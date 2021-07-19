Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Quick Take

Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) intends to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company in-licenses drug treatment candidate assets from universities and medical centers for further development.

OCEA is still at a preclinical stage of development and the ultra-high-risk IPO is likely more suited to long-term hold institutional investors, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Providence, Rhode Island-based Ocean was founded to pursue programs in infectious disease, fibrosis, oncology and inflammation.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Ng, MBA, who has been with the firm since company inception and was previously Vice President/Head of Strategy and Business Development at Bioelectric Devices and before that Senior Director of Portfolio Strategy at BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Below is a brief overview video of non-small cell lung cancer:

(Source)

The firm's lead candidate is seeking to treat non-small cell lung cancer and is in the IND-enabling study phase of preclinical development.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

(Source)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $43.7 million in equity investment and include Poseidon Bio.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for non-small cell lung cancer was valued at an estimated $6.2 billion in 2016 and is forecast to reach $12 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increase in air pollution and continued widespread use of cigarettes and other carcinogenic products.

Also, the NSCLC market has a strong pipeline of new treatments being developed by a variety of biopharma firms and major pharma companies which is slated to drive growth in the market in the years ahead.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

Genentech

AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

Roche

Boehringer Ingelheim

AbbVie

Galapagos

Indalo

Kadmon Holdings

Galecto

Liminal BioSciences

Financial Status

Ocean's recent financial results are typical for an early stage biopharma firm in that they feature significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its various drug development programs.

Below are the company's financial results for Q1 2021:

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $785,000 in cash and $3.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

OCEA intends to sell 3.2 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The Regents of the University of California have agreed to purchase the lesser of 15 million or 10% of the total IPO shares in a concurrent private placement at 90% of the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $454 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.89%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $21.0 million to $23.0 million to fund the preclinical development of each of OCX-253, OCX-410, OCX-909, OCF-203, ODA-570, ODA-611 and ODA-579 through IND filing for Phase 1 clinical trials; approximately $2.0 million to $4.0 million to prepare for and partially fund the Phase 2 clinical development of OPS-172;(1) up to $5.0 million for the in-licensing or other acquisition of additional product candidates to expand our pipeline, though we have no current agreements, commitments or understandings with respect to any such in-license or acquisition (we intend to evaluate such opportunities and engage in related discussions with third parties from time to time); and the remainder, if any, for business development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including $12.3 million toward the payment of certain accrued expenses and contingent payments due. Based on our current plans, we believe that our existing cash, together with the net proceeds from this offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2023. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Berenberg, Oppenheimer & Co., LifeSci Capital, Ladenburg Thalmann, Brookline Capital Markets and Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

OCEA is seeking a smaller than usual IPO transaction to fund further development of its portfolio of in-licensed drug candidates.

For its lead candidate, which is seeking to treat non-small cell lung cancer, the firm is still in a pre-Phase 1 trials status.

Management intends to file and IND in the first half of 202.

The market opportunities for the various programs the ambitious firm is pursuing are large and diverse

Management has not disclosed any major pharma collaboration agreements.

The firm's investor syndicate does not include any known life science venture capital firms.

Berenberg is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (25.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the IPO is priced within the typical range for clinical stage biopharma firms.

However, OCEA is still at a preclinical stage of development and the ultra-high-risk IPO is likely more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending July 23, 2021.