Guardian Fund 2021 H1 Investor Letter
Summary
- The Guardian Fund is a long-only public equity investment fund and open for new investors that share our philosophy. It is one of our priorities to keep the quality of our client base high.
- The return of the Guardian Fund was +16.85%, measured in euros and net of fees and expenses. This compares to +15.25% for the S&P 500 Index, measured in U.S. dollars, and including dividends.
- It is clear to us that the culture inspired by Tobi Lütke, Daniel Ek, Forrest Li, Matthew Price, Anthony Wood, Alex Karp, and Jeff Bezos, is the prime driver of investment success in a world that seems to change faster.
113
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Select quarterly fund letters.