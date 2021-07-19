monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

It has been a comparably prosperous time for the financial services industry. The systemic crumbling of the global banking system during the Great Financial Crisis cemented deep-cutting reforms aimed at shoring up the banking system. That was more than a decade ago. Since then, financial institutions have re-capitalized, ring-fenced the riskier parts of their business, beefed-up risk management, and looked at adapting to the changing financial landscape.

And not too soon - as the world rapidly changes, we have observed numerous threats to financial services. Digital assets are becoming ever more popular and distributed ledger technology is paving the way for more hassle-free transaction and accounting services. Banks specifically are facing fresh challenges from pioneering fintech firms looking to revolutionize the money industry.

As a result, a spending spree for new talent is ensuing as graduates bemoan 80+ hours working weeks at Goldman Sachs (GS) and flee to Silicon-valley based fintech ventures. Ok, maybe the imagery is a little over-varnished - but provides caricatural depictions of challenges in global banking and financial services.

While these hurdles may not openly blemish the praiseworthy results of a well-oiled financial services firm catering predominantly to institutional clients, other financial services firms, and private high net worth individuals, the scenery is telling of looming, steady change sweeping financial services.

So, what now of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)? Possibly lesser-known, this NY-based financial services firm has a track record spanning 100+ years. Its ~1,400 employees cover a plethora of banking and financial services offerings which have helped the enterprise deliver laudable results.

Since 2018, annual revenues have doubled, from $855M to $1.972B (current year). Gross margins have remained intact, with net income equally venturing to the upside (from $42M in 2018 to $373M) Cash remains readily available with debt increasing measurably too.

The company's rockstar financials are only matched by the interest garnered in the firm's publicly traded stock by hedge funds who continue to beef-up common stock holdings. In Q1, 2021 - 27 hedge funds were holding a net long position in the company, registering an all-time high.

My stance remains bullish on the firm too - with an economic rebound slowly unwinding, continued loose monetary policy flooding capital markets and an array of takeover targets and investable assets economically shipwrecked, the time looks right for capital deployment to provide net positives for financial services firms like Cowen Inc. Let us discover more.

Company Introduction

Cowen Inc. is a Nasdaq listed financial services firm providing investment banking, research, sales & trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services internationally.

The business proposes an array of financial services, including public and private capital raising and strategic advisory services. It trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investors.

The firm is involved in private investment, private real estate investment and other legacy investment activities. The New York based firm was founded in 1918.

Cowen Inc.'s financials have been relatively sound, with the firm growing revenues significantly for the past several years. Gross profit margins have remained resilient and net profits, although not linear, have tended to move to the upside also.

New issuance of debt has figured in the firm's capital structure recently with debt growing from only ~$800M in 2017 to ~$3.8B today. Insider selling of equity has started to pick up modestly, despite the stock being an increasingly popular holding among hedge funds.

The firm continues a program of stock buy-backs which provides tax efficiency and a hypothetical floor to the company's equity price.

Revenue growth profile - Cowen Inc.

Current price action has tended lower, with the stock following a large swathe of US equities to the downside. Nonetheless, Cowen Inc. has continued to outperform the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) since the start of the year, posting returns of +49.84% compared to +24.21% for the ETF. All in all, the year started positively for the firm despite more recent choppy price action.

Total year-to-date returns Cowen Inc. (COWN) v Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF)

Performance Cowen Inc. (COWN) v Moelis & Co. (MC), Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and BGC Partners (BGCP)

Compared to a basket of similarly sized peers, (Moelis & Co., Lazard Ltd and BGC Partners) recent price action for Cowen Inc. has been negative as the market gradually rolls over. Notwithstanding, over a one-year holding period, Cowen Inc. has performed creditably (+123.9%). Over longer periods, upside price action in the equity can be visible too.

Earnings Period Review

Cowen Inc. will provide us more consequential insights into business developments and forward guidance on outlook when it reports earnings on 28 July before market open. Analysts have already started tabling in noteworthy downside on revenues and earnings numbers for subsequent quarters as business from SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) starts to moderate. Beyond that, market volumes industry wide are starting to show signs of decline.

Upcoming expected numbers - Cowen Inc. (COWN)

The run-up to earnings has generally been a time of positive price action, with the stock consistently posting positive gains into day of earnings announcement. As we move closer to the date, positive price action tends to fade away with a mix of negative and positive days.

