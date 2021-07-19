AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) reports a low beta with a low cost of debt and stable FCF generation. In my view, if volatility comes back to the market, the company could be a great investment. I wouldn't expect a lot of volatility from a company reporting a beta of 0.7. Besides, a conservative DCF model with a WACC of 6% reveals that the fair price is equal to $45. Given that the market price is currently at $20-$25, AES shows an upside potential in its valuation. Note that both the market and the company are expecting the free cash flows that I used in my model. The company is promising an increase in its investments in renewable energy, which will most likely push sales growth up from 2021.

AES Targets Growing Investments In Renewable Energy

Founded in 1981, AES is an energy company offering smarter energy solutions to over 2.5 million customers in 14 countries. The company's sources of energy include gas, renewable energy, coal, and crude oil among others:

AES seems to be targeting very ambitious goals for the future. The company expects to sign 4 GW of renewables in 2021, which appears to be two times the target reported for the year 2020. Considering that 37% of the total amount of AES' energy is represented by renewable sources, it is a significant amount of new electricity. The company reports a total of 30,308 MW currently in operation:

Besides, AES has also noted in presentations to investors that it is targeting an investment of $2.3 billion in Indiana and Ohio, and the investment will grow gradually through 2025:

On top of it, AES Corp. is focused not only on providing business growth. The company has stated very clearly in presentations that the company is focused on value creation and shareholder return. The management expects to deliver 7%-9% growth rate for adjusted EPS and FCF generation:

With Sales Growth, AES Corp. Also Shows CFO/Sales Of 26%-28%

The market expects that AES Corp. will deliver significant sales growth from 2021 to 2023. According to the analysts, sales will increase from $9.8 billion in 2021 to more than $10.5 billion. With stable FCF growth, the company will most likely deliver FCF growth. The market believes that FCF will go from $841 million to more than $974 million:

Maintaining CFO/Sales of approximately 26% and sales growth of 2.59%-5%, my DCF model includes a 2025 FCF of $1.171 billion. Notice that my numbers are as conservative as that of other market analysts:

Financial Position And WACC

In the last quarterly earnings, the company reported more than $1.8 billion in cash, and $0.18 billion in short-term investments. Thus, the company has cash in hand to pay new capital expenditures:

AES Corp. reports total debt of $1.9 billion, which is not a small amount of money. As a result, a significant part of the company's WACC will be attributed to the cost of debt. I reviewed the company's average interest rate, which is actually 3.11%-5.2%. I am not worried about the company's financial obligations for two reasons. First, AES Corp. has to pay most of its debt after the year 2025. The management will have a significant amount of time to find financing. Besides, the company's business model appears very predictable with stable free cash flow and revenue growth. In my opinion, the company will be able to negotiate easily with bankers because the risk does not seem significant:

With that said about the cost of debt, I also want to point out that the company's cost of equity is not significant. Notice that the company's beta is lower than 1. If we put everything together, I believe that the WACC will result in a figure of 4.5%-5.5%. Besides, most competitors report a WACC that is between 3.93% and 5.7%. I wanted to be very conservative, so I decided to use a WACC of 6%. However, I would understand why other analysts decided to use a WACC of 3.9%, 4.5%, or 5.5%:

My Fair Price Is $45

I used a WACC of 6%, a long-term growth rate of 4%, a share count of 669 million, and a 2026 FCF of $1.21 billion. With these numbers, the equity value is worth $30 billion, and the stock price is $45. AES is currently trading at $20-$25, so I believe that the stock price could increase significantly:

Risks: Rising Competition And Weather Conditions

My DCF model is based on the idea that AES will deliver significant CFO/Sales for a long period of time. Unfortunately, it may not happen. According to the company's annual report, AES is facing strong competition in the market. If new competitors like wind and solar operators continue to emerge, the company may deliver less FCF. As a result, I believe that the company's enterprise value could decline:

The power production markets in which we operate are characterized by numerous strong and capable competitors, many of whom may have extensive and diversified developmental or operating experience (including both domestic and international) and financial resources similar to, or greater than, ours. Further, in recent years, the power production industry has been characterized by strong and increasing competition with respect to both obtaining power sales agreements and acquiring existing power generation assets. In certain markets, these factors have caused reductions in prices contained in new power sales agreements and, in many cases, have caused higher acquisition prices for existing assets through competitive bidding practices. The evolution of competitive electricity markets and the development of highly efficient gas-fired power plants and renewables such as wind and solar have also caused, and could continue to cause, price pressure in certain power markets where we sell or intend to sell power. Source: 10-k

Fewer temperatures, abnormal levels of precipitation like it is currently happening in Germany, or other events may lead to a decline in the company's sales generation. It is absolutely impossible to forecast any event of such type, so I need to point out the risks given below:

Our power plants could be placed at greater risk of damage should changes in the global climate produce unusual variations in temperature and weather patterns, resulting in more intense, frequent and extreme weather events, including heatwaves, fewer cold temperature extremes, abnormal levels of precipitation resulting in river and coastal urban floods in North America or reduced water availability and increased flooding across Central and South America, and changes in coast lines due to sea level change. Source: 10-k

AES has some solar and wind projects that depend on regulatory incentives from governments. If governments all over the world decide to decrease their investments in renewable energies, the company's projects may not be profitable. In the worst-case scenario, AES may have to discontinue the investments. As a result, the company will obtain less free cash flow than expected, which would lead to a drastic reduction in the company's fair valuation:

Some of these business lines are dependent upon favorable regulatory incentives to support continued investment, and there is significant uncertainty about the extent to which such favorable regulatory incentives will be available in the future. In particular, in the U.S., AES' renewable energy generation growth strategy depends in part on federal, state and local government policies and incentives that support the development, financing, ownership and operation of renewable energy generation projects, including investment tax credits, production tax credits, accelerated depreciation, renewable portfolio standards, feed-in-tariffs and similar programs, renewable energy credit mechanisms, and tax exemptions. Source: 10-k

My Takeaway: AES Corp. Is A Good Investment When Volatility Increases

AES Corp. reports both low cost of debt and low beta, which makes the stock price lower volatile than other stocks. AES Corp. could be an interesting company when the market becomes very volatile. The company is also quite undervalued. The management expects stable and growing FCF, and the current price of $20-$25 is below its fair price. A conservative DCF model with a WACC of 6% reveals that the stock could be worth $45, which is more than 30% of the market price.