs is often seen as a 3D printing company. Although it does provide 3D printing, it's only one of its segments. The company's four operating segments are:

Injection Molding - Manufacturing process for producing parts by injecting molten material into a mold. Injection molding can be performed with a host of materials mainly including metals, glasses, elastomers, confections, and most commonly thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers. CNC Machining - Computer numerical control is the automated control of machining tools using a computer. A CNC machine processes a piece of material to meet specifications by following a coded programmed instruction and without a manual operator directly controlling the machining operation. 3D Printing - The process of making a physical object from a three-dimensional digital model, typically by laying down many thin layers of a material in succession. Sheet Metal Fabrication - Sheet metal fabrication is the process of turning flat sheets of steel or aluminum into metal structures or products, by cutting, punching, folding, and assembling. Sheet metal can be cut, bent or stretched into nearly any shape, which is generally done by cutting and burning the metal.

The markets for injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.94%, 6.3%, 29.48%, and 2%, respectively, during their respective forecast periods.

For most of its existence, Proto Labs has mostly been focused on rapid prototyping. The rapid prototyping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2026. The company's core customers still fall within this category. Over time, it added the ability to make small to medium-sized production runs that have been beneficial to companies that need to get products to market as fast as possible or that require on-demand production.

The driving factors that have led to the need for faster production speeds along with smaller quantities are identified by management as the "four mega trends" disrupting manufacturing:

SKU proliferation - 42% increase in the average number of SKUs launched over the past two years. Shorter product life cycles - 50% of annual company revenues are derived from new products launched within the past three years. Shift to eCommerce sourcing - SKU proliferation and shorter product life cycles pressured many companies to adopt digital solutions and begin to invest in digital supply ecosystems. COVID-19 pandemic - 75% faced issues in the production and distribution footprint that require changes in the future.

The impact of these trends has made managing new product development more volatile. There is less time to develop a product because of the shorter life cycles. This is especially true with electronics because products become obsolete very quickly. This creates the need to have shorter payback periods once products are released into the market. As a result, companies are forced to allocate less capital to each new product.

Proto Labs addresses these issues by providing no minimum order quantities, equating to low upfront investments from clients and very fast turnarounds from design to production. In addition, Proto Labs has the flexibility to adjust to changes in product demand.

However, Proto Labs is attempting to position itself as a digital contract manufacturer. Essentially, it is turning manufacturing into an e-commerce platform. The company wants to become a one-stop-shop for manufacturing. Its recent acquisition of Hubs is a step towards this direction. Before the acquisition, the company's serviceable market was $16 billion. However, it now has the potential to increase to approximately $100 billion. The reason for this is because the acquisition is highly complementary.

Source

Up until now, Proto Labs has carved out a niche within its market to focus on more simple and quick-turn manufacturing. Hubs, on the other hand, is a contract manufacturer with a network of manufacturing partners. Hubs clients upload and submit their designs. Once submitted, the platform uses a smart order routing system to automatically send the project to the manufacturer whose capabilities best match the project. As a result, Proto Labs will be able to provide more complex manufacturing capabilities to its customers. In addition, the option of longer lead times also reduces costs which greatly benefits clients who are not in a rush.

Furthermore, when it comes to profitability, Proto Labs is an industry leader in its category.

Source

As you can see from the picture above, although the company's revenue is similar to peers, profitability is well above average. The operating margin is 13.8% versus -1.5% and cash from operations is $107 million versus $14.8 million. This suggests that it has very efficient operations and an easier time acquiring clients. This assumption seems to be supported by customer reviews:

Source

More reviews can be found on the investor presentation. Proto Labs has some very large customers such as Lockheed Martin, Nasa, and Boston Scientific. For a large company such as Boston Scientific to claim that Proto Labs has the best platform in the sector is quite a big deal. However, it's also good to see small start-up companies provide equally positive reviews for them. It demonstrates that Proto Labs can successfully deliver products without compromising the experience of smaller companies.

Growth Catalysts

The main growth catalyst for Proto Labs is the acquisition of Hubs. As already mentioned, it increases the company's serviceable market by more than 5 times. In addition, it increases the company's offerings to provide more value for customers.

Source

The picture above illustrates the new workflow process once Hubs is fully integrated. Customers who may have previously required to look elsewhere for the manufacturing of the finished product will be able to streamline its operations with Proto Labs. The main benefits of using the company's digital manufacturing platform are:

The convenience of using one platform.

Orders are automatically sent to the manufacturers with the best capabilities for a project.

Instant price quotes using AI as soon as the design is uploaded and materials are selected.

The elimination of back and forth price negotiations

Supply chain diversification as Hubs has manufacturing partners all over the world.

This will result in easier customer acquisition along with increased spending from existing customers.

In addition, the new platform which has been dubbed Proto Labs 2.0 has been designed to improve scalability. The old architecture had reached its limit and was no longer adequate for future growth. The new platform has made the customer experience better as it is more intuitive and requires fewer clicks to place an order. The reduced friction from design to production can make customers happy because they will be able to more efficiently manage their projects.

Furthermore, the platform has also been designed to allow for easier integration of acquisitions. Therefore, more strategic acquisitions going forward could definitely help accelerate growth.

Valuation

Management believes that these growth catalysts will allow the company to double revenues in the next 5 years which would be $868 million. We will use this guideline for our valuation. First, let's take a look at the company's historical price to sales multiple:

Data by YCharts

We can see that the multiple has ranged between 4x and almost 16x sales. For our bull, base, and bear cases we will use multiples of 10, 7, and 4, respectively. We chose 10x for the bull case because we don't want to be too optimistic.

Discount Rate:

Risk-Free Rate 1.30%

ERP 4.70%

Beta 1.25

Cost of Equity 7.18%

Bull Case

8,680 / 1.0718 ⌃ 5 = $6,137B

$221.57 / share

Base Case

6,076 / 1.0718 ⌃ 5 = $4,296B

$155.10 / share

Bear Case

3,472 / 1.0718 ⌃ 5 = $2,455B

$88.63 / share

Therefore, if management can achieve its goal of doubling revenue while maintaining profitability then Proto Labs could see significant upside depending on which multiple the market assigns it in 5 years. It's worth mentioning that management also expects operating income to increase between 1.5x to 2x during the same time period. As a result, the company won't have to sacrifice profitability to achieve its goals.

Risks

The main risk we see from Proto Labs will be its ability to integrate the Hubs acquisition. It's possible that management overestimated the synergies that the combined companies will create. In addition, the company may not be able to integrate Hubs' platform as smoothly as anticipated. However, Hubs does appear to be very complimentary with similar architectures to Proto Labs. As a result, the integration should be smooth.

Additionally, Hubs is expected to operate at a lower margin than the Proto Labs legacy business.

Source

This will likely lead to margin contraction going forward which is reflected in management's forecast. Although revenue is expected to double, operating income might increase by as little as 1.5x. As a result, the market might assign a lower multiple that is closer to the bear case. Thus, operating efficiencies will be key to what multiple gets assigned going forward.

Final Thoughts

Proto Labs could become a real winner for the patient investor if management executes its growth strategy. If revenue doubles and operating income doesn't lag too far behind, the market will likely assign a multiple closer to the base or bull case.