Overall, median returns are positive over the different holding periods up until the event with average returns all posting positive numbers (except for one day until earnings)

Having said that, it appears general market sentiment is likely to tarnish this track record with risky assets correlating to the downside as widespread concerns regarding a pick-up in inflation, new SARS-Cov2 cases and economic data start to manifest themselves.

Run up to earnings - Cowen Inc. (COWN)

Historical data of stock price performance on day of earnings appears to diverge somewhat from data points set on the run-up to the event:

Earnings moves on reporting of quarterly financial data remain positive, but the swings appear less pronounced than during the run-up to the event. On the day of earnings, moves to the upside have occurred 67% of the time, posting an average return of +1.6%.

The largest negative price action we have seen on earnings move was a year ago (28 July 2020) when the stock gapped up +6.4% but quickly started moving to the downside, culminating in a -4.0% loss on the day.

The drift during the day post earnings has been decisively negative - this appears to be a stock which customarily gaps up, then continues to fade during the trading day. Case in point are the negative drift open-to-close numbers which remain negative for the most part (average return -0.9% and median return -1.5%).

All in all, historical price action points to a customary positive gap up on the announcement of financial data, then a trading session where price action is habitually faded.

Statistical data - stock price performance last 12 quarterly earnings Cowen Inc. (COWN)

Expected Earnings Move vs. Actual Earnings Move

Reviewing the expected earnings move against what transpired gives us an idea of how options prices anticipate volatility in post-earnings price action, while also helping us identify any actionable trading patterns. And regarding the NY-based mid-market diversified financial services firm, the earnings move remains comparably positive.

The real standout feature in the expected earnings versus actual earnings data is the extent to which options prices tend to amplify anticipated moves in Cowen Inc.'s stock price. On every occasion for the past 3 years, options prices have projected a much bigger move than the one which ultimately eventuated. The predicted move after earnings announcement was +/- 8.1% on average with an average actual move of solely 3.2%. That difference is sizable.

Expected Earnings Move v Actual Earnings Move - Cowen Inc. (COWN)

Post Earnings Overview

Post earnings data in the weeks following earnings announcements has likewise been upbeat.

Over the past 3 years of data, positive price observations over different holding periods (1 day after, 2 days after, 3 days after, 1 week after and 2 weeks after) have been invariably optimistic.

Average returns have all been positive, between +2.5% - +3.1%, over the different holding periods.

There has been some important negative drift, suppressing the returns numbers (both average and median numbers) 2 weeks after earnings announcement.

All in all, it appears customary for the stock to advance progressively into its earnings period, gap-up during the announcement only to fade during the rest of the trading day. The days and weeks after that tend to see the stock advance once more to the upside.

February's 2020 persistent decline appears to fit in well with the overall market reversal we saw during that period as fears surrounding the SARS-Cov2 pandemic started to shut down the global economy.

After earnings historical data Cowan Inc. (COWN)

What to Expect from Next Earnings Period?

Judging by the historical statistical data we have available to us; it is difficult not to be bullish on Cowen Inc.'s prospects. The Mid-tier financial services player is starting to build a niche in thematic, socially responsible, and somewhat disruptive financial services themes, having already thrived off a prevalent (but diminishing) SPAC bonanza.

Price action for the stock tends doggedly to the upside as we move into earnings and, often gaps-up on reporting of earnings. Habitually, the opening gap on positive price action is subsequently faded only for buyers to start building support and pushing the stock further North in the weeks following the announcement. This however is only the statistical norm - while it helps gauge useful insights into price action, it does not provide a rock-solid foundation for a risk-free trade.

It is worth accounting for the negative price action we have seen in world equity markets of late, as being a contributing factor to Cowen Inc.'s next earnings event being a possible data outlier. Over the past 3 years, options prices have systematically overblown moves in the stock's position. Watered down analyst expectations may provide some level of support for any price action on the day, but reality remains that we appear to be in a consolidation phase in world equity markets, where price action for risky assets begins to correlate. Undoubtedly, this needs to be factored in when assessing directional risk on Cowen Inc. going into earnings.

Overall, my long-term view on the company remains bullish. A seasoned financial services firm which appears to be taking changes to the investing world in its stride, while continuing to navigate obstacles created by a brutal health pandemic, abundant stimulative measures, evolving consumer tastes and rampant technological innovation.