This Market Might Be Losing Its Mojo
Summary
- The pace of market gains has slowed recently.
- The yield curve may be signaling peak growth.
- As always, the devil is in the details.
There's little doubt that this market is headed higher. But the pace of gains has slowed, and that has prompted more chatter about peak economic and earnings growth. As we continue to march higher, are we whistling past the bull market graveyard? Are investors focusing too much on the positives while ignoring a growing list of negatives, hoping for a good outcome?
Here's a list of the positive and negative forces that are driving investor sentiment today. Although there are more items on the negative side of the ledger, the positives seem to have the upper hand.
Forces at work today
|
Positive
|
Negative
|
Fed easy money policy intact
|
Eventual Fed tapering inevitable
|
Economic recovery is humming
|
Concerns about peak economic growth
|
Reopening gathering momentum
|
COVID Delta variant on the rise
|
Employment recovering
|
Tight labor market
|
Consumer spending increasing
|
Supply chain disruptions continue
|
Consumer confidence rising
|
Inflation rising and might persist
|
Housing market booming
|
Treasury yield curve is flattening
|
Vaccines easy to get
|
Pace of vaccinations slowing
|
Stock market is booming
|
Pace of stock gains slowing
|
Bond market is booming
|
Low returns for bond investors and savers
|
Earnings and estimates rising
|
Fed balance sheet is bloated
|
Fiscal policy supportive
|
Pandemic relief efforts are winding down
|
Volatility is tame
|
Corporate debt burdens are high
|
ISM readings are strong
|
Speculative investor behavior
|
Corporate debt spreads are low
|
Geopolitical tensions rising
|
Another debt ceiling looms
|
Reflation stocks are slumping
|
Market breadth is narrowing
|
Small cap stocks are slumping
|
Taxes set to increase
|
Meme stock trading is waning
The Slowdown
The pace of price increases has slowed by more than half over the most recent three months, when compared to the six-month pace of gains.
S&P 500 Last six months – up 13.9%
S&P 500 Last three months – up 3.4%
From leaders to laggards
Evidence of investor concern about a possible slowing of economic and earnings growth is visible on the next three charts. Parts of the market that had been showing leadership - Energy, Materials, and Small Caps - have all begun to slump recently. These are companies that are tied more closely to economic growth than other, more defensive sectors are.
Energy
Small Caps
Materials
Technology stocks are back
As the pace of market gains slows, not all sectors are getting hit. Technology, especially big tech, is back in favor. Investors are beginning to favor growth more than value, at least for now.
Big Tech
Drilling down
Here's a review of individual names with the best and worst change in price momentum over the last three months compared to the last six months. Note that at least two of the biggest gainers in the second table are meme stocks - AMC and GameStop. Apparently the "meme trade is fading" narrative needs updating.
Stocks with biggest loss of price momentum
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Current Price
|
% Chg Price 6 Months
|
% Chg Price 3 Months
|
% Loss of Price Mo-mentum
|
Market Cap ($mil)
|
Netlist Inc
|
$7.55
|
911.79
|
240.09
|
-671.70
|
$1,687
|
Ocugen Inc
|
$6.66
|
276.27
|
-30.84
|
-307.11
|
$1,320
|
Cassava Science
|
$80.09
|
304.09
|
102.3
|
-201.79
|
$3,204
|
Zim Int Shp Srv
|
$37.85
|
214.11
|
16.68
|
-197.43
|
$4,353
|
PLBY Group
|
$29.30
|
141.75
|
-38.32
|
-180.07
|
$1,129
|
Callen Pete-Del
|
CPE
|
$41.35
|
198.77
|
22.41
|
-176.36
|
$1,913
|
Anavex Life Sci
|
$21.68
|
245.22
|
81.42
|
-163.80
|
$1,518
|
IDT Corp- B
|
$45.02
|
220.88
|
96.59
|
-124.29
|
$1,160
|
MicroVision Inc
|
$13.62
|
91.7
|
-24.21
|
-115.91
|
$2,151
|
Danaos Corp
|
$62.14
|
135.02
|
20.73
|
-114.29
|
$1,280
Stocks with biggest gain in price momentum
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Current Price
|
% Ch Price 24 Weeks
|
% Ch Price 12 Weeks
|
% Gain in Price Mo-mentum
|
Market Cap ($mil)
|
AMC Entertain
|
$34.96
|
163.65
|
244.09
|
80.44
|
$15,742
|
Virgin Galactic
|
$30.20
|
-31.81
|
36.28
|
68.09
|
$7,270
|
ACADIA Pharma
|
$23.50
|
-51.09
|
14.63
|
65.72
|
$3,764
|
fuboTV Inc
|
$25.97
|
-38.53
|
25.7
|
64.23
|
$3,648
|
Stitch Fix-A
|
$52.33
|
-45.17
|
15.6
|
60.77
|
$5,606
|
Nikola Corp
|
$13.96
|
-39.54
|
20.92
|
60.46
|
$5,518
|
EHang Holdings
|
$28.69
|
-56.77
|
3.42
|
60.19
|
$1,573
|
GameStop Corp
|
$169.04
|
-47.99
|
11.81
|
59.80
|
$12,140
|
Quidel Corp
|
$125.12
|
-50.15
|
7.85
|
58.00
|
$5,324
|
Inovio Pharma
|
$8.26
|
-35.22
|
20.58
|
55.80
|
$1,730
Final thoughts
The bull market is still alive, but it looks like the "wheels on the bus" are getting a little wobbly. This could change, of course, and the market could resume its former trajectory after taking some time to regroup.
What we need now is broader participation and stronger leadership from the cyclicals. The recent flattening of the yield curve is concerning but it could turn quickly as well.
I'll leave you with a quote I lifted from a recent edition of Barron's.
“Most investors seem to view the stock market as a force of nature itself. They do not fully realize that they themselves, as a group, determine the level of the market,” Nobel laureate Robert Shiller wrote in his classic book Irrational Exuberance.
“In short, the price level is driven to a certain extent by a self-fulfilling prophecy, based on similar hunches held by a vast cross-section of large and small investors and reinforced by news media that are often content to ratify this investor-induced conventional wisdom.”
