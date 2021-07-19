This Market Might Be Losing Its Mojo

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

There's little doubt that this market is headed higher. But the pace of gains has slowed, and that has prompted more chatter about peak economic and earnings growth. As we continue to march higher, are we whistling past the bull market graveyard? Are investors focusing too much on the positives while ignoring a growing list of negatives, hoping for a good outcome?

Here's a list of the positive and negative forces that are driving investor sentiment today. Although there are more items on the negative side of the ledger, the positives seem to have the upper hand.

Forces at work today

Positive Negative Fed easy money policy intact Eventual Fed tapering inevitable Economic recovery is humming Concerns about peak economic growth Reopening gathering momentum COVID Delta variant on the rise Employment recovering Tight labor market Consumer spending increasing Supply chain disruptions continue Consumer confidence rising Inflation rising and might persist Housing market booming Treasury yield curve is flattening Vaccines easy to get Pace of vaccinations slowing Stock market is booming Pace of stock gains slowing Bond market is booming Low returns for bond investors and savers Earnings and estimates rising Fed balance sheet is bloated Fiscal policy supportive Pandemic relief efforts are winding down Volatility is tame Corporate debt burdens are high ISM readings are strong Speculative investor behavior Corporate debt spreads are low Geopolitical tensions rising Another debt ceiling looms Reflation stocks are slumping Market breadth is narrowing Small cap stocks are slumping Taxes set to increase Meme stock trading is waning

The Slowdown

The pace of price increases has slowed by more than half over the most recent three months, when compared to the six-month pace of gains.

S&P 500 Last six months – up 13.9%

S&P 500 Last three months – up 3.4%

From leaders to laggards

Evidence of investor concern about a possible slowing of economic and earnings growth is visible on the next three charts. Parts of the market that had been showing leadership - Energy, Materials, and Small Caps - have all begun to slump recently. These are companies that are tied more closely to economic growth than other, more defensive sectors are.

Energy

Small Caps

Materials

Technology stocks are back

As the pace of market gains slows, not all sectors are getting hit. Technology, especially big tech, is back in favor. Investors are beginning to favor growth more than value, at least for now.

Big Tech

Drilling down

Here's a review of individual names with the best and worst change in price momentum over the last three months compared to the last six months. Note that at least two of the biggest gainers in the second table are meme stocks - AMC and GameStop. Apparently the "meme trade is fading" narrative needs updating.

Stocks with biggest loss of price momentum

Company Ticker Current Price % Chg Price 6 Months % Chg Price 3 Months % Loss of Price Mo-mentum Market Cap ($mil) Netlist Inc OTCQB:NLST $7.55 911.79 240.09 -671.70 $1,687 Ocugen Inc OCGN $6.66 276.27 -30.84 -307.11 $1,320 Cassava Science SAVA $80.09 304.09 102.3 -201.79 $3,204 Zim Int Shp Srv ZIM $37.85 214.11 16.68 -197.43 $4,353 PLBY Group PLBY $29.30 141.75 -38.32 -180.07 $1,129 Callen Pete-Del CPE $41.35 198.77 22.41 -176.36 $1,913 Anavex Life Sci AVXL $21.68 245.22 81.42 -163.80 $1,518 IDT Corp- B IDT $45.02 220.88 96.59 -124.29 $1,160 MicroVision Inc MVIS $13.62 91.7 -24.21 -115.91 $2,151 Danaos Corp DAC $62.14 135.02 20.73 -114.29 $1,280

Stocks with biggest gain in price momentum

Company Ticker Current Price % Ch Price 24 Weeks % Ch Price 12 Weeks % Gain in Price Mo-mentum Market Cap ($mil) AMC Entertain AMC $34.96 163.65 244.09 80.44 $15,742 Virgin Galactic SPCE $30.20 -31.81 36.28 68.09 $7,270 ACADIA Pharma ACAD $23.50 -51.09 14.63 65.72 $3,764 fuboTV Inc FUBO $25.97 -38.53 25.7 64.23 $3,648 Stitch Fix-A SFIX $52.33 -45.17 15.6 60.77 $5,606 Nikola Corp NKLA $13.96 -39.54 20.92 60.46 $5,518 EHang Holdings EH $28.69 -56.77 3.42 60.19 $1,573 GameStop Corp GME $169.04 -47.99 11.81 59.80 $12,140 Quidel Corp QDEL $125.12 -50.15 7.85 58.00 $5,324 Inovio Pharma INO $8.26 -35.22 20.58 55.80 $1,730

Final thoughts

The bull market is still alive, but it looks like the "wheels on the bus" are getting a little wobbly. This could change, of course, and the market could resume its former trajectory after taking some time to regroup.

What we need now is broader participation and stronger leadership from the cyclicals. The recent flattening of the yield curve is concerning but it could turn quickly as well.

I'll leave you with a quote I lifted from a recent edition of Barron's.