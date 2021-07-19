This Market Might Be Losing Its Mojo

Jul. 19, 2021 2:28 PM ETSPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, IWM, TZA, SSO, TNA, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, UWM, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, URTY, EPS, TWM, SCHX, VV, RWM, DDM, SRTY, VTWO, QQEW, QQQE, FEX, SPLX, EEH, EQL, QQXT, SPUU, IWL, SYE, SPXE, UDPIX, JHML, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, HUSV, RYRSX, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV14 Comments7 Likes
Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
Marketplace

Summary

  • The pace of market gains has slowed recently.
  • The yield curve may be signaling peak growth.
  • As always, the devil is in the details.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The ZenInvestor Top 7 get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Financial concept in Coronavirus days.
photoman/iStock via Getty Images

There's little doubt that this market is headed higher. But the pace of gains has slowed, and that has prompted more chatter about peak economic and earnings growth. As we continue to march higher, are we whistling past the bull market graveyard? Are investors focusing too much on the positives while ignoring a growing list of negatives, hoping for a good outcome?

Here's a list of the positive and negative forces that are driving investor sentiment today. Although there are more items on the negative side of the ledger, the positives seem to have the upper hand.

Forces at work today

Positive

Negative

Fed easy money policy intact

Eventual Fed tapering inevitable

Economic recovery is humming

Concerns about peak economic growth

Reopening gathering momentum

COVID Delta variant on the rise

Employment recovering

Tight labor market

Consumer spending increasing

Supply chain disruptions continue

Consumer confidence rising

Inflation rising and might persist

Housing market booming

Treasury yield curve is flattening

Vaccines easy to get

Pace of vaccinations slowing

Stock market is booming

Pace of stock gains slowing

Bond market is booming

Low returns for bond investors and savers

Earnings and estimates rising

Fed balance sheet is bloated

Fiscal policy supportive

Pandemic relief efforts are winding down

Volatility is tame

Corporate debt burdens are high

ISM readings are strong

Speculative investor behavior

Corporate debt spreads are low

Geopolitical tensions rising

Another debt ceiling looms

Reflation stocks are slumping

Market breadth is narrowing

Small cap stocks are slumping

Taxes set to increase

Meme stock trading is waning

The Slowdown

The pace of price increases has slowed by more than half over the most recent three months, when compared to the six-month pace of gains.

S&P 500 Last six months – up 13.9%

S&P 500 Last three months – up 3.4%

From leaders to laggards

Evidence of investor concern about a possible slowing of economic and earnings growth is visible on the next three charts. Parts of the market that had been showing leadership - Energy, Materials, and Small Caps - have all begun to slump recently. These are companies that are tied more closely to economic growth than other, more defensive sectors are.

Energy

Small Caps

Materials

Technology stocks are back

As the pace of market gains slows, not all sectors are getting hit. Technology, especially big tech, is back in favor. Investors are beginning to favor growth more than value, at least for now.

Big Tech

Drilling down

Here's a review of individual names with the best and worst change in price momentum over the last three months compared to the last six months. Note that at least two of the biggest gainers in the second table are meme stocks - AMC and GameStop. Apparently the "meme trade is fading" narrative needs updating.

Stocks with biggest loss of price momentum

Company

Ticker

Current Price

% Chg Price 6 Months

% Chg Price 3 Months

% Loss of Price Mo-mentum

Market Cap ($mil)

Netlist Inc

OTCQB:NLST

$7.55

911.79

240.09

-671.70

$1,687

Ocugen Inc

OCGN

$6.66

276.27

-30.84

-307.11

$1,320

Cassava Science

SAVA

$80.09

304.09

102.3

-201.79

$3,204

Zim Int Shp Srv

ZIM

$37.85

214.11

16.68

-197.43

$4,353

PLBY Group

PLBY

$29.30

141.75

-38.32

-180.07

$1,129

Callen Pete-Del

CPE

$41.35

198.77

22.41

-176.36

$1,913

Anavex Life Sci

AVXL

$21.68

245.22

81.42

-163.80

$1,518

IDT Corp- B

IDT

$45.02

220.88

96.59

-124.29

$1,160

MicroVision Inc

MVIS

$13.62

91.7

-24.21

-115.91

$2,151

Danaos Corp

DAC

$62.14

135.02

20.73

-114.29

$1,280

Stocks with biggest gain in price momentum

Company

Ticker

Current Price

% Ch Price 24 Weeks

% Ch Price 12 Weeks

% Gain in Price Mo-mentum

Market Cap ($mil)

AMC Entertain

AMC

$34.96

163.65

244.09

80.44

$15,742

Virgin Galactic

SPCE

$30.20

-31.81

36.28

68.09

$7,270

ACADIA Pharma

ACAD

$23.50

-51.09

14.63

65.72

$3,764

fuboTV Inc

FUBO

$25.97

-38.53

25.7

64.23

$3,648

Stitch Fix-A

SFIX

$52.33

-45.17

15.6

60.77

$5,606

Nikola Corp

NKLA

$13.96

-39.54

20.92

60.46

$5,518

EHang Holdings

EH

$28.69

-56.77

3.42

60.19

$1,573

GameStop Corp

GME

$169.04

-47.99

11.81

59.80

$12,140

Quidel Corp

QDEL

$125.12

-50.15

7.85

58.00

$5,324

Inovio Pharma

INO

$8.26

-35.22

20.58

55.80

$1,730

Final thoughts

The bull market is still alive, but it looks like the "wheels on the bus" are getting a little wobbly. This could change, of course, and the market could resume its former trajectory after taking some time to regroup.

What we need now is broader participation and stronger leadership from the cyclicals. The recent flattening of the yield curve is concerning but it could turn quickly as well.

I'll leave you with a quote I lifted from a recent edition of Barron's.

“Most investors seem to view the stock market as a force of nature itself. They do not fully realize that they themselves, as a group, determine the level of the market,” Nobel laureate Robert Shiller wrote in his classic book Irrational Exuberance.

“In short, the price level is driven to a certain extent by a self-fulfilling prophecy, based on similar hunches held by a vast cross-section of large and small investors and reinforced by news media that are often content to ratify this investor-induced conventional wisdom.”

Check out my Factor-Based trading strategy service - The ZenInvestor Top 7. 

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
9.92K Followers
A trading strategy uniquely combining fundamental and technical analysis.

Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach.

It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

14 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